Metro : Media - Q2 2019/20 Results Presentation 0 05/25/2020 | 08:08am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q2 2019/20 PRESS CONFERENCE CALL 7 Mai 2020 DISCLAIMER AND NOTES To the extent that statements in this presentation do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this presentation and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this presentation. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond METRO AG's ability to control or estimate precisely. The risks and uncertainties which these forward-looking statements may be subject to include (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, invest in innovative sales formats, expand in online and multichannel sales activities, integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and the actions of government regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements. METRO AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. This presentation is intended for information only and should not be treated as investment advice or recommendation. It is not, and nothing in it should be construed as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. This presentation may not, at any time, be reproduced, distributed or published (in whole or in part) without prior written consent of METRO AG. Not all figures included in this presentation have been audited and certain figures may also deviate substantially from information in the consolidated financial statements of METRO AG, thus, may not be fully comparable to such financial statements. The hypermarket business for sale is reported as a discontinued operation as of 30 September 2018 due to the ongoing sales process. Following the signing of the contract for the disposal of a majority stake in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group, METRO China has been reported as discontinued operation as of 30 September 2019. Meanwhile the sale has been closed and will be reflected in Q3 2019/20 reporting. METRO will retain only 20% stake in METRO China. The discontinued segment primarily includes Real, majority of METRO China and some other individual companies or assets. All following explanations of the business development will focus on the continuing operations unless stated otherwise. Furthermore, the results are reported based on the retrospective adjustments due to IFRS 16. This presentation includes supplemental financial measures which are or may be non-GAAP financial or operative measures. These measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to financial measures presented in accordance with IFRS. Other companies that disclose similarly titled measures may calculate them differently. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million) unless otherwise indicated. Amounts below €0.5 million are rounded and reported as 0. Rounding differences may occur. 2 07/05/2020 © METRO AG 01 FOCUS KEY FACTS IN Q2 2019/20 METRO with 2.3%like-for-likesales growth, despite significant impacts from COVID-19 crisis since March. Adjusted EBITDAabove previous year. METRO has been significantly less affectedby the COVID-19 crisis than others, due to immediate and consistent measures to protect the company and due to a strong balance sheet The digitalisation initiated pre crisishas prepared METRO well and made us more agile. We use this situation to advance both METRO's and our customers' digitalisation. METRO has launched numerous initiativesto support and strengthen our customers. This crisis is an opportunity to further expand our position as partner for independent entrepreneurshipand to capture growth potential. Sale of a majority stake in METRO Chinato Wumei Technology Group in exchange for net cash proceeds of more than €1.5 billion successfully completed. Progress of sale transaction of hypermarket business Realto SCP Group according to plan. Outlook for FY 2019/20 withdrawnon 3 April. Based on a projection of the business development from mid- March until end of April, METRO expects that every month in the current lock-down situation will cause a sales decline of 2%-point compared to PY. Solid liquidity access: Reduction of net debtleads to a stronger equity value and agility 4 07/05/2020 © METRO AG 02 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CUSTOMER GROUPS IMPACTED DIFFERENTLY BY COVID-19 RELATED GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS Operative Development Beginning of COVID-19 & Broad spread of COVID-19 & prior to COVID-19 governmental restrictions governmental restrictions Strong operational momentum in HoReCa and Trader above Q1 2019/20 Growth across all regions incl. Russia with positive sales momentum HoReCaTraderSCO Stock-up sales overcompensate first negative effects in HoReCa from governmental restrictions Growth across all regions, especially regions with higher SCO share Portfolio diversification partially compensates HoReCa decline as HoReCa operations are prohibited or strongly limited Counter measures initiated on country and group level 6 07/05/2020 © METRO AG SALES TO EBITDA Continuing Continuing operations operations P&L in €m / % Q2 2018/191 Q2 2019/201 Sales 5,898 6,006 Like-for-like growth 1.0% 2.3% thereof Food 1.5% 3.8% Reported growth -0.4% 1.8% Growth in local currency 1.3% 2.1% Delivery sales share 18% 16% EBITDA adjusted(excl. transformation costs and RE 130 133 gains) thereof FX -3 EBITDA margin adjusted 2.2% 2.2% Transformation costs 0 -45 Real estate gains 32 0 EBITDA total 163 87 1All figures reported in accordance with IFRS 16. 2Adj. EBITDA - EBITDA excl. transformation costs and real estate gains. 3Reported EBITDA - incl. transformation costs and real estate gains. Like-for-like sales Like-for-like sales growth driven by all regions except for Western Europe (excl. Germany) and benefiting from additional day due to leap year

sales growth driven by all regions except for Western Europe (excl. Germany) and benefiting from additional day due to leap year Accelerated store based growth in Q2 at 3.8%

Delivery sales growth of -5.3% impacted by COVID-19 , leading to reduced sales share in Q2

-5.3% impacted by COVID-19 , leading to reduced sales share in Q2 Reported sales affected by negative currency development in Eastern Europe, especially Turkey Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA margin Adj. EBITDA 2 roughly on PY level

roughly on PY level Germany, Eastern Europe, Russia and Others compensate decline in Western Europe and Asia

Others benefit from improved operating result in logistics and cost savings from efficiency measures in headquarter

Adjusted EBITDA in constant currency decreased by -1.0% in H1

-1.0% in H1 Reported EBITDA 3 impacted by transformation costs and lack of RE gains 7 07/05/2020 © METRO AG REGIONAL PERFORMANCE 1 HoReCa Trader SCO 1 Germany €m / % Q2 2019/20 Sales 1,074 Like-for-like growth 4.8% Reported growth 4.9% EBITDA adjusted2 -4 EBITDA margin -0.4% 1 Russia €m / % Q2 2019/20 Sales 637 Like-for-like growth 9.8% Reported growth 11.3% EBITDA adjusted2 37 EBITDA margin 5.8% 3,8% 2,3% 1,0% 1,5% Q2 2018/19 Q2 2019/20 Like-for-like growth thereof Food 1 Eastern Europe (excl. Russia) €m / % Q2 2019/20 Sales 1,703 Like-for-like growth 11.2% Reported growth 9.9% EBITDA adjusted2 64 EBITDA margin 3.7% Western Europe (excl. Germany) €m / % Q2 2019/20 Sales 2,185 Like-for-like growth -6.3% Reported growth -6.3% EBITDA adjusted2 23 EBITDA margin 1.0% 1 Asia €m / % Q2 2019/20 Sales 401 Like-for-like growth 0.2% Reported growth 0.0% EBITDA adjusted2 -1 EBITDA margin -0.3% 1Like-for-like sales share FY 2018/19. 2Adj. EBITDA - EBITDA excl. transformation costs and real estate gains. 8 07/05/2020 © METRO AG EBITDA TO EPS Continuing Continuing operations operations P&L in €m / % Q2 2018/19 Q2 2019/20 EBITDA total 163 87 D&A -193 -230 EBIT -31 -143 Interest and investment result -60 -55 Other financial result 5 -54 Net financial result -55 -109 EBT -86 -252 Tax rate (6M) 42% 71% Net income -58 -116 EPS in € -0.16 -0.32 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations -0.16 -0.26 EBIT Decrease due to transformation costs and higher depreciation:

goodwill impairment for CFF of €25m due to negative impact by COVID-19 higher share of software capex and other assets with shorter useful life

Net financial result Improvement in the interest and investment result due to lower financing costs

IFRS 16 accounting for EUR-based lease contracts paired with strong quarter-end devaluation of many CEE currencies increases volatility in Other financial result Tax Increase of tax rate to 71% due to transformation costs and temporarily lower expected income from real estate transactions

59% tax rate before transformation costs EPS EPS decrease driven by a combination of one- time costs, no real estate gains, CFF impairment and FX volatility

Adjusted for transformation costs, EPS is €-0.26 9 07/05/2020 © METRO AG 04 STRATEGIC UPDATE UPDATE ON HYPERMARKET BUSINESS Real - Discontinued operations2 €m / % Q2 2018/19 Q2 2019/20 Sales 1,606 1,710 Reported growth -6.2% 6.4% Like-for-like growth -5.1% 8.7% Reported EBITDA -6 67 EBITDA margin -0.4% 3.9% Strong sales acceleration due to stockpiling during COVID-19 as well as higher at home consumption

COVID-19 as well as higher at home consumption EBITDA increase driven by strong sales and margin improvement Transaction Highlights Post-signing process is running well with good momentum to closing; impact of COVID-19 on closing so far limited

process is running well with good momentum to closing; impact of COVID-19 on closing so far limited SCP Retail Investments had concluded agreements with the retail companies Kaufland and Edeka for the acquisition of 141 stores.

Closing is expected to take place in summer with expected net proceeds of ~€0.3 bn 1 1Preliminary, net of transaction costs (taxes, advisors), subject to closing accounts. 2Numbers are pre IFRS 5. 11 07/05/2020 © METRO AG CLEAR RESPONSE TO CORONA CRISIS TO SAFEGUARD BUSINESS AND CAPTURE CHANCES FOR GROWTH "PROTECT" "PRESERVE" "GROW" 12 07/05/2020 © METRO AG PROTECT: CUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES HAVE THE HIGHEST PRIORITY FOR METRO Monitor Store measures HQ measures Countries and HQ monitor the situation: Daily COVID-19 cases report

COVID-19 cases report Political measures and regulation changes Common measures in the stores: Communication to customers & employees

Entry restrictions depending country & legal situation

Store access limited to max. 2 people per card

Hygiene measures (e.g. disinfectant, cleaning trolleys)

