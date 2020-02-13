Metro : Quarterly Statement Q1 2019/20 0 02/13/2020 | 04:31am EST Send by mail :

METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 2Summary CONTENT Summary Overview Sales, earnings and financial position METRO Segments Outlook Income statement Balance sheet Cash flow statement Segment reporting Notes Financial calendar, imprint and disclaimer METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 3 METRO'S LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES GROW 1.0% IN Q1 2019/20 Unless expressly stated otherwise, all subsequent presentations refer to continuing operations. Furthermore, the quarterly results are reported based on the retrospective adjustments due to IFRS 16. Like-for-like sales increased by 1.0%; in local currency, sales grew by 1.0%, reported sales increased by 2.2% to €7.5 billion EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions amounted to €526 million (Q1 2018/19: €530 million). In Q1 2019/20 no transformation costs incurred. The reported EBITDA reached €527 million (Q1 2018/19: €532 million) EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions adjusted for currency effects was -2.2% lower than previous year The profit or loss for the period from continuing operations attributable to METRO shareholders amounted to €121 million (Q1 2018/19: €172 million) The profit or loss for the period from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to METRO shareholders amounted to €-34 million (Q1 2018/19: €224 million). The profit or loss for the period from discontinued operations was influenced by an impairment of the hypermarket business to the sum of €237 million Earnings per share from continuing operations decreased to €0.33 in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €0.47); including discontinued operations, it reached €-0.09 (Q1 2018/19: €0.62) Net debt of continuing operations amounted to €5.0 billion (31/12/2018: €5.2 billion) Sales and EBITDA outlook for the financial year 2019/20 confirmed METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 4Overview OVERVIEW Q1 2019/20 € million Q1 2018/191, 2 Q1 2019/20 Change Sales 7,388 7,548 2.2% EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions 530 526 -0.6% Earnings contributions from real estate transactions 2 1 -52.8% EBITDA 532 527 -0.8% EBIT 347 327 -5.7% Earnings before taxes EBT 285 276 -3.1% Profit or loss for the period from continuing operations3 172 121 -29.5% Earnings per Share from continuing operations (€)3 0.47 0.33 -29.5% Profit or loss for the period2 224 -34 - Earnings per Share (€) 0.62 -0.09 - 1Adjustment of previous year due to discontinued operations METRO China 2Adjustment of previous year due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leases) 3attributable to METRO shareholders METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 Overview SALES, EARNINGS AND FINANCIAL POSITION Unless expressly stated otherwise, all subsequent presentations refer to continuing operations. Furthermore, the quarterly results are reported based on the retrospective adjustments due to IFRS 16. Sales In Q1 2019/20, METRO's like-for-like sales rose by 1.0%. This growth is mainly attributable to the continuing strong business development in Eastern Europe and Asia. In local currency sales increased by 1.0%. In part supported by positive currency effect developments, total sales at METRO increased by 2.2% to €7.5 billion. Earnings Theearnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactionsreached a total of €526 million in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €530 million), also supported by positive currency effects in Russia and Eastern Europe. In Q1 2019/20 no transformation costs incurred. Adjusted for currency effects, EBITDA decreased by €12 million (-2.2%) compared to the same period last year. The segments mainly developed at previous year's level, while a cost increase in Eastern Europe made an impact. Earnings contributions from real estate transactionstotalled €1 million (Q1 2018/19: €2 million). EBITDAin Q1 2019/20 amounted to €527 million (Q1 2018/19: €532 million). The total financial resultamounted to €-51 million in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €-62 million). Among others, due to a more favourable refinancing rate, the interest result improved by €5 million. Earnings before taxesamounted to €276 million in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €285 million). In accordance with international accounting standards on interim financial reporting, taxes are reported throughout the year using the so-called integral approach. According to this standard, the reported tax expense or tax income corresponds to the expected group tax rate at the end of the financial year. For the continuing operations a tax rate before transformation costs of approximately 55% is expected for the financial year 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: 39%). This results in income tax expensesof €152 million in the reporting period (Q1 2018/19: €110 million). The expected tax rate for continuing operations is significantly higher than the tax rate for the previous 5 year, mainly due to temporarily lower expected income from real estate transactions. Theprofit or loss for the period from continuing operations attributable to METROshareholders amounted to €121 million in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €172 million). The profit or loss for the period from continuing and discontinued operations attributable to METRO shareholders amounted to €-34 million in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €224 million). In Q1 2019/20 an impairment of €237 million for the hypermarket business was booked, based on the current status of negotiation as well as the suspended depreciation. Earnings per share from continuing operations dropped to €0.33 in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €0.47). Earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operationsreached €-0.09 in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €0.62). Investments METRO invested€132 million