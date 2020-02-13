Metro : Analyst/Investor - Q1 2019/20 Results Presentation
02/13/2020 | 04:26am EST
Q1 2019/20
RESULTS PRESENTATION
13 February 2020
DISCLAIMER AND NOTES
To the extent that statements in this presentation do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this presentation and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this presentation. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond METRO AG'sability to control or estimate precisely. The risks and uncertainties which these forward-looking statements may be subject to include (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, invest in innovative sales formats, expand in online and multichannel sales activities, integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and the actions of government regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements. METRO AGdoes not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
This presentation is intended for information only and should not be treated as investment advice or recommendation. It is not, and nothing in it should be construed as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. This presentation may not, at any time, be reproduced, distributed or published (in whole or in part) without prior written consent of METRO AG.
Not all figures included in this presentation have been audited and certain figures may also deviate substantially from information in the consolidated financial statements of METRO AG, thus, may not be fully comparable to such financial statements. The hypermarket business for sale is reported as a discontinued operation as of 30 September 2018 due to the ongoing sales process. Following the signing of the contract for the disposal of a majority stake in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group, METRO China has been reported as discontinued operation as of 30 September 2019. METRO will retain only 20% stake in METRO China. The discontinued segment primarily includes Real, majority of METRO China and some other individual companies or assets. All following explanations of the business development will focus on the continuing operations unless stated otherwise. Furthermore, the results are reported based on the retrospective adjustments due to IFRS 16.
This presentation includes supplemental financial measures which are or may be non-GAAP financial or operative measures. These measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to financial measures presented in accordance with IFRS. Other companies that disclose similarly titled measures may calculate them differently. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million)unless otherwise indicated. Amounts below €0.5 millionare rounded and reported as 0. Rounding differences may occur.
The hypermarket business is a result of acquisition of numerous formats. It has been under considerable competitive pressure for many years. In addition, Real was exposed to a cost disadvantage of around 30% due to the tariff situation. A realignment was initiated in 2015.
New commercial model
Marketplace launch
>10%frequency
10xGMV in 5
and sales1
years
Competitive cost structure
Significant improvementsin purchasing conditions since 2017
No agreementon implementation of the house tariff solution with ZTV
1EBITDA-margin post IFRS 16 and excl. gains from real estate transactions 2net debt post IFRS 16 4Q1 19/20 3Trader countries excl. Russia: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, India, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia.
Goal: sound shareholder return in balance with operational needs
3Deleverage
Ensure investment grade rating
Goal: funds from operations (FFO) / Adj. net debt ≥ 21%1
Enriched by additional cash sources
Real
Expected Closing
mid 2020
+
METRO China
Expected Closing
Q2 2020
> €1.5bn expected net cash2proceeds
1S&P threshold; at minimum required to be in line with expectations to maintain credit rating.
Funds from operations (FFO) as per S&P methodology mainly includes: EBITDA + fictitious depreciation share of operating lease expense + interest expense + income taxes + minor further adjustments
Adjusted net debt as per S&P methodology mainly includes: financial debt - cash & cash equivalents (after a haircut on trapped cash) + NPV of operating leases (at 7.0%) + pensions (net of deferred taxes applicable) + minor further adjustments
2Expected net proceeds for the sale of both Real (as per Sep-19 accounts) and METRO China (as per Jun-19 accounts) after taxes
Like-for-likesales growth driven by most regions and key customers (Horeca 3.5%, Trader15.6%)
Growth weighed down by macroeconomic headwinds and regulatory impacts; adjusted growth in line with guidance range
YTD current trading2well within guidance range
Horeca growth acceleration in most regions
Noticeable sales trend improvement in Russia
EBITDA and EBITDA margin excl. real estate
EBITDA excl. real estate transactions roughly on PY level
Adjusted for currency effects, decrease of-2.2% against low double-digit technical headwind3
Segments mainly on PY level, Eastern Europe affected by cost inflation; Others compensated PYone-time gain
No transformation costs, execution progressing as planned
1Trader countries excl. Russia (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, India, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia) 2YTD including 6 weeks into Q2 sales trading 3Q1 18/19 benefitted from one-time damage compensation
Real's commercial model had been modernized, but progress washeld back by tariffsystem, leading to financial declineand METRO's decision to exit
Transaction: sale of Real to SCP Group for €1.0 bn EV,€0.3 bn net proceeds1expected
~€0.2 bn cum.one-offcostsexpected (19/20-21/22) to adjust service company capacity to changing needs
Best possible solutionfor all stakeholders with immediatefinancial benefits for METRO
With>€1.5 bn expected net proceeds2, transactions Real & METRO China generate the financial optionality to accelerate growth, while respecting capital allocation policies
Robust sales and earningsagainst political and regulatory headwinds
Key customer groups withcontinuous growth momentum
EPS affected by transformation effects
FY 2019/20 sales and EBITDA outlook confirmed on the back of strongYTD sales; also driven by marked trend improvement in Russia
1preliminary, net of transaction costs (taxes, advisors), based on 30 September 2019, subject to closing accounts 2Expected net proceeds for the sale of both Real (as per Sep-19 accounts) and METRO China (as per Jun-19 accounts) after taxes