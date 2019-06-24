Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Metro    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO

(B4B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Metro : Shares in German store chain Metro rise after takeover offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 07:03am EDT
File photo of the checkout area of one of the top three cash and carry markets of Metro AG in Sankt Augustin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Shares in Germany's Metro climbed on Monday after EP Global Commerce, owned by Czech and Slovak investors, made a takeover offer that values the store group at 5.8 billion euros (5.2 billion pounds).

EP, which already held a stake of nearly 11% in Metro, made the takeover offer late on Friday, with Metro's biggest shareholder - investment firm Haniel - already agreeing to sell its 15.2% stake.

EP exercised a call option on Monday to buy another 5.4% stake in Metro from Ceconomy, with the closing of the deal to happen in the next few days. EP Global Commerce first bought a 3.6% stake in Metro from Ceconomy last September.

Metro said on Sunday that the unsolicited offer substantially undervalued it, noting that the offer price was only 3% above the closing share price on Friday.

Metro shares rose as much as 4.5% to 16.25 euros and traded 3% higher at 1045 GMT, broadly in line with the offer.

The bidder, co-owned by Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac, argues the move offered "compelling value and a unique opportunity" for shareholders given the difficult market and challenges facing Metro.

Kretinsky's other investments include Czech soccer club Sparta Prague and the group behind French newspaper Le Monde.

Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said EP was offering to pay a "rather big premium for a declining business".

"Clearly management has to do its fiduciary duty to obtain maximum value but we can't see a higher bid coming along," Monteyne said, noting that EP already had a stake of more than 30% with the shares from Haniel and Ceconomy.

The German investors' association DSW said it believed a premium of 30% on the current share price was more appropriate: "We would advise Metro shareholders not to accept this offer," said DSW deputy head Jella Benner-Heinacher.

RESHAPING METRO

EP said on Friday its offer price of 16 euros for each ordinary share and 13.80 euros for each preferred share represented a 34.5% premium to when EP first invested in Metro in August.

EP bought into Metro when its shares had hit an all-time low last year after the company cut its outlook due to poor performance at its Russian operations.

Once a sprawling retail conglomerate, Metro has in recent years been restructuring to focus on its core cash-and-carry business, selling off the Kaufhof department stores and then splitting from consumer electronics group Ceconomy.

It operates in 26 countries with 771 stores and 150,000 employees, and it is trying to offload its loss-making German hypermarkets chain Real, as well as its operations in China.

EP has criticized Metro's plans to sell Real, valued at about 1 billion euros, to a consortium led by real estate investor Redos because the price was too low, Reuters reported last month. Metro said on Sunday said it still planned the sale.

Jefferies analyst James Grzinic said he expected Metro would now seek to demonstrate the EP offer was not in the best interest of shareholders, including by giving a timeline for the sale of Real and by announcing it was selling its China unit.

"The onus now is on the business to provide more clarity on some critical drivers of long term value, including the Real and China disposals. At this early juncture we suspect that Metro shareholders can aspire to improved terms," Grzinic said.

(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Edmund Blair and Keith Weir)

By Emma Thomasson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CECONOMY -1.91% 5.136 Delayed Quote.66.43%
METRO 2.99% 16.015 Delayed Quote.16.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO
07:03aMETRO : Shares in German store chain Metro rise after takeover offer
RE
04:47aMETRO : EP Global exercises option to buy 5.4% Metro stake
RE
06/23METRO : Germany's Metro says $6.6 billion bid undervalues company
RE
06/23METRO : Germany's Metro says $6.6 billion bid undervalues company
RE
06/23METRO AG : EP Global Commerce's unsolicited offer substantially undervalues METR..
EQ
06/21METRO : Czech, Slovak investors offer to take over German retailer Metro
RE
06/21METRO AG : Investors announce takeover offer for all METRO-shares
EQ
06/21DGAP-WPÜG : Takeover Offer;
EQ
05/27GERMANY'S METRO TO EXPECT AT LEAST E : sources
RE
05/21METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 29 765 M
EBIT 2019 859 M
Net income 2019 393 M
Debt 2019 2 432 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 14,15
P/E ratio 2020 14,35
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capitalization 5 637 M
Chart METRO
Duration : Period :
Metro Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 14,4 €
Spread / Average Target -7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chief Executive Officer
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO16.05%5 875
SYSCO CORPORATION12.75%35 444
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.43%29 708
TESCO24.51%27 932
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD12.13%27 399
AHOLD DELHAIZE-4.98%26 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About