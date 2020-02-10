METRO : reaches commercial agreement with consortium of SCP Group and x+bricks on the sale of Real

Log in
02/10/2020 | 06:05pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Agreement
METRO AG reaches commercial agreement with consortium of SCP Group and x+bricks on the sale of Real

11-Feb-2020 / 00:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

METRO AG ("METRO") reached a commercial agreement with a consortium of The SCP Group S.à r.l. and x+bricks AG on the sale of the hypermarket business and related business activities ("Real"). However, selected open issues are still under negotiation.

The agreed concept foresees a sale of Real as a whole without a remaining stake of METRO in Real for an Enterprise Value of approx. EUR 1bn. Based on the commercial agreement, METRO expects a net cash inflow of approx. EUR 0.3bn. METRO continues to expect to receive more than EUR 1.5bn in net proceeds including all transaction costs from the sale of both Real and a majority stake in its Chinese operations.

The transaction also foresees that METRO service companies continue to provide services to Real for a transition period, however, to a decreasing extent over time. The resulting excess capacity in METRO's service companies will be addressed by proactive efficiency measures, which will lead to recurring savings. These measures are estimated to cause approx. EUR 0.2bn cumulated one-off costs in the financial years 2019/20 to 2021/22.

A binding agreement (signing) has not yet been concluded. On both sides the approval of the commercial agreement by the corporate bodies is still pending, at METRO by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. The completion of a potential transaction is subject to approval by anti-trust and regulatory authorities.
 

Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations

11-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 6886-1524
Fax: +49 (0)211 6886-3759
E-mail: investorrelations@metro.de
Internet: www.metroag.de
ISIN: DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
WKN: BFB001, BFB002
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 972287

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

972287  11-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=972287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 27 663 M
EBIT 2020 499 M
Net income 2020 194 M
Debt 2020 2 082 M
Yield 2020 5,31%
P/E ratio 2020 22,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 4 472 M
Chart METRO AG
Duration : Period :
Metro AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,82  €
Last Close Price 12,32  €
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer
Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer
Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO AG-14.11%5 002
SYSCO CORPORATION-9.56%42 267
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED18.14%34 887
TESCO PLC-0.16%31 609
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.0.13%26 755
KROGER-3.55%22 056
