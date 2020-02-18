METRO : concluded purchase agreement regarding Real with SCP Group

Log in
02/18/2020 | 03:05pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Agreement
METRO AG concluded purchase agreement regarding Real with SCP Group

18-Feb-2020 / 21:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO AG ("METRO") concluded a notarized purchase agreement (signing) with The SCP Group S.à r.l. ("SCP Group") on the sale of the hypermarket business and related business activities ("Real").

The contractual terms are fully in line with the parameters communicated on 11 February 2020:

  • Sale of Real as a whole without a remaining stake of METRO for an Enterprise Value of approx. EUR 1bn.
  • METRO expects a net cash inflow of approx. EUR 0.3bn.
  • METRO continues to expect to receive more than EUR 1.5bn in net proceeds including all transaction costs from the sale of both Real and a majority stake in the Chinese operations.
  • The expected excess capacity in METRO's service companies will be addressed by proactive efficiency measures, which will lead to recurring savings. These measures are estimated to cause approx. EUR 0.2bn cumulated one-off costs in the financial years 2019/20 to 2021/22.

The purchase agreement is subject to the final approval by the board of directors of the stock listed Sistema PJSFC. The completion of the transaction is subject to approval by anti-trust and regulatory authorities.


Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations

18-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759
E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de
Internet: www.metroag.de
ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
WKN: BFB001, BFB002
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 978317

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

978317  18-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=978317&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
