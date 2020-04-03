Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Metro AG    B4B   DE000BFB0019

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

METRO AG: Withdrawal of guidance for the financial year 2019/20 due to expected negative impact of Covid-19 on sales and earnings in the second half of 2019/20 - METRO sales and earnings development within guidance range in the first half of 2019/20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 03:20pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Forecast
METRO AG: Withdrawal of guidance for the financial year 2019/20 due to expected negative impact of Covid-19 on sales and earnings in the second half of 2019/20 - METRO sales and earnings development within guidance range in the first half of 2019/20

03-Apr-2020 / 21:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to preliminary figures, METRO AG (METRO) achieved a development in sales and earnings within the respective guidance range in the first half of the 2019/20 financial year. For the fiscal year 2019/20 METRO had guided a growth of total sales and like-for-like-sales of between 1.5% and 3% and an EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions roughly at the level of the previous financial year (before transformation costs for the ongoing efficiency programs). The outlook was based on the assumption of stable exchange rates, no further adjustments to the portfolio and only for METRO's continuing operations.

Until the end of February, the operating business was largely unaffected from Covid-19 and developed strongly in the upper end of the guidance range. At the beginning of the crisis situation in Europe triggered by Covid-19, METRO was able to overcompensate the sales and earnings losses of some customer groups (especially hospitality customers) initially due to positive sales and earnings effects in other customer groups (in particular stock ups from SCO customers). Since mid-March, however, the overall trend in terms of sales and earnings has clearly been negative.

This negative development is due to the regulatory measures related to Covid-19, which significantly restrict public life in many of the countries in which METRO operates. These measures have a significant impact on some of our key customer groups (in particular hospitality customers) and therefore also on our business. Based on an extrapolation of the current development, METRO expects that each additional month with the current level of restrictions will result in sales losses of approx. EUR 500 million or approx. 1.5% to 2%-points of sales growth.

It is currently not possible to estimate how long the restrictions on public life will last and how long it will take to normalize afterwards. As a result, the effect on METRO's sales and earnings development for the 2019/20 financial year is currently not quantifiable. Against this background, the Management Board has decided to withdraw the guidance for the 2019/20 financial year, published on 11 December 2019. Due to the dynamic development related to Covid-19, the Management Board refrains from issuing a new guidance for the 2019/20 financial year. METRO plans to reassess this at the latest simultaneously with the release of the quarterly results for Q2 of the fiscal year 2019/20 on 7 May 2020.

METRO has significantly reduced net debt in recent years and has high liquidity reserves. In the second calendar quarter, METRO also expects to complete the M&A transactions of METRO China and Real. The expected net cash inflow from these transactions of more than EUR 1.5 billion will further strengthen METRO's liquidity reserves significantly.


Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations

03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759
E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de
Internet: www.metroag.de
ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
WKN: BFB001, BFB002
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1015619

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1015619  03-Apr-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1015619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on METRO AG
03:39pMETRO : Germany's Metro withdraws outlook on coronavirus woes
RE
03:20pMETRO AG : Withdrawal of guidance for the financial year 2019/20 due to expected..
EQ
03/31METRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/30METRO : EMBA 2021 partners with Metro and Lahore Corps to Help Daily Wagers - Pr..
AQ
03/30METRO : Czech billionaire Kretinsky working in isolation after contracting coron..
RE
03/24METRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/16METRO AG : confirmed coronavirus case at Düsseldorf campus
PU
03/11METRO AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03/04LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/04Metro Shares Plunge After Reports of Sysco Takeover
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 28 013 M
EBIT 2020 570 M
Net income 2020 208 M
Debt 2020 3 467 M
Yield 2020 8,90%
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 2 822 M
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,45  €
Last Close Price 7,76  €
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO AG-45.92%3 140
TESCO PLC-14.26%27 732
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.93%27 101
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.07%25 309
KROGER9.00%23 735
SYSCO CORPORATION-51.73%23 203
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group