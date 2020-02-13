Log in
METRO AG

(B4B)
02/13 04:54:31 am
12.313 EUR   -2.16%
04:31aMETRO : Quarterly Statement Q1 2019/20
PU
04:26aMETRO : Analyst/Investor - Q1 2019/20 Results Presentation
PU
04:26aMETRO : like-for-like sales grow by 1.0% in Q1 2019/20
PU
Metro : Analyst/Investor - Q1 2019/20 Results Presentation

02/13/2020

Q1 2019/20

RESULTS PRESENTATION

13 February 2020

DISCLAIMER AND NOTES

To the extent that statements in this presentation do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this presentation and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this presentation. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond METRO AG'sability to control or estimate precisely. The risks and uncertainties which these forward-looking statements may be subject to include (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, invest in innovative sales formats, expand in online and multichannel sales activities, integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and the actions of government regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements. METRO AGdoes not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

This presentation is intended for information only and should not be treated as investment advice or recommendation. It is not, and nothing in it should be construed as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. This presentation may not, at any time, be reproduced, distributed or published (in whole or in part) without prior written consent of METRO AG.

Not all figures included in this presentation have been audited and certain figures may also deviate substantially from information in the consolidated financial statements of METRO AG, thus, may not be fully comparable to such financial statements. The hypermarket business for sale is reported as a discontinued operation as of 30 September 2018 due to the ongoing sales process. Following the signing of the contract for the disposal of a majority stake in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group, METRO China has been reported as discontinued operation as of 30 September 2019. METRO will retain only 20% stake in METRO China. The discontinued segment primarily includes Real, majority of METRO China and some other individual companies or assets. All following explanations of the business development will focus on the continuing operations unless stated otherwise. Furthermore, the results are reported based on the retrospective adjustments due to IFRS 16.

This presentation includes supplemental financial measures which are or may be non-GAAP financial or operative measures. These measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to financial measures presented in accordance with IFRS. Other companies that disclose similarly titled measures may calculate them differently. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million)unless otherwise indicated. Amounts below €0.5 millionare rounded and reported as 0. Rounding differences may occur.

2 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

OUR ORIGIN IS WHOLESALEIS OUR FUTURE

2018/19

2019/20

INTENSIFICATION

ACCELERATION

Year of Extension

Year of advancing Wholesale agenda

3 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

RECAP: CONTINUOUS JOURNEY TO SIMPLIFY AND REPOSITION METRO AS A WHOLESALER

METRO is transforming into afully focused Wholesale company

We steadily optimize our portfolioto further strengthen our B2B profile

Intensified focus has lead torising LFL momentum, strongly driven bysales growth with Horeca and Trader

Building a wholesaler 360°provides the potential for even stronger differentiationand further growth

The envisaged sale of Real and the Q1 results show progressand deliver proofacross all of these dimensions

4 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

TODAY'S AGENDA

Envisaged sale of

Hypermarket

business

Q1 2019/20

  • Recap: Tuesday 11thAd Hoc published, confirming that commercial agreement has been largely reached, transaction is subject to board approvals of both parties
  • Explain therationale andcornerstones and why the result is thebest possible solution
  • Explainfinancial impactsand why we see the need for more efficiency measures
  • Reiterate ourexpectations for net proceedsfrom Real and METRO China and our priorities for use of these proceeds
  • First time reporting in accordance withIFRS 161
  • Focus oncontinuing operations only
  • Provide our perspective onsolid Q1 trading
  • Confirm sales and EBITDAoutlook

1IFRS 16 booklet and supporting presentation can be found on corporate website #IFRS 16

5 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

01ENVISAGED SALE OF HYPERMARKET BUSINESS TO SCP GROUP

6 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

REAL - STRATEGIC APPROACH

The hypermarket business is a result of acquisition of numerous formats. It has been under considerable competitive pressure for many years. In addition, Real was exposed to a cost disadvantage of around 30% due to the tariff situation. A realignment was initiated in 2015.

