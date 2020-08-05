METRO : sees rapid sales recovery in Q3 2019/20, reported EPS grows to 1.41 (PY 0.32) 0 08/05/2020 | 12:37pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE 5 August 2020 METRO SEES RAPID SALES RECOVERY IN 1 -10 Q3 2019/20, REPORTED EPS GROWS TO €1.41 (PY €0.32) [[Previous year's adjustment to continuing operations (without Real and METRO China) and due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leasing agreements)] Like-for-like sales decrease by -17.5% in Q3 2019/20 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

sales decrease by -17.5% in Q3 2019/20 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic Clearly positive trend from April (-26.4%) to May (-19.4%) and to June (-6.7%)

(-26.4%) to May (-19.4%) and to June (-6.7%) Trader and SCO sales grow significantly above previous year, HoReCa sales recover quickly and above-market level during the quarter

above-market level during the quarter Sustainable turnaround in Russia

EBITDA adjusted (excl. transformation costs and earnings contributions from real estate transactions) in Q3 2019/20 at €175 million

(Q3 2018/19: €373 million)

(Q3 2018/19: €373 million) Profit or loss for the period from continuing operations attributable to METRO shareholders in Q3 2019/20 at €-140 million (Q3 2018/19: €90 million). Earnings per share from continuing operations at €-0.38 (Q3 2018/19: €0.25).

€-140 million (Q3 2018/19: €90 million). Earnings per share from continuing operations at €-0.38 (Q3 2018/19: €0.25). Reported profit or loss for the period attributable to METRO shareholders in Q3 2019/20 at €512 million (Q3 2018/19: €115 million). Reported earnings per share at €1.41 (Q3 2018/19: €0.32).

Net proceeds of ~€1.9 billion and corresponding debt relief from the successful sale of the majority stake in METRO China and the sale of the hypermarket business

Transaction proceeds and stable financial performance strengthen our balance sheet and lay the foundation for dividend continuity Dusseldorf, 5 August 2020 - In Q3 2019/20 METRO AG's like-for-like sales declined by -17.5% compared to the previous year. At the same time, governmental restrictions in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic had a noticeable impact on METRO's business development, especially in the first half of Q3 2019/20. In April, due to the complete lockdown of the gastronomy sector, like-for-like sales decreased to around 75% of the previous year's sales. With an initial easing of measures in May and a conversion of gastronomy to take-away and delivery offers, the reduction in sales in May amounted to 80% compared to the previous year. Due to the restart of the gastronomy sector, like-for-like sales in June were again METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 T +49 211 6886-4252 Aufsichtsrat: Jürgen Steinemann, Vorsitzender Sitz Düsseldorf 40235 Düsseldorf www.metroag.de Vorstand: Olaf Koch, Vorsitzender HRB Nr. 79055 Postfach 230361 presse@metro.de Christian Baier, Andrea Euenheim, Rafael Gasset, Amtsgericht Düsseldorf 40089 Düsseldorf @METRO_News Eric Poirier PRESS RELEASE 5 August 2020 at 95% of previous year's sales. With the start of the resurgent tourism 2 -10 business, at the beginning of Q4 METRO's total sales came back to previous year's level. The rapid recovery is primarily the result of the flexible channel offering with delivery and stationary business to METRO customers as well as the close cooperation with customers to overcome the crisis. According to market estimates1, METRO outperformed the market in Germany and in some countries in Western Europe. In addition, the Trader and SCO customers are again continuously growing above the previous year's level and thus also contributing to the positive development. In local currency, sales in Q3 2019/20 decreased by -17.4%. Reported sales decreased by -19.8% to €5.6 billion. In 9M 2019/20, like-for-like sales declined only by -5.0% due to accelerated sales growth before the pandemic. In local currency, sales in 9M 2019/20 also declined by -5.0%. Reported sales decreased by -5.5% to €19.1 billion. Adjusted EBITDA excl. transformation costs and earnings contributions from real estate transactions in Q3 2019/20 was €175 million (Q3 2018/19: €373 million). The decline in EBITDA is almost entirely due to the drop in sales in connection with government restrictions and a change in consumer behaviour in response to the COVID 19 pandemic. This was offset by cost savings from the efficiency programme in the headquarters and licence earnings from the partnership with Wumei in China, among