in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €107 million). Financial position Net debt, after offsetting cash and cash equivalents as well as financial investments with borrowings (including liabilities from leases), totalled €5.0 billion as of 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: €5.2 billion). Cash flow In Q1 2019/20, total cash inflow from operating activities amounted to €0.5 billion (Q1 2018/19: €0.5 billion cash inflow). The cash flow from investing activities amounted to €-0.1 billion (Q1 2018/19: €-0.1 billion cash outflow) and is mainly attributable to investments in property, plant and equipment and investment properties. The other investments include payouts for intangible assets and financial assets. Cash flow from financing activities totalled €-0.4 billion (Q1 2018/19: €-0.5 billion cash outflow). METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 6Overview METRO Segments1, 2 Change Like-for-like Sales (€ million) Change (€) Currency effects (local currency) (local currency) Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 Total 7,388 7,548 -1.0% 2.2% -2.8% 1.2% 1.9% 1.0% 2.1% 1.0% Germany 1,352 1,347 -1.3% -0.4% 0.0% 0.0% -1.3% -0.4% -0.2% -0.3% Western Europe (excl. Germany) 2,921 2,932 1.2% 0.4% 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 0.4% 1.0% 0.5% Russia 801 821 -11.9% 2.5% -9.2% 7.4% -2.8% -4.9% -2.4% -5.3% Eastern Europe (excl. Russia) 1,861 1,975 0.8% 6.1% -5.5% 1.0% 6.3% 5.1% 6.4% 5.0% Asia 443 466 3.0% 5.2% -6.8% 1.8% 9.8% 3.4% 7.4% 3.2% Others 11 7 -39.2% -33.1% 0 0 -39.2% -33.1% 0 0 Adjustment of previous year due to discontinued operations METRO China Adjustment of previous year due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leases) In Germany, like-for-like sales declined slightly by -0.3% in Q1 2019/20, impacted by a change in tobacco regulations. Reported sales declined by -0.4%. In Q1 2019/20, like-for-like sales in Western Europe (excl. Germany)rose by 0.5%. Reported sales increased by 0.4% to €2.9 billion. In France, the sales trend was affected by the national general strikes. In Russia, like-for-like sales in Q1 2019/20 declined by -5.3%, whereby a slight trend improvement was achieved compared to Q4 of 2018/19. In local currency, revenues decreased by -4.9%. Supported by positive currency effects, reported sales increased by 2.5%. InEastern Europe (excluding Russia),like-for-likesales in the financial year continued to develop positively with an increase of 5.0%. The majority of countries contributed to this trend, especially Turkey, Ukraine, Romania and Poland. In local currency, sales increased by 5.1%. Due to positive currency effects, reported sales increased by 6.1%. In Q1 2019/20, like-for-like sales in Asiaincreased by 3.2%. India and Pakistan contributed to this increase, while Classic Fine Foods was affected by the demonstrations in Hong Kong. Sales in local currency increased by 3.4%. Supported by positive currency effects, reported sales increased by 5.2%. METRO's delivery salescontinued to develop positively, with sales increasing by approximately 10% to €1.2 billion in Q1 2019/20. The delivery business now accounts for 16% of sales. As of 31 December 2019, the store networkincluded 679 individual stores, 3 stores more than on the same date in the previous year. One store was opened in the Q1 2019/20 (Ukraine). METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 Overview 7 Earnings EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from contributions from real estate real estate transactions transactions EBITDA EBIT Investments Q1 Q1 Change Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 2018/19 2019/20 (€) 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 Total 530 526 -3 2 1 532 527 347 327 107 132 Germany 77 76 0 0 0 77 76 50 50 6 9 Western Europe (excl. Germany) 207 205 -3 0 1 207 206 149 143 29 28 Russia 83 87 4 0 0 83 87 68 71 5 1 Eastern Europe (excl. Russia) 122 117 -4 2 0 124 117 95 84 23 26 Asia 17 12 -5 0 0 17 12 8 2 8 5 Others 24 27 4 0 0 23 27 -24 -24 37 63 Consolidation 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 Adjustment of previous year due to discontinued operations METRO China Adjustment of previous year due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leases) In Germany, EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions reached €76 million (Q1 2018/19: €77 million). InWestern Europe (excluding Germany), EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions reached €205 million (Q1 2018/19: €207 million). In Russia, the EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions reached €87 million (Q1 2018/19: €83 million). The positive currency effect development contributed to this result. Adjusted for currency effects, EBITDA decreased by €-2 million. InEastern Europe excl. Russia, EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions reached €117 million in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €122 million). This decrease is mainly attributable to the general rise in costs in the region. In Asia, EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions reached €12 million in Q1 2019/20 (Q1 2018/19: €17 million). In the Otherssegment, EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions remained at previous year's level of €27 million (Q1 2018/19: €24 million). Last year benefited from low double-digit million damage compensation. This was offset to a large extent by an improved operating result in logistics in Q1 19/20. In addition, EBITDA was supported by initial savings from efficiency measures in the headquarter as a result of an improvement in non personnel costs. Discontinued operations Like-for-like sales of discontinued operations in Q1 2019/20 increased by 0.6%. Reported sales increased by 0.1% compared to the previous year. The EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions reached €120 million (Q1 2018/19: €142 million). The decline is mainly attributable to the earnings development at Real, while earnings at METRO China remained at previous year's level. As a result of disclosures as discontinued operations and according to IFRS 5, depreciation and amortisation on fixed assets of €95 million (Q1 2018/19: €74 million) have been suspