METRO : sells majority interest in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group

METRO AG sells majority interest in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group

Today, METRO AG ("METRO") has entered into an agreement with Wumei Technology Group, Inc. ("Wumei"), a leading retailer in China, on a strategic partnership regarding METRO's operations in China ("METRO China"). This partnership includes the sale of METRO's entire indirect participation in METRO China to a subsidiary of Wumei ("Buyer") for an enterprise value (100%) of approx. EUR 1.9 bn. The consideration consists of (i) estimated net proceeds of more than EUR

1.0 bn and (ii) a participation of METRO of approx. 20% in the Buyer as future holding company of METRO China.

The completion of this transaction is subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

