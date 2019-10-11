Log in
METRO : sells majority interest in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group

10/11/2019 | 09:11am EDT

METRO AG

WKN: BFB001 ISIN: DE000BFB0019 Land: Deutschland

Nachricht vom 11.10.2019 | 14:45

METRO AG sells majority interest in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group

METRO AG / Key word(s): Disposal

METRO AG sells majority interest in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group

11-Oct-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, METRO AG ("METRO") has entered into an agreement with Wumei Technology Group, Inc. ("Wumei"), a leading retailer in China, on a strategic partnership regarding METRO's operations in China ("METRO China"). This partnership includes the sale of METRO's entire indirect participation in METRO China to a subsidiary of Wumei ("Buyer") for an enterprise value (100%) of approx. EUR 1.9 bn. The consideration consists of (i) estimated net proceeds of more than EUR

1.0 bn and (ii) a participation of METRO of approx. 20% in the Buyer as future holding company of METRO China.

The completion of this transaction is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

Contact:

METRO AG

Sabrina Ley

Director Investor Relations

11-Oct-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language:

English

Company:

METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Dusseldorf

Germany

Phone:

+49 (0)211 6886-1524

Fax:

+49 (0)211 6886-3759

E-mail:

investorrelations@metro.de

Internet:

www.metroag.de

ISIN:

DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027

WKN:

BFB001, BFB002

Indices:

MDAX

Listed:

Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in

Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

EQS News ID: 889061

End of Announcement

DGAP News Service

Disclaimer

Metro Wholesale & Food Specialist AG published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 13:10:08 UTC
