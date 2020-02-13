Metro : Analyst/Investor - Q1 2019/20 Results Presentation 0 02/13/2020 | 04:26am EST Send by mail :

DISCLAIMER AND NOTES To the extent that statements in this presentation do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this presentation and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this presentation. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond METRO AG'sability to control or estimate precisely. The risks and uncertainties which these forward-looking statements may be subject to include (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, invest in innovative sales formats, expand in online and multichannel sales activities, integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and the actions of government regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements. METRO AGdoes not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. This presentation is intended for information only and should not be treated as investment advice or recommendation. It is not, and nothing in it should be construed as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. This presentation may not, at any time, be reproduced, distributed or published (in whole or in part) without prior written consent of METRO AG. Not all figures included in this presentation have been audited and certain figures may also deviate substantially from information in the consolidated financial statements of METRO AG, thus, may not be fully comparable to such financial statements. The hypermarket business for sale is reported as a discontinued operation as of 30 September 2018 due to the ongoing sales process. Following the signing of the contract for the disposal of a majority stake in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group, METRO China has been reported as discontinued operation as of 30 September 2019. METRO will retain only 20% stake in METRO China. The discontinued segment primarily includes Real, majority of METRO China and some other individual companies or assets. All following explanations of the business development will focus on the continuing operations unless stated otherwise. Furthermore, the results are reported based on the retrospective adjustments due to IFRS 16. This presentation includes supplemental financial measures which are or may be non-GAAP financial or operative measures. These measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to financial measures presented in accordance with IFRS. Other companies that disclose similarly titled measures may calculate them differently. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million)unless otherwise indicated. Amounts below €0.5 millionare rounded and reported as 0. Rounding differences may occur. 2 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. OUR ORIGIN IS WHOLESALEIS OUR FUTURE 2018/19 2019/20 INTENSIFICATION ACCELERATION Year of Extension Year of advancing Wholesale agenda 3 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. RECAP: CONTINUOUS JOURNEY TO SIMPLIFY AND REPOSITION METRO AS A WHOLESALER METRO is transforming into afully focused Wholesale company We steadily optimize our portfolioto further strengthen our B2B profile Intensified focus has lead torising LFL momentum, strongly driven bysales growth with Horeca and Trader Building a wholesaler 360°provides the potential for even stronger differentiationand further growth The envisaged sale of Real and the Q1 results show progressand deliver proofacross all of these dimensions 4 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. TODAY'S AGENDA Envisaged sale of Hypermarket business Q1 2019/20 Recap: Tuesday 11 th Ad Hoc published, confirming that commercial agreement has been largely reached, transaction is subject to board approvals of both parties

Ad Hoc published, confirming that commercial agreement has been largely reached, transaction is subject to board approvals of both parties Explain the rationale and cornerstones and why the result is the best possible solution

rationale cornerstones best possible solution Explain financial impacts and why we see the need for more efficiency measures

and why we see the need for more efficiency measures Reiterate our expectations for net proceeds from Real and METRO China and our priorities for use of these proceeds

from Real and METRO China and our priorities for use of these proceeds First time reporting in accordance with IFRS 16 1

Focus on continuing operations only

continuing operations Provide our perspective on solid Q1 trading

Confirm sales and EBITDA outlook 1IFRS 16 booklet and supporting presentation can be found on corporate website #IFRS 16 5 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. 01ENVISAGED SALE OF HYPERMARKET BUSINESS TO SCP GROUP 6 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. REAL - STRATEGIC APPROACH The hypermarket business is a result of acquisition of numerous formats. It has been under considerable competitive pressure for many years. In addition, Real was exposed to a cost disadvantage of around 30% due to the tariff situation. A realignment was initiated in 2015. New commercial model Marketplace launch >10%frequency 10xGMV in 5 and sales1 years Competitive cost structure Significant improvements in purchasing conditions since 2017