New commercial model

Marketplace launch

>10%frequency

10xGMV in 5

and sales1

years

Competitive cost structure

  • Significant improvementsin purchasing conditions since 2017
  • No agreementon implementation of the house tariff solution with ZTV

Negative financial development

1FY2018/19 Actual

7 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

REAL - ENVISAGED SALE TO SCP GROUP WITH SUBSEQUENT DISTRIBUTION OF STORE NETWORK

Key transaction

highlights

Impact on METRO service companies

  • METRO to sell100% of hypermarket businessto SCP Group, a private investment firm
  • Transaction is subject to board approvals of both parties
  • Hypermarket business valued at an attractive€1.0 bn implied total enterprise value
  • Closingexpected in mid 2020 withnet proceeds of ~€0.3 bn1
  • After Closing, SCP plans to maintain a core of 50 stores for 24 months and to sell the remaining stores to other retailers in atransition period
  • SCP Group plans to reposition the real estate properties and has established a strategic partnership with x+bricks, a German retail real estate investor, to facilitate this
  • METRO service companies to continue toprovide services to Realduring the transition period, however, to a decreasing extent over time
  • Resulting excess capacity in METRO service companies will be addressed byproactive efficiency measures, which will lead to recurring savings
  • These measures are estimated to causeapprox. €0.2 bn cumulatedone-offcostsin the financial years 2019/20 to 2021/22

Non-cash impacts on

discontinued operations

  • Transaction valuation (together with IFRS5-related effects) triggered €0.2 bnnon-cashimpairment in Q1 19/202
  • IFRS5-related effect likely to repeat at quarterly reporting until transaction is closed

1preliminary, net of transaction costs (taxes, advisors), based on 30 September 2019, subject to closing accounts 2Impairment reflects late status of negotiation and paused depreciation under IFRS 5

8 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

REAL - BEST POSSIBLE TRANSACTION ACHIEVED

Clean exit of a business under pressure

Financial impact of transaction optimized

100% sale to SCP

€0.3 bn net proceeds at Closing2

Real with cash loss in 2018/19

Transition period with additional €0.2 bn cumulative one-off

costs over ~three years

Transaction certainty maximized

Employment conditions secured

No anti-trust risk for METRO from store network distribution

Existing conditions transferred to acquirer

Further works council agreement for store distribution

  1. Annual report 2018/19, page 265. Cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities
  2. preliminary, net of transaction costs (taxes, advisors), based on 30 September 2019, subject to closing accounts

9 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

METRO - ADVANCING OUR WHOLESALE AGENDA

Real

+

Wesimplify the

portfolio…

+0.6%-pts

EBITDA-margin1

~-€1.6 bn

Reduction of net debt, excl. proceeds2

…build a moreprofitable, cash-

generativeand less levered

company…

Horeca

+3.5%

Trader3

+5.6%

…and use proceeds to

accelerate growth in the

core business

1EBITDA-margin post IFRS 16 and excl. gains from real estate transactions 2net debt post IFRS 16 4Q1 19/20 3Trader countries excl. Russia: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, India, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia.

10 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

METRO - PRIORITIZE REINVESTING INTO BUSINESS AND MAXIMIZING RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Capital allocation

1Investment in business

Reshaping the portfolio, accelerating organic growth and complementary strategic M&A

Goal: accelerate sales growth, drive sustainable EBITDA growth

2Returns to shareholders

Ongoing dividends (45-55% of EPS payout ratio)

Goal: sound shareholder return in balance with operational needs

3Deleverage

Ensure investment grade rating

Goal: funds from operations (FFO) / Adj. net debt ≥ 21%1

Enriched by additional cash sources

Real

Expected Closing

mid 2020

+

METRO China

Expected Closing

Q2 2020

> €1.5bn expected net cash2proceeds

1S&P threshold; at minimum required to be in line with expectations to maintain credit rating.