Face masks/gloves for employees

Distance markers & glass protection of cashiers

Request cashless payments Common examples for HQ: Home-office recommended, swiftly supported by use of Office 365 and Microsoft Teams rolled out in 2019

recommended, swiftly supported by use of Office 365 and Microsoft Teams rolled out in 2019 A/B team approach for re-opening (in development) >95%of stores open 13 07/05/2020 © METRO AG PRESERVE: EFFICIENCY + EFFECTIVENESS Manage personnel and related costs Cancelation of business travelsand trainings Short-time employment where appropriate,reduction of overtime, vacation etc. Adjustment of service utilization Product access and flow of goods Advancedanalytics inforecasting volumes Leverage ITO's(trading offices) Adjust operations to market situation Store operations review(e.g. opening hours, Ultra- fresh department closedown) Review and stopof marketingactivities Adjust delivery operations tolower volumes Strong focus on cash Close monitoringof stocksituation Restrictive CAPEXmanagement Optimizeavailability of critical goods cross countries Ongoing review ofdays receivable outstanding 14 07/05/2020 © METRO AG GROW: MEASURES FOR EACH CUSTOMER GROUP Strengthening HoReCa Crisis management support Advisory support: Facilitate access to support programmes Adjust HoReCa business Activate food ordering via METRO

Provide delivery via METRO partners

Sell vouchers via METRO partners

Provide fast access through digital customer base Political reflection Support HoReCa needs on local, regional and national level Assistance after crisis Prepare HoReCa customers for restart

Clear programmes per country New channels for Trader Neighbourhood store support Important role of independent grocers throughout the crisis

Product availability and stable attractive terms Franchise expansion Continued roll-out and enhancement of METRO's franchise network B2B2C cooperation Acceleration of partnerships with B2C delivery players to participate in rising e-grocery demand Click and collect delivery Further expand click and collect channel, e.g. through embedding in Companion app Addressing SCO Re-Discover METRO Significant reactivation of METRO customers returning to METRO for high quality and safety. Aim to sustain customer base. Discover METRO Encourage METRO customers to activate new accounts through Family & Friends programme Opening of stores for B2C Temporary retail licenses in various countries to support general food supply to the community Food delivery to SCOs Selected offering of FSD to SCOs

Swift activation of M-SHOP for B2C 15 07/05/2020 © METRO AG HOW DO WE SEE OUR FUTURE COVID-19 with significant short term impact on HoReCa However:High quality Food remaining ahigh priority among consumer preferences General desire to eat outand enjoy excellent food still very strong Gradualrelease of restrictions visible invarious countries Eating outbehavior impacted midterm through governmental restrictionsand higher cautiousness Increase in HoReCa volumes expected as ofMay 2020 Flexible structures will beessential to serve "New HoReCa demand pattern" C&C + FSD + WS360 ideal combination Tactical complementary business important to cushion volatility OUR ORIGIN IS WHOLESALE IS OUR FUTURE 16 07/05/2020 © METRO AG 17 07/05/2020 © METRO AG Q&A Olaf Koch, CEO Christian Baier, CFO 18 07/05/2020 © METRO AG CONTACT Corporate Communications METRO AG Metro-Strasse 1 40235 Duesseldorf Germany +49 211 6886-4252 F +49 211 6886-2001 E presse@metro.de www.metroag.de 19 07/05/2020 © METRO AG 20 13.12.2018 © METRO AG Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metro AG published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 12:07:01 UTC 0 Latest news on METRO AG 08:08a METRO : Media - Q2 2019/20 Results Presentation PU 05/13 METRO AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating MD 05/11 METRO AG : Independant Research reaffirms its Neutral rating MD 05/07 METRO AG : DZ Bank remains Neutral MD 05/07 METRO AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating MD 05/07 METRO : Half-yearly Financial Report H1/Q2 2019/20 PU 05/07 METRO : Analyst/Investor - Q2 2019/20 Results Presentation PU 05/07 METRO AG : Gets a Sell rating from Baader Bank MD 05/07 METRO AG : Slide show half-year results CO 05/06 METRO AG : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating MD

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 25 527 M EBIT 2020 152 M Net income 2020 -164 M Debt 2020 3 712 M Yield 2020 8,03% P/E ratio 2020 -18,1x P/E ratio 2021 13,4x EV / Sales2020 0,26x EV / Sales2021 0,24x Capitalization 2 967 M Chart METRO AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends METRO AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 9,39 € Last Close Price 8,17 € Spread / Highest target 120% Spread / Average Target 15,0% Spread / Lowest Target -47,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Olaf G. Koch Chairman-Management Board & CEO Juergen B. Steinemann Chairman-Supervisory Board Philippe Palazzi Chief Operating Officer Christian Baier Chief Financial Officer Florian Funck Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) METRO AG -43.09% 3 232 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -5.53% 28 100 TESCO PLC -10.93% 26 958 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 1.46% 26 299 SYSCO CORPORATION -39.50% 26 269 KROGER 11.66% 25 449