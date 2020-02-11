Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Metro AG

METRO AG

(B4B)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Metro : CEO expects less than 30 Real stores to be closed - letter

02/11/2020 | 03:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: People enter German retailer Metro AG supermarket in Duesseldorf

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German wholesaler Metro on Tuesday said it expects the future owners of its struggling Real hypermarkets unit to close less than 30 of the division's stores, according to a staff letter by Metro CEO Olaf Koch that was seen by Reuters.

Metro earlier on Tuesday said it had reached a deal to sell Real, which has around 34,000 employees and about 270 stores, to X+Bricks and the SCP Group.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