Funds from operations (FFO) as per S&P methodology mainly includes: EBITDA + fictitious depreciation share of operating lease expense + interest expense + income taxes + minor further adjustments

Adjusted net debt as per S&P methodology mainly includes: financial debt - cash & cash equivalents (after a haircut on trapped cash) + NPV of operating leases (at 7.0%) + pensions (net of deferred taxes applicable) + minor further adjustments

2Expected net proceeds for the sale of both Real (as per Sep-19 accounts) and METRO China (as per Jun-19 accounts) after taxes

11 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

02Q1 2019/20

12 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

Q1 IN A NUTSHELL

2019/20

Acceleration

Advancing

wholesale agenda

Robust sales and earnings against headwinds

EBITDA to EPS

Cash flow and net debt

FY 19/20 outlook

  • 1% LfL growth against political and regulatory headwinds; adjusted for this, in guidance range
  • EBITDA at constant FX~-2% against low double-digit one- time gain in PY
  • Earnings per share reach 0.33 € (PY: 0.47 €)
  • Net financial result benefits from lower financing costs
  • Temporarily lower expected real estate gains drive tax rate increase to 55%
  • Free Cash Flow1in Q1 at €511 m
  • Continuous stock optimization drive repeated inflow from NWC
  • Lower net debt level than PY carried over from FY 18/19
  • Sales and EBITDA outlook confirmed
  • YTD sales2are well within guidance range; trend improvement in Russia

1simplified definition: 26 weeks into Q2 sales trading

13 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

SALES TO EBITDA

€m / %

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

Like-for-like growth

2.1%

1.0%

thereof Food

2.8%

2.0%

Reported growth

-1.0%

2.2%

Growth in local currency

1.9%

1.0%

Delivery Sales Share

15%

16%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

530

526

thereof FX

9

thereof Transformation costs

0

EBITDA margin excl. RE gains

7.2%

7.0%

Real estate gains

2

1

Total EBITDA

532

527

Like-for-like sales growth

  • Like-for-likesales growth driven by most regions and key customers (Horeca 3.5%, Trader15.6%)
  • Growth weighed down by macroeconomic headwinds and regulatory impacts; adjusted growth in line with guidance range
  • YTD current trading2well within guidance range
    • Horeca growth acceleration in most regions
    • Noticeable sales trend improvement in Russia

EBITDA and EBITDA margin excl. real estate

  • EBITDA excl. real estate transactions roughly on PY level
  • Adjusted for currency effects, decrease of-2.2% against low double-digit technical headwind3
  • Segments mainly on PY level, Eastern Europe affected by cost inflation; Others compensated PYone-time gain
  • No transformation costs, execution progressing as planned

1Trader countries excl. Russia (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, India, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia) 2YTD including 6 weeks into Q2 sales trading 3Q1 18/19 benefitted from one-time damage compensation

14 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

REGIONAL PERFORMANCE

Germany

€m / %

Q1 2019/20

2,8%

2,1%

2,0%

Sales

1,347

Like-for-like growth

-0.3%

1,0%

Reported growth

-0.4%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

76

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

EBITDA margin

5.7%

Constant FX to PY

0

Like-for-like growth

thereof Food

Western Europe

€m / %

Q1 2019/20

Sales

2,932

Like-for-like growth

0.5%

Reported growth

0.4%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

205

EBITDA margin

7.0%

Constant FX to PY

-3

Russia

€m / %

Q1 2019/20

Sales

821

Like-for-like growth

-5.3%

Reported growth

2.5%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

87

EBITDA margin

10.6%

Constant FX to PY

-2

Eastern Europe

€m / %

Q1 2019/20

Sales

1,975

Like-for-like growth

5.0%

Reported growth

6.1%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

117

EBITDA margin

5.9%

Constant FX to PY

-6

Asia

€m / %

Q1 2019/20

Sales

466

Like-for-like growth

3.2%

Reported growth

5.2%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

12

EBITDA margin

2.6%

Constant FX to PY

-5

15 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

EBITDA TO EPS

€m / %

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

EBITDA

532

527

D&A

-185

-200

EBIT

347

327

Interest and investment result

-61

-56

Other financial result

0

4

Net financial result

-62

-51

EBT

285

276

Tax rate (3M)

