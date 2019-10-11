METRO : confirms far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group regarding a sale of a majority interest in METRO China

Log in
10/11/2019 | 07:41am EDT

METRO AG

WKN: BFB001 ISIN: DE000BFB0019 Land: Deutschland

Nachricht vom 11.10.2019 | 12:42

METRO AG confirms far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group regarding a sale of a majority interest in METRO China

METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal

METRO AG confirms far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group regarding a sale of a majority interest in METRO China

11-Oct-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO AG ("METRO") is in far advanced negotiations with Wumei Technology Group, Inc. ("Wumei"), a leading retailer in China, on a strategic partnership regarding METRO's operations in China ("METRO China"). This partnership would include the sale of METRO's entire indirect participation in METRO China to a subsidiary of Wumei ("Buyer") for an enterprise value (100%) of approx. EUR 1.9 bn. The consideration would consist of (i) estimated net proceeds of approx. EUR 1.0 bn and (ii) a participation of METRO of approx. 20% in the Buyer as future holding company of METRO China.

The completion of the potential transaction would be subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

Contact:

METRO AG

Sabrina Ley

Director Investor Relations

11-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:

English

Company:

METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany

Phone:

+49 (0)211 6886-1524

Fax:

+49 (0)211 6886-3759

E-mail:

investorrelations@metro.de

Internet:

www.metroag.de

ISIN:

DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027

WKN:

BFB001, BFB002

Indices:

MDAX

Listed:

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in

Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 889005

End of Announcement

DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

Metro Wholesale & Food Specialist AG published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 11:40:02 UTC
