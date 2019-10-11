METRO : sells majority interest in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group

METRO AG
WKN: BFB001 ISIN: DE000BFB0019 Land: Deutschland
Nachricht vom 11.10.2019 | 14:45
METRO AG sells majority interest in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group
11-Oct-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST
Today, METRO AG ("METRO") has entered into an agreement with Wumei Technology Group, Inc. ("Wumei"), a leading retailer in China, on a strategic partnership regarding METRO's operations in China ("METRO China"). This partnership includes the sale of METRO's entire indirect participation in METRO China to a subsidiary of Wumei ("Buyer") for an enterprise value (100%) of approx. EUR 1.9 bn. The consideration consists of (i) estimated net proceeds of more than EUR
1.0 bn and (ii) a participation of METRO of approx. 20% in the Buyer as future holding company of METRO China.
The completion of this transaction is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.
Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
Director Investor Relations
|
Language:
|
English
|
Company:
|
METRO AG
|
|
Metro-Straße 1
|
|
40235 Dusseldorf
|
|
Germany
|
Phone:
|
+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|
Fax:
|
+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|
E-mail:
|
investorrelations@metro.de
|
Internet:
|
www.metroag.de
|
ISIN:
|
DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|
WKN:
|
BFB001, BFB002
|
Indices:
|
MDAX
|
Listed:
|
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in
|
|
Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