39%

55%

Net income

172

121

EPS in €

0.47

0.33

EBIT

  • Reduction mainly attributable to an increase in depreciation due to higher share of software capex and other assets with shorter useful life

Net financial result

  • Improvement in the interest and investment result due to lower financing costs
  • IFRS 16 accounting increases FX volatility risk in Other financial result

Tax

  • Increase of tax rate to 55% due to temporarily lower expected income from real estate transactions

EPS

  • Higher tax rate and depreciation negatively affected EPS

16 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

FCF IN Q1 2019/20

€m / %

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

EBITDA

532

527

Change in NWC

140

47

Cash Investments 1

-77

-63

FCF

595

511

Net debt (31 Dec)

5,214

5,012

Change in NWC

  • Positive contribution driven by continued stock optimization

Cash Investments

  • Lower cash investments partially driven by investments in financial assets in 18/19

FCF

  • Decrease driven mainly by lower NWC contribution, partially compensated by lower capex

Net debt

  • Net debt improvement driven by continuously strong result from last year as a result of higher real estate gains

1Cash Investments = Capex (excl. M&A) - Right of Use Assets + Financial Assets + Down payments/Prepayments. Cash investments definition has been changed due to IFRS 16 to reflect the cash view.

17 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

03SUMMARY OF TODAY'S UPDATE

18 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

SUMMARY OF TODAY'S UPDATE

Envisaged sale of

Hypermarket

business

Q1 2019/20

  • Real's commercial model had been modernized, but progress washeld back by tariffsystem, leading to financial declineand METRO's decision to exit
  • Transaction: sale of Real to SCP Group for €1.0 bn EV,€0.3 bn net proceeds1expected
  • ~€0.2 bn cum.one-offcostsexpected (19/20-21/22) to adjust service company capacity to changing needs
  • Best possible solutionfor all stakeholders with immediatefinancial benefits for METRO
  • With>€1.5 bn expected net proceeds2, transactions Real & METRO China generate the financial optionality to accelerate growth, while respecting capital allocation policies
  • Robust sales and earningsagainst political and regulatory headwinds
  • Key customer groups withcontinuous growth momentum
  • EPS affected by transformation effects
  • FY 2019/20 sales and EBITDA outlook confirmed on the back of strongYTD sales; also driven by marked trend improvement in Russia

1preliminary, net of transaction costs (taxes, advisors), based on 30 September 2019, subject to closing accounts 2Expected net proceeds for the sale of both Real (as per Sep-19 accounts) and METRO China (as per Jun-19 accounts) after taxes

19 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

EVENTS AND FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Upcoming

Financial

events

calendar

2019/20

17 Feb 2020 Roadshow London

14 Feb 2020

AGM

(CEO) - Jefferies

7

May 2020

Quarterly report H1

7

Aug 2020

Quarterly statement Q3

Conferences

2019/20

9-10 Jun 2020 Deutsche Bank conference - Paris

20 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

Q&A

Olaf Koch, CEO

Christian Baier, CFO

21 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

APPENDIX

22 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

SALES TO EBITDA

(1/3)

METRO Germany

€m / %

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

Sales

1,352

1,347

Like-for-like growth

-0.2%

-0.3%

Reported growth

-1.3%

-0.4%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

77

76

EBITDA margin

5.7%

5.7%

Real estate gains

0

0

Total EBITDA

77

76

METRO Western Europe

€m / %

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

Sales

2,921

2,932

Like-for-like growth

1.0%

0.5%

Reported growth

1.2%

0.4%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

207

205

EBITDA margin

7.1%

7.0%

Real estate gains

0

1

Total EBITDA

207

206

  • Sales impacted by tobacco regulation
  • Strong Horeca growth supported by sales force approach
  • EBITDA is largely flat
  • Like-for-likegrowth was impacted by national strikes in France
  • Solid Horeca growth in all countries, coming predominantly from higher sales per visit and increased frequency
  • EBITDA is largely flat

23 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

SALES TO EBITDA

(2/3)

METRO Russia

€m / %

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

Sales

801

821

Like-for-like growth

-2.4%

-5.3%

Reported growth

-11.9%

2.5%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

83

87

thereof FX

6

EBITDA margin

10.4%

10.6%

Real estate gains

0

0

Total EBITDA

83

87

  • Like-for-likeslight trend improvement from Q4 in line with expectations. Reported sales supported by positive FX
  • EBITDA at€-2 m at constant FX, cost savings compensating for most of price investment

METRO Eastern Europe

€m / %

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

Sales

1,861

1,975

Like-for-like growth

6.4%

5.0%

Reported growth

0.8%

6.1%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

122

117

thereof FX

1

EBITDA margin

6.5%

5.9%

Real estate gains

2

0

Total EBITDA

124

117

  • Like-for-likegrowth driven by majority of countries, with biggest growth coming from Turkey, Ukraine, Romania and Poland
  • EBITDA decrease is mainly due to the general cost inflation in the region

24 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

SALES TO EBITDA

(3/3)

METRO Asia

Others

€m / %

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

€m

Q1 2018/19

Q1 2019/20

Sales

443

466

Sales

11

7

Like-for-like growth

7.4%

3.2%

Reported growth

3.0%

5.2%

EBITDA excl. RE gains

17

12

EBITDA excl. RE gains

24

27

thereof FX

0

thereof FX

1

EBITDA margin

3.9%

2.6%

Real estate gains

0

0

Real estate gains

0

0

Total EBITDA

23

27

Total EBITDA

17

12

  • Like-for-likewas supported by Trader development in India and Pakistan, which partially offset demonstrations in Hong Kong affecting Classic Fine Food
  • EBITDA is affected by political headwinds and typhoon in Japan
  • EBITDA increase due to an improved result in logistics, as well as initialnon-pex savings coming from efficiency measures
  • Previous year benefited fromone-time gains

25 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

€ million

Q1 18/19

Q1 19/20

EBIT

347

327

Depreciation/amortisation/impairment losses/reversal of impairment losses of assets excl.

185

200

financial investments

Change in provisions for post-employment benefits plans and other provisions

-22

-15

Change in net working capital

140

47

Income taxes paid

-80

-59

Reclassification of gains (-) / losses (+) from the disposal of fixed assets

-9

-2

Other

-79

-47

Cash flow from operating activities of continuing operations

482

452

Cash flow from operating activities of discontinued operations

227

197

Cash flow from operating activities

709

649

Acquisition of subsidiaries

0

0

Investments in property, plant and equipment and in investment property (excl.usufructuary

-74

-64

rights from leases)

Other investments

-51

-35

Investments in monetary assets

-11

0

Disposals of subsidiaries

0

0

Divestments

40

19

Disposal of financial investments

7

0

Cash flow from investing activities of continuing operations

-88

-81

Cash flow from investing activities of discontinued operations

-60

-3

Cash flow from investing activities

-148

-83

Dividends paid

-7

-7

Redemption of liabilities from put options of non-controlling interests

0

0

Proceeds from new borrowings

116

1,128

Redemption of borrowings

-589

-1,415

Interest paid

-70

-64

Interest received

9

8

Other financial activities

3

-9

Cash flow from financing activities of continuing operations

-536

-359

Cash flow from financing activities of discontinued operations

-79

-108

Cash flow from financing activities

-615

-468

Total cash flows

-55

98

26 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

CONTACT

Investor Relations

METRO AG

Metro-Straße 1

40235 Düsseldorf

Germany

T +49 211 6886-1280

F +49 211 6886-490-3759

  1. investorrelations@metro.de
    www.metroag.de

27 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

28 02/13/2020 © METRO AG.

Disclaimer

Metro AG published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:25:02 UTC
