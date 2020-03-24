METRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
03/24/2020 | 03:50am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2020 / 08:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gwyn
Last name(s): Burr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
METRO AG

b) LEI
5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BFB0019

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.06128 EUR 27009.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.06128 EUR 27009.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


24.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58387  24.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 28 346 M
EBIT 2020 571 M
Net income 2020 150 M
Debt 2020 2 884 M
Yield 2020 10,3%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 7,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 2 436 M
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,18  €
Last Close Price 6,69  €
Spread / Highest target 169%
Spread / Average Target 96,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO AG-53.37%2 617
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.62%26 407
KROGER7.21%25 035
TESCO PLC-18.89%23 710
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-10.25%23 254
SYSCO CORPORATION-57.60%17 966
