METRO : reaches commercial agreement with consortium of SCP Group and x+bricks on the sale of Real
02/10/2020 | 06:05pm EST
METRO AG reaches commercial agreement with consortium of SCP Group and x+bricks on the sale of Real
11-Feb-2020 / 00:02 CET/CEST
METRO AG ("METRO") reached a commercial agreement with a consortium of The SCP Group S.à r.l. and x+bricks AG on the sale of the hypermarket business and related business activities ("Real"). However, selected open issues are still under negotiation.
The agreed concept foresees a sale of Real as a whole without a remaining stake of METRO in Real for an Enterprise Value of approx. EUR 1bn. Based on the commercial agreement, METRO expects a net cash inflow of approx. EUR 0.3bn. METRO continues to expect to receive more than EUR 1.5bn in net proceeds including all transaction costs from the sale of both Real and a majority stake in its Chinese operations.
The transaction also foresees that METRO service companies continue to provide services to Real for a transition period, however, to a decreasing extent over time. The resulting excess capacity in METRO's service companies will be addressed by proactive efficiency measures, which will lead to recurring savings. These measures are estimated to cause approx. EUR 0.2bn cumulated one-off costs in the financial years 2019/20 to 2021/22.
A binding agreement (signing) has not yet been concluded. On both sides the approval of the commercial agreement by the corporate bodies is still pending, at METRO by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. The completion of a potential transaction is subject to approval by anti-trust and regulatory authorities.