No agreement on implementation of the house tariff solution with ZTV Negative financial development 1FY2018/19 Actual 7 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. REAL - ENVISAGED SALE TO SCP GROUP WITH SUBSEQUENT DISTRIBUTION OF STORE NETWORK Key transaction highlights Impact on METRO service companies METRO to sell 100% of hypermarket business to SCP Group, a private investment firm

to SCP Group, a private investment firm Transaction is subject to board approvals of both parties

Hypermarket business valued at an attractive €1.0 bn implied total enterprise value

Closing expected in mid 2020 with net proceeds of ~€0.3 bn 1

net proceeds of ~€0.3 bn After Closing, SCP plans to maintain a core of 50 stores for 24 months and to sell the remaining stores to other retailers in a transition period

SCP Group plans to reposition the real estate properties and has established a strategic partnership with x+bricks, a German retail real estate investor, to facilitate this

METRO service companies to continue to provide services to Real during the transition period, however, to a decreasing extent over time

during the transition period, however, to a decreasing extent over time Resulting excess capacity in METRO service companies will be addressed by proactive efficiency measures , which will lead to recurring savings

, which will lead to These measures are estimated to cause approx. €0.2 bn cumulated one-off costs in the financial years 2019/20 to 2021/22 Non-cash impacts on discontinued operations Transaction valuation (together with IFRS 5-related effects) triggered €0.2 bn non-cash impairment in Q1 19/20 2

5-related effects) triggered IFRS 5-related effect likely to repeat at quarterly reporting until transaction is closed 1preliminary, net of transaction costs (taxes, advisors), based on 30 September 2019, subject to closing accounts 2Impairment reflects late status of negotiation and paused depreciation under IFRS 5 8 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. REAL - BEST POSSIBLE TRANSACTION ACHIEVED Clean exit of a business under pressure Financial impact of transaction optimized 100% sale to SCP €0.3 bn net proceeds at Closing2 Real with cash loss in 2018/19 Transition period with additional €0.2 bn cumulative one-off costs over ~three years  Transaction certainty maximized Employment conditions secured No anti-trust risk for METRO from store network distribution Existing conditions transferred to acquirer Further works council agreement for store distribution Annual report 2018/19, page 265. Cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities preliminary, net of transaction costs (taxes, advisors), based on 30 September 2019, subject to closing accounts 9 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. METRO - ADVANCING OUR WHOLESALE AGENDA Real + Wesimplify the portfolio… +0.6%-pts EBITDA-margin1 ~-€1.6 bn Reduction of net debt, excl. proceeds2 …build a moreprofitable, cash- generativeand less levered company… Horeca +3.5% Trader3 +5.6% …and use proceeds to accelerate growth in the core business 1EBITDA-margin post IFRS 16 and excl. gains from real estate transactions 2net debt post IFRS 16 4Q1 19/20 3Trader countries excl. Russia: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, India, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia. 10 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. METRO - PRIORITIZE REINVESTING INTO BUSINESS AND MAXIMIZING RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS Capital allocation 1Investment in business Reshaping the portfolio, accelerating organic growth and complementary strategic M&A Goal: accelerate sales growth, drive sustainable EBITDA growth 2Returns to shareholders Ongoing dividends (45-55% of EPS payout ratio) Goal: sound shareholder return in balance with operational needs 3Deleverage Ensure investment grade rating Goal: funds from operations (FFO) / Adj. net debt ≥ 21%1 Enriched by additional cash sources Real Expected Closing mid 2020 + METRO China Expected Closing Q2 2020 > €1.5bn expected net cash2proceeds 1S&P threshold; at minimum required to be in line with expectations to maintain credit rating. Funds from operations (FFO) as per S&P methodology mainly includes: EBITDA + fictitious depreciation share of operating lease expense + interest expense + income taxes + minor further adjustments Adjusted net debt as per S&P methodology mainly includes: financial debt - cash & cash equivalents (after a haircut on trapped cash) + NPV of operating leases (at 7.0%) + pensions (net of deferred taxes applicable) + minor further adjustments 2Expected net proceeds for the sale of both Real (as per Sep-19 accounts) and METRO China (as per Jun-19 accounts) after taxes 11 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. 02Q1 2019/20 12 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. Q1 IN A NUTSHELL 2019/20 Acceleration Advancing wholesale agenda Robust sales and earnings against headwinds EBITDA to EPS Cash flow and net debt FY 19/20 outlook 1% LfL growth against political and regulatory headwinds; adjusted for this, in guidance range

