Metro : Media - Q2 2019/20 Results Presentation

To the extent that statements in this presentation do not relate to historical or current facts, they constitute forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements herein are based on certain estimates, expectations and assumptions at the time of publication of this presentation and there can be no assurance that these estimates, expectations and assumptions are or will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or financial position to differ materially from any future results, performance or financial position expressed or implied in this presentation. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond METRO AG's ability to control or estimate precisely. The risks and uncertainties which these forward-looking statements may be subject to include (without limitation) future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, invest in innovative sales formats, expand in online and multichannel sales activities, integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated cost savings and productivity gains, and the actions of government regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on these forward-looking statements. METRO AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or to conform them to events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
This presentation is intended for information only and should not be treated as investment advice or recommendation. It is not, and nothing in it should be construed as an offer for sale, or as a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe to, any securities in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything contained therein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any commitment or contract whatsoever. This presentation may not, at any time, be reproduced, distributed or published (in whole or in part) without prior written consent of METRO AG.
Not all figures included in this presentation have been audited and certain figures may also deviate substantially from information in the consolidated financial statements of METRO AG, thus, may not be fully comparable to such financial statements. The hypermarket business for sale is reported as a discontinued operation as of 30 September 2018 due to the ongoing sales process. Following the signing of the contract for the disposal of a majority stake in METRO China to Wumei Technology Group, METRO China has been reported as discontinued operation as of 30 September 2019. Meanwhile the sale has been closed and will be reflected in Q3 2019/20 reporting. METRO will retain only 20% stake in METRO China. The discontinued segment primarily includes Real, majority of METRO China and some other individual companies or assets. All following explanations of the business development will focus on the continuing operations unless stated otherwise. Furthermore, the results are reported based on the retrospective adjustments due to IFRS 16.
This presentation includes supplemental financial measures which are or may be non-GAAP financial or operative measures. These measures should not be viewed in isolation as alternatives to financial measures presented in accordance with IFRS. Other companies that disclose similarly titled measures may calculate them differently. All amounts are stated in million euros (€ million) unless otherwise indicated. Amounts below €0.5 million are rounded and reported as 0. Rounding differences may occur.
METRO with 2.3%like-for-likesales growth, despite significant impacts from COVID-19 crisis since March. Adjusted EBITDAabove previous year.
METRO has been significantly less affectedby the COVID-19 crisis than others, due to immediate and consistent measures to protect the company and due to a strong balance sheet
The digitalisation initiated pre crisishas prepared METRO well and made us more agile. We use this situation to advance both METRO's and our customers' digitalisation.
METRO has launched numerous initiativesto support and strengthen our customers. This crisis is an opportunity to further expand our position as partner for independent entrepreneurshipand to capture growth potential.
Sale of a majority stake in METRO Chinato Wumei Technology Group in exchange for net cash proceeds of more than €1.5 billion successfully completed. Progress of sale transaction of hypermarket business Realto SCP Group according to plan.
Outlook for FY 2019/20 withdrawnon 3 April. Based on a projection of the business development from mid- March until end of April, METRO expects that every month in the current lock-down situation will cause a sales decline of 2%-point compared to PY.
Solid liquidity access: Reduction of net debtleads to a stronger equity value and agility