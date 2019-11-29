Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Metro AG    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 06:25am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: METRO AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
METRO AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
29.11.2019 / 12:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: February 13, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: February 13, 2020 German: https://www.metroag.de/mediacenter/publikationen?q=mcf_investors English: https://www.metroag.de/en/media-centre/publications?q=mcf_investors

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: August 07, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: August 07, 2020 German: https://www.metroag.de/mediacenter/publikationen?q=mcf_investors English: https://www.metroag.de/en/media-centre/publications?q=mcf_investors


29.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

924821  29.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=924821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO AG
06:25aMETRO AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and ..
EQ
06:20aMETRO AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports acco..
EQ
11/21METRO : Consortium including X+Bricks beefs up offer for Metro's Real hypermarke..
RE
11/20METRO AG : Annual results
CO
11/07METRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
11/04METRO : Czech-Slovak billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac become the largest sharehol..
AQ
10/31METRO : Czech investor Kretinsky, partner raise stake in Metro to 29.99%
RE
10/24METRO AG : Annual results
CO
10/21METRO : Cash and Carry wins the ‘Best Place to Work and Best in Retail' Aw..
AQ
10/16CEO OF GERMANY'S CECONOMY ON WAY OUT : sources
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29 685 M
EBIT 2019 910 M
Net income 2019 482 M
Debt 2019 2 386 M
Yield 2019 4,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 5 360 M
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 14,59  €
Last Close Price 14,78  €
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO AG10.30%5 899
SYSCO CORPORATION29.36%41 359
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED34.77%33 645
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.08%33 105
TESCO PLC24.88%29 826
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.7.41%28 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group