EBITDA at constant FX ~-2% against low double-digit one- time gain in PY

~-2% against low double-digit one- time gain in PY Earnings per share reach 0.33 € (PY: 0.47 €)

Net financial result benefits from lower financing costs

Temporarily lower expected real estate gains drive tax rate increase to 55%

Free Cash Flow 1 in Q1 at €511 m

in Q1 at €511 m Continuous stock optimization drive repeated inflow from NWC

Lower net debt level than PY carried over from FY 18/19

Sales and EBITDA outlook confirmed

YTD sales 2 are well within guidance range; trend improvement in Russia 1simplified definition: 26 weeks into Q2 sales trading 13 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. SALES TO EBITDA €m / % Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Like-for-like growth 2.1% 1.0% thereof Food 2.8% 2.0% Reported growth -1.0% 2.2% Growth in local currency 1.9% 1.0% Delivery Sales Share 15% 16% EBITDA excl. RE gains 530 526 thereof FX 9 thereof Transformation costs 0 EBITDA margin excl. RE gains 7.2% 7.0% Real estate gains 2 1 Total EBITDA 532 527 Like-for-like sales growth Like-for-like sales growth driven by most regions and key customers (Horeca 3.5%, Trader 1 5.6%)

sales growth driven by most regions and key customers (Horeca 3.5%, Trader 5.6%) Growth weighed down by macroeconomic headwinds and regulatory impacts; adjusted growth in line with guidance range

YTD current trading 2 well within guidance range

well within guidance range Horeca growth acceleration in most regions Noticeable sales trend improvement in Russia

EBITDA and EBITDA margin excl. real estate EBITDA excl. real estate transactions roughly on PY level

Adjusted for currency effects, decrease of -2.2% against low double-digit technical headwind 3

-2.2% against low double-digit technical headwind Segments mainly on PY level, Eastern Europe affected by cost inflation; Others compensated PY one-time gain

one-time gain No transformation costs, execution progressing as planned 1Trader countries excl. Russia (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, India, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia) 2YTD including 6 weeks into Q2 sales trading 3Q1 18/19 benefitted from one-time damage compensation 14 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. REGIONAL PERFORMANCE Germany €m / % Q1 2019/20 2,8% 2,1% 2,0% Sales 1,347 Like-for-like growth -0.3% 1,0% Reported growth -0.4% EBITDA excl. RE gains 76 Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 EBITDA margin 5.7% Constant FX to PY 0 Like-for-like growth thereof Food Western Europe €m / % Q1 2019/20 Sales 2,932 Like-for-like growth 0.5% Reported growth 0.4% EBITDA excl. RE gains 205 EBITDA margin 7.0% Constant FX to PY -3 Russia €m / % Q1 2019/20 Sales 821 Like-for-like growth -5.3% Reported growth 2.5% EBITDA excl. RE gains 87 EBITDA margin 10.6% Constant FX to PY -2 Eastern Europe €m / % Q1 2019/20 Sales 1,975 Like-for-like growth 5.0% Reported growth 6.1% EBITDA excl. RE gains 117 EBITDA margin 5.9% Constant FX to PY -6 Asia €m / % Q1 2019/20 Sales 466 Like-for-like growth 3.2% Reported growth 5.2% EBITDA excl. RE gains 12 EBITDA margin 2.6% Constant FX to PY -5 15 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. EBITDA TO EPS €m / % Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 EBITDA 532 527 D&A -185 -200 EBIT 347 327 Interest and investment result -61 -56 Other financial result 0 4 Net financial result -62 -51 EBT 285 276 Tax rate (3M) 39% 55% Net income 172 121 EPS in € 0.47 0.33 EBIT Reduction mainly attributable to an increase in depreciation due to higher share of software capex and other assets with shorter useful life Net financial result Improvement in the interest and investment result due to lower financing costs