other things. In Q3 2019/20 transformation costs amounted to €1 million (Q3 2018/19: €0 million). Earnings contributions from real estate transactions amounted to €2 million (Q3 2018/19: €32 million). Taking transformation costs and lower earnings contributions from real estate transactions into account, EBITDA reached €176 million (Q3 2018/19: €404 million). In 9M 2019/20 adjusted EBITDA excl. transformation costs and earnings contributions from real estate transactions reached €834 million (9M 2018/19: €1,033 million). Government restrictions in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the majority of segments. This was offset by cost savings achieved through the efficiency programme in the headquarters, improved earnings in logistics, licence earnings from the partnership with Wumei and a stable development both in Germany and Russia, among other things. In 9M 2019/20 transformation costs amounted to €46 million (9M 2018/19: €0 million). These transformation costs were only incurred in the segment Others and relate in particular to the efficiency measures in the headquarters. Earnings contributions from real estate transactions amounted to 1 1 "Independent Market" from Food Service Vision, DWH, npdgroup CREST Panel, NPD / FEREALALBERGHI / INSTAT METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 T +49 211 6886-4252 Aufsichtsrat: Jürgen Steinemann, Vorsitzender Sitz Düsseldorf 40235 Düsseldorf www.metroag.de Vorstand: Olaf Koch, Vorsitzender HRB Nr. 79055 Postfach 230361 presse@metro.de Christian Baier, Andrea Euenheim, Rafael Gasset, Amtsgericht Düsseldorf 40089 Düsseldorf @METRO_News Eric Poirier PRESS RELEASE 5 August 2020 €3 million (9M 2018/19: €66 million). Reported EBITDA reached 3 -10 €791 million (9M 2018/19: €1,099 million). In Q3 2019/20, METRO benefited from the diversity of its business model. Sales with Trader and SCO developed positively at a growth level significantly above the previous year, with SCO sales in the low double- digit figures. SCO customers appreciate the high product quality, product availability and safety. The independent retailers profit from the franchise programmes and METRO's e-commerce offer. Among HoReCa customers, the preference for the stationary business had a distinctly positive effect during the phase of easing government restrictions. HoReCa customers increasingly visited METRO stores, which led to a disproportionate shift in favour of the stationary business. Olaf Koch, CEO of METRO AG, explains the business development: "METRO has so far coped well with the corona crisis despite significant sales declines in the lockdown phase and is emerging from it stronger. At the beginning of Q4 like-for-like sales are back on previous year's level. Contributing factors included the very pleasing business development in Russia, the channel flexibility with stationary and delivery business, our contribution to the successful restart of the gastronomy sector and the numerous measures taken to strengthen independent retailers. This is paying off now. Sales growth with Trader and SCO is above pre-crisis- level, sales with HoReCa are above market level. METRO has thus marked itself out from the competition and at the same time created the conditions for dividend continuity through the successfully completed transactions of METRO China and Real with a net cash inflow of €1.9 billion and corresponding debt reduction." METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 T +49 211 6886-4252 Aufsichtsrat: Jürgen Steinemann, Vorsitzender Sitz Düsseldorf 40235 Düsseldorf www.metroag.de Vorstand: Olaf Koch, Vorsitzender HRB Nr. 79055 Postfach 230361 presse@metro.de Christian Baier, Andrea Euenheim, Rafael Gasset, Amtsgericht Düsseldorf 40089 Düsseldorf @METRO_News Eric Poirier PRESS RELEASE 5 August 2020 4 -10 METRO Q3 2018/19 Q3 2019/20 Change (in € million)1,2 (in € million) Sales 6,940 5,568 -19.8% EBITDA adjusted (excl. transformation costs and earnings contributions from real estate 373 175 -53.0% transactions) Transformation costs 0 1 - Earnings contributions from real estate transactions 32 2 -94.4% EBITDA 404 176 -56.5% EBIT 212 -21 - Earnings before taxes (EBT) 153 -59 - Profit or loss from the period from continuing 90 -140 - operations3 Earnings per share from continuing operations (€)3 0.25 -0.38 - Profit or loss from the period3 115 512 - Earnings per share (€) 0.32 1.41 - Previous year's adjustment due to discontinued operations METRO China. Previous year's adjustment due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leasing agreements). Attributable to METRO shareholders. METRO 9M 2018/19 9M 2019/20 Change (in € million)1,2 (in € million) Sales 20,226 19,123 -5.5% EBITDA adjusted (excl. transformation costs and earnings contributions from real estate 1,033 834 -19.2% transactions) Transformation costs 0 46 - Earnings contributions from real estate transactions 66 3 -95.9% EBITDA 1,099 791 -28.0% EBIT 528 163 -69.2% Earnings before taxes (EBT) 351 -36 - Profit or loss from the period from continuing 205 -135 - operations3 Earnings per share from continuing operations (€)3 0.56 -0.37 - Profit or loss from the period3 298 391 31.3% Earnings per share (€) 0.82 1.08 31.3% Previous year's adjustment due to discontinued operations METRO China. Previous year's adjustment due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leasing agreements). Attributable to METRO shareholders. Sales and EBITDA development In Germany like-for-like sales decreased by -9.5% in Q3 2019/20. This is due in particular to a significant decrease in sales with HoReCa customers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While METRO Germany was able to compensate for this decline relatively well through the positive development of the SCO business, Rungis Express was more severely affected by the METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 T +49 211 6886-4252 Aufsichtsrat: Jürgen Steinemann, Vorsitzender Sitz Düsseldorf 40235 Düsseldorf www.metroag.de Vorstand: Olaf Koch, Vorsitzender HRB Nr. 79055 Postfach 230361 presse@metro.de Christian Baier, Andrea Euenheim, Rafael Gasset, Amtsgericht Düsseldorf 40089 Düsseldorf @METRO_News Eric Poirier PRESS RELEASE 5 August 2020 restrictions. The reported sales of METRO Germany decreased by -9.4%. In 5 -10 9M 2019/20, like-for-like sales decreased by -1.9%, reported sales also declined by -1.9% to €3.5 billion. In Western Europe (excl. Germany) like-for-like sales decreased by -32.8% in Q3 2019/20. The effects of temporary restaurant closings in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in France, Italy and Spain as well as at Pro à Pro were particularly noticeable in the first half of the quarter. Reported sales decreased by -32.9% to around €1.9 billion. In 9M 2019/20 like-for-like sales declined by -13.0%. Reported sales declined by -13.1% to around €7 billion. In Russia like-for-like sales in Q3 2019/20 were clearly positive at 6.0%. An increased demand from Trader and SCO customers had a positive effect here. Sales from HoReCa customers also showed an improvement trend in the course of the quarter, but remained below the previous year's level. This development can be attributed to the repositioning measures that were initiated a while ago as well as additional purchases in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. In local currency, sales grew by 6.5%. Due to unfavourable exchange rate developments, the reported sales decreased by -3.7%. In 9M 2019/20, like-for-like sales increased by 2.5%. In local currency, sales increased by 3.0%. Reported sales rose by 2.9% to €2.1 billion. In Eastern Europe (excl. Russia) like-for-like sales decreased by -7.4% in Q3 2019/20. Government restrictions had an impact on most of the countries, but were compensated by the Trader and SCO business. In local currency, sales decreased by -7.5%. Due to negative currency effects, especially in Turkey, reported sales decreased by -12.2% to €1.6 billion. In 9M 2019/20, like-for-like sales developed positively with 2.4%. This is mainly attributable to the performance in Turkey, Ukraine and Romania. In local currency, sales grew by 2.4%. Reported sales increased by 0.8% to €5.3 billion. In Asia like-for-like sales decreased by -19.2% in Q3 2019/20. This was mainly due to the sales development of Classic Fine Foods as well as METRO India and METRO Japan as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In local currency sales declined by -18.9%. The reported sales decreased by -22.5%. In 9M 2019/20 like-for-like sales declined by -5.2%. In local currency sales declined by -5.0%. Reported sales declined by -5.7% to €1.2 billion. In Q3 2019/20, METRO's delivery sales declined significantly by -47.3% and reached a sales share of 12% (Q3 2018/19: 18%). The delivery business also recovered over the course of the quarter, although, slightly delayed in comparison to the stationary business due to the current customer preference for a higher flexibility when buying in the store. In METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 T +49 211 6886-4252 Aufsichtsrat: Jürgen Steinemann, Vorsitzender Sitz Düsseldorf 40235 Düsseldorf www.metroag.de Vorstand: Olaf Koch, Vorsitzender HRB Nr. 79055 Postfach 230361 presse@metro.de Christian Baier, Andrea Euenheim, Rafael Gasset, Amtsgericht Düsseldorf 40089 Düsseldorf @METRO_News Eric Poirier PRESS RELEASE 5 August 2020 9M 2019/20, delivery sales decreased by -15.3% to €2.9 billion. As a result, 6 -10 the delivery business accounts for 15% (9M 2018/19: 17%) of total sales. As of 30 June 2020, the store network included 679 stores, 2 stores more than on the same date in the previous year. One store was opened in 9M 2019/20 in Ukraine. In Germany the adjusted EBITDA (excl. transformation costs and earnings contributions from real estate transactions) in Q3 2019/20 was €31 million (Q3 2018/19: €40 million). This decrease is mainly attributable to the negative sales development caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In 9M 2019/2020, the adjusted EBITDA amounted to €103 million (9M 2018/19: €101 million). The good sales development in H1 2019/20 had a positive effect here. In Western Europe (excl. Germany) the adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2019/20 was €18 million (Q3 2018/19: €186 million). This decline is mainly a consequence of the drop in sales in France, Italy, Spain and at Pro à Pro, where the government restrictions on the hospitality sector in response to the COVID-19pandemic had a significant negative impact. Earnings contributions from real estate transactions were €0 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: €29 million). In 9M 2019/20, the adjusted EBITDA amounted to €245 million (9M 2018/19: €448 million). Adjusted EBITDA in Russia reached a total of €53 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: €60 million). The adjusted EBITDA is impacted by currency effects in the amount of €-6 million. The adjusted EBITDA amounted to €177 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: €177 million). The EBITDA amounted to €177 million (9M 2018/19: €177 million). There was no significant currency effect. In Eastern Europe (excl. Russia) the adjusted EBITDA reached a total of €75 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: €96 million). This decrease is mainly attributable to the declining sales development caused by COVID-19, especially in Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic and Poland. The adjusted EBITDA amounted to €256 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: €271 million). Adjusted for currency effects, the adjusted EBITDA declined by €-11 million in Eastern Europe. In Asia the adjusted EBITDA was €-6 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: €9 million). This is mainly a result of the development of Classic Fine Foods as well as METRO India and METRO Japan due to the government measures in regard to COVID-19. The adjusted EBITDA amounted to €5 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: €34 million). Earnings contributions from real estate transactions were €0 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: €31 million). METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 T +49 211 6886-4252 Aufsichtsrat: Jürgen Steinemann, Vorsitzender Sitz Düsseldorf 40235 Düsseldorf www.metroag.de Vorstand: Olaf Koch, Vorsitzender HRB Nr. 79055 Postfach 230361 presse@metro.de Christian Baier, Andrea Euenheim, Rafael Gasset, Amtsgericht Düsseldorf 40089 Düsseldorf @METRO_News Eric Poirier PRESS RELEASE 5 August 2020 In the segment Others the adjusted EBITDA was €6 million in Q3 2019/20 7 -10 (Q3 2018/19: -€18 million). Cost savings from the efficiency programme in the headquarters as well as licence earnings from the cooperation with Wumei had a positive impact, among other things. Transformation costs amounted to €1 million (Q3 2018/19: €0 million). Consequently, the EBITDA in Q3 2019/20 was €5 million (Q3 2018/19: €5 million). In 9M 2019/20, the adjusted EBITDA amounted to €48 million (9M 2018/19: €2 million). Income from damages in the low double-digit millions included in the previous year, which was mainly generated in the Others segment, was offset to a large extent by cost savings resulting from the efficiency programme in the headquarters, an improved result of the logistics as well as licence earnings from the cooperation with Wumei. The profit or loss for the period from continuing operations attributable to METRO shareholders amounted to €-140million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: €90 million). The profit or loss for the period from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to METRO shareholders increased to €512 million in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: €115 million). The profit or loss for the period from continuing operations attributable to METRO shareholders amounted €-135million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: €205 