IFRS 16 accounting increases FX volatility risk in Other financial result Tax Increase of tax rate to 55% due to temporarily lower expected income from real estate transactions EPS Higher tax rate and depreciation negatively affected EPS 16 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. FCF IN Q1 2019/20 €m / % Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 EBITDA 532 527 Change in NWC 140 47 Cash Investments 1 -77 -63 FCF 595 511 Net debt (31 Dec) 5,214 5,012 Change in NWC Positive contribution driven by continued stock optimization Cash Investments Lower cash investments partially driven by investments in financial assets in 18/19 FCF Decrease driven mainly by lower NWC contribution, partially compensated by lower capex Net debt Net debt improvement driven by continuously strong result from last year as a result of higher real estate gains 1Cash Investments = Capex (excl. M&A) - Right of Use Assets + Financial Assets + Down payments/Prepayments. Cash investments definition has been changed due to IFRS 16 to reflect the cash view. 17 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. 03SUMMARY OF TODAY'S UPDATE 18 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. SUMMARY OF TODAY'S UPDATE Envisaged sale of Hypermarket business Q1 2019/20 Real's commercial model had been modernized, but progress was held back by tariff system, leading to financial decline and METRO's decision to exit

system, leading to and METRO's decision to exit Transaction: sale of Real to SCP Group for €1.0 bn EV, €0.3 bn net proceeds 1 expected

expected ~€0.2 bn cum. one-off costs expected (19/20-21/22) to adjust service company capacity to changing needs

expected (19/20-21/22) to adjust service company capacity to changing needs Best possible solution for all stakeholders with immediate financial benefits for METRO

financial benefits for METRO With >€1.5 bn expected net proceeds 2 , transactions Real & METRO China generate the financial optionality to accelerate growth , while respecting capital allocation policies

, transactions Real & METRO China generate the , while respecting capital allocation policies Robust sales and earnings against political and regulatory headwinds

against political and regulatory headwinds Key customer groups with continuous growth momentum

continuous growth momentum EPS affected by transformation effects

FY 2019/20 sales and EBITDA outlook confirmed on the back of strong YTD sales ; also driven by marked trend improvement in Russia 1preliminary, net of transaction costs (taxes, advisors), based on 30 September 2019, subject to closing accounts 2Expected net proceeds for the sale of both Real (as per Sep-19 accounts) and METRO China (as per Jun-19 accounts) after taxes 19 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. EVENTS AND FINANCIAL CALENDAR Upcoming Financial events calendar 2019/20 17 Feb 2020 Roadshow London 14 Feb 2020 AGM (CEO) - Jefferies 7 May 2020 Quarterly report H1 7 Aug 2020 Quarterly statement Q3 Conferences 2019/20 9-10 Jun 2020 Deutsche Bank conference - Paris 20 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. Q&A Olaf Koch, CEO Christian Baier, CFO 21 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. APPENDIX 22 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. SALES TO EBITDA (1/3) METRO Germany €m / % Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Sales 1,352 1,347 Like-for-like growth -0.2% -0.3% Reported growth -1.3% -0.4% EBITDA excl. RE gains 77 76 EBITDA margin 5.7% 5.7% Real estate gains 0 0 Total EBITDA 77 76 METRO Western Europe €m / % Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Sales 2,921 2,932 Like-for-like growth 1.0% 0.5% Reported growth 1.2% 0.4% EBITDA excl. RE gains 207 205 EBITDA margin 7.1% 7.0% Real estate gains 0 1 Total EBITDA 207 206 Sales impacted by tobacco regulation

Strong Horeca growth supported by sales force approach

EBITDA is largely flat Like-for-like growth was impacted by national strikes in France

growth was impacted by national strikes in France Solid Horeca growth in all countries, coming predominantly from higher sales per visit and increased frequency

EBITDA is largely flat 23 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. SALES TO EBITDA (2/3) METRO Russia €m / % Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Sales 801 821 Like-for-like growth -2.4% -5.3% Reported growth -11.9% 2.5% EBITDA excl. RE gains 83 87 thereof FX 6 EBITDA margin 10.4% 10.6% Real estate gains 0 0 Total EBITDA 83 87 Like-for-like slight trend improvement from Q4 in line with expectations. Reported sales supported by positive FX

slight trend improvement from Q4 in line with expectations. Reported sales supported by positive FX EBITDA at €-2 m at constant FX, cost savings compensating for most of price investment METRO Eastern Europe €m / % Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Sales 1,861 1,975 Like-for-like growth 6.4% 5.0% Reported growth 0.8% 6.1% EBITDA excl. RE gains 122 117 thereof FX 1 EBITDA margin 6.5% 5.9% Real estate gains 2 0 Total EBITDA 124 117 Like-for-like growth driven by majority of countries, with biggest growth coming from Turkey, Ukraine, Romania and Poland

growth driven by majority of countries, with biggest growth coming from Turkey, Ukraine, Romania and Poland EBITDA decrease is mainly due to the general cost inflation in the region 24 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. SALES TO EBITDA (3/3) METRO Asia Others €m / % Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 €m Q1 2018/19 Q1 2019/20 Sales 443 466 Sales 11 7 Like-for-like growth 7.4% 3.2% Reported growth 3.0% 5.2% EBITDA excl. RE gains 17 12 EBITDA excl. RE gains 24 27 thereof FX 0 thereof FX 1 EBITDA margin 3.9% 2.6% Real estate gains 0 0 Real estate gains 0 0 Total EBITDA 23 27 Total EBITDA 17 12 Like-for-like was supported by Trader development in India and Pakistan, which partially offset demonstrations in Hong Kong affecting Classic Fine Food

was supported by Trader development in India and Pakistan, which partially offset demonstrations in Hong Kong affecting Classic Fine Food EBITDA is affected by political headwinds and typhoon in Japan EBITDA increase due to an improved result in logistics, as well as initial non-pex savings coming from efficiency measures

non-pex savings coming from efficiency measures Previous year benefited from one-time gains 25 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. CASH FLOW STATEMENT € million Q1 18/19 Q1 19/20 EBIT 347 327 Depreciation/amortisation/impairment losses/reversal of impairment losses of assets excl. 185 200 financial investments Change in provisions for post-employment benefits plans and other provisions -22 -15 Change in net working capital 140 47 Income taxes paid -80 -59 Reclassification of gains (-) / losses (+) from the disposal of fixed assets -9 -2 Other -79 -47 Cash flow from operating activities of continuing operations 482 452 Cash flow from operating activities of discontinued operations 227 197 Cash flow from operating activities 709 649 Acquisition of subsidiaries 0 0 Investments in property, plant and equipment and in investment property (excl.usufructuary -74 -64 rights from leases) Other investments -51 -35 Investments in monetary assets -11 0 Disposals of subsidiaries 0 0 Divestments 40 19 Disposal of financial investments 7 0 Cash flow from investing activities of continuing operations -88 -81 Cash flow from investing activities of discontinued operations -60 -3 Cash flow from investing activities -148 -83 Dividends paid -7 -7 Redemption of liabilities from put options of non-controlling interests 0 0 Proceeds from new borrowings 116 1,128 Redemption of borrowings -589 -1,415 Interest paid -70 -64 Interest received 9 8 Other financial activities 3 -9 Cash flow from financing activities of continuing operations -536 -359 Cash flow from financing activities of discontinued operations -79 -108 Cash flow from financing activities -615 -468 Total cash flows -55 98 26 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. CONTACT Investor Relations METRO AG Metro-Straße 1 40235 Düsseldorf Germany T +49 211 6886-1280 F +49 211 6886-490-3759 investorrelations@metro.de

www.metroag.de 27 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. 28 02/13/2020 © METRO AG. Attachments Original document