million). The profit or loss for the period from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to METRO shareholders increased to €391 million in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: €298 million). Earnings per share from continuing operations decreased to €-0.38in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: €0.25). Earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations increased to €1.41 in Q3 2019/20 (Q3 2018/19: €0.32). Earnings per share from continuing operations decreased to €-0.37in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: €0.56). Earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations increased to €1.08 in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: €0.82). Cashflow from operating activities generated a cash inflow of €0.0 billion in 9M 2019/20 (9M 2018/19: €0.3 billion cash inflow). The cashflow from investing activities amounted to €-0.2billion (9M 2018/19: €-0.1 billion) and is mainly attributable to investments in property, plant and equipment and investment properties. Cashflow from financing activities amounted to €-0,1 billion (9M 2018/19: €-0.4 billion). Cashflow from investing activities of discontinued operations of €1.3 billion mainly results from the sale of the majority stake in METRO China and the sale of the hypermarket business. METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 T +49 211 6886-4252 Aufsichtsrat: Jürgen Steinemann, Vorsitzender Sitz Düsseldorf 40235 Düsseldorf www.metroag.de Vorstand: Olaf Koch, Vorsitzender HRB Nr. 79055 Postfach 230361 presse@metro.de Christian Baier, Andrea Euenheim, Rafael Gasset, Amtsgericht Düsseldorf 40089 Düsseldorf @METRO_News Eric Poirier PRESS RELEASE 5 August 2020 Net debt amounted to €4.4 billion on 30 June 2020 (30 June 2019: 8 -10 €6.2 billion) and was significantly reduced, in particular by the transaction proceeds. METRO sales and EBITDA figures1,2 Q3 2019/20 METRO Sales (€ million) Change (€) Change Like-for-like (local currency) (local currency) Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 Total 6,940 5,568 2.4% -19.8% 3.2% -17.4% 3.1% -17.5% Germany 1,205 1,092 3.0% -9.4% 3.0% -9.4% 3.6% -9.5% Western Europe 2,784 1,869 2.2% -32.9% 2.2% -32.9% 2.2% -32.8% (excl. Germany) Russia 671 646 -0.8% -3.7% -3.2% 6.5% -4.8% 6.0% Eastern Europe 1,846 1,620 3.4% -12.2% 7.3% -7.5% 7.1% -7.4% (excl. Russia) Asia 427 331 4.5% -22.5% 5.4% -18.9% 3.8% -19.2% Others 8 - - - 11 - - - 1 Previous year's adjustment due to discontinued operations METRO China. in € million Total Germany Western Europe (excl. Germany) Russia Eastern Europe (excl. Russia) Asia Others Consolidation Earnings EBITDA adjusted Transformation contributions from EBITDA real estate costs transactions Q3 Q3 Change Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 Q3 2018/19 2019/20 (in €) 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 373 175 -197 0 1 32 2 404 176 40 31 -9 0 0 0 0 40 31 186 18 -168 0 0 29 0 215 18 60 53 -7 0 0 0 0 60 53 96 75 -21 0 0 0 2 96 77 9 -6 -15 0 0 0 0 9 -6 -18 6 24 0 1 2 0 -16 5 -1 -1 0 0 0 0 0 -1 -1 Previous year's adjustment due to discontinued operations METRO China. Previous year's adjustment due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leasing agreements). METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 T +49 211 6886-4252 Aufsichtsrat: Jürgen Steinemann, Vorsitzender Sitz Düsseldorf 40235 Düsseldorf www.metroag.de Vorstand: Olaf Koch, Vorsitzender HRB Nr. 79055 Postfach 230361 presse@metro.de Christian Baier, Andrea Euenheim, Rafael Gasset, Amtsgericht Düsseldorf 40089 Düsseldorf @METRO_News Eric Poirier PRESS RELEASE 5 August 2020 9 -10 METRO sales and EBITDA figures1,2 9M 2019/20 METRO Sales (€ million) Change (€) Change Like-for-like (local currency) (local currency) 9M 9M 9M 9M 9M 9M 9M 9M 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 Total 20,226 19,123 0.3% -5.5% 2.2% -5.0% 2.1% -5.0% Germany 3,581 3,514 -0.7% -1.9% -0.7% -1.9% 0.2% -1.9% Western Europe 8,038 6,985 1.1% -13.1% 1.1% -13.1% 1.0% -13.0% (excl. Germany) Russia 2,044 2,104 -7.5% 2.9% -2.8% 3.0% -3.7% 2.5% Eastern Europe 5,256 5,298 2.2% 0.8% 6.8% 2.4% 6.7% 2.4% (excl. Russia) Asia 1,270 1,197 4.6% -5.7% 7.6% -5.0% 5.4% -5.2% Others 36 - - - 25 - - - 1 Previous year's adjustment due to discontinued operations METRO China. Earnings EBITDA EBITDA adjusted Transformation contributions from costs real estate transactions in € million 9M 9M Change 9M 9M 9M 9M 9M 9M 2018/19 2019/20 (in €) 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 Total 1,033 834 -198 0 46 66 3 1.099 791 Germany 101 103 2 0 0 0 0 101 103 Western Europe 448 245 -203 0 0 29 1 477 246 (excl. Germany) Russia 177 177 0 0 0 0 0 177 177 Eastern Europe 271 256 -15 0 0 2 2 274 258 (excl. Russia) Asia 34 5 -29 0 0 31 0 65 5 Others 2 48 46 0 46 4 0 5 1 Consolidation -1 0 1 0 0 0 0 -1 0 Previous year's adjustment due to discontinued operations METRO China. Previous year's adjustment due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leasing agreements). Discontinued operations The development of the current business of discontinued operations does not allow for an adequate comparison with the previous year as METRO China is only included pro rata until 22 April 2020 and the hypermarket business pro rata until 24 June 2020. Until this date, sales in Q3 2019/20 developed noticeably above prior year's level both at METRO China and the hypermarket business. METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 T +49 211 6886-4252 Aufsichtsrat: Jürgen Steinemann, Vorsitzender Sitz Düsseldorf 40235 Düsseldorf www.metroag.de Vorstand: Olaf Koch, Vorsitzender HRB Nr. 79055 Postfach 230361 presse@metro.de Christian Baier, Andrea Euenheim, Rafael Gasset, Amtsgericht Düsseldorf 40089 Düsseldorf @METRO_News Eric Poirier PRESS RELEASE 5 August 2020 In Q3 2019/20, the result from remeasurement/disposal after tax for the 10 -10 divestment of the hypermarket business and the majority stake in METRO China resulted in the amount of €542 million. METRO China amounted to €943 million and the hypermarket business to €-401 million, whereby the result of the hypermarket business includes mainly impairment losses on the disposal group. In 9M 2019/20, the result from remeasurement/disposal after tax amounted in total to €239 million. METRO is a leading international wholesale company with food and non-food assortments that specialises on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa) as well as independent traders. Around the world, METRO has some 16 million customers who can choose whether to shop in one of the large-format stores, order online and collect their purchases at the store or have them delivered. METRO in addition also supports the competitiveness of entrepreneurs and own businesses with digital solutions and thereby contributes to cultural diversity in retail and hospitality. Sustainability is a key pillar of METRO's business. METRO has been the European sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. The company operates in 34 countries and employs more than 100,000 people worldwide. In financial year 2018/19, METRO generated sales of €27.1 billion. For more information, please visit www.metroag.de METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 T +49 211 6886-4252 Aufsichtsrat: Jürgen Steinemann, Vorsitzender Sitz Düsseldorf 40235 Düsseldorf www.metroag.de Vorstand: Olaf Koch, Vorsitzender HRB Nr. 79055 Postfach 230361 presse@metro.de Christian Baier, Andrea Euenheim, Rafael Gasset, Amtsgericht Düsseldorf 40089 Düsseldorf @METRO_News Eric Poirier Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metro AG published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 16:36:08 UTC 0 Latest news on METRO AG 12:47p METRO : Quarterly Statement 9M/Q3 2019/20 PU 12:37p METRO : sees rapid sales recovery in Q3 2019/20, reported EPS grows to 1.41 (PY.. PU 08/04 METRO AG : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating MD 08/04 METRO AG : Warburg Research sticks Neutral MD 08/03 METRO AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Neutral rating MD 08/03 METRO : New Outlook for 2019/20 Financial Year PU 08/03 METRO : Neue Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 PU 08/03 METRO : Germany's Metro expects 3.5%-5% annual sales fall as lockdown eases RE 07/27 TRIVAGO N : METRO Markets to acquire trivago's Palma development center AQ 07/27 METRO AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Kepler Cheuvreux MD

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 25 638 M 30 482 M 30 482 M Net income 2020 -93,7 M -111 M -111 M Net Debt 2020 4 195 M 4 988 M 4 988 M P/E ratio 2020 -32,1x Yield 2020 6,86% Capitalization 3 002 M 3 534 M 3 569 M EV / Sales 2020 0,28x EV / Sales 2021 0,24x Nbr of Employees 90 883 Free-Float 43,7% Chart METRO AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends METRO AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 9,08 € Last Close Price 8,27 € Spread / Highest target 118% Spread / Average Target 9,90% Spread / Lowest Target -50,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) METRO AG -42.40% 3 534 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 8.55% 35 975 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 12.09% 31 275 TESCO PLC -12.85% 28 277 KROGER 22.08% 27 531 SYSCO CORPORATION -36.74% 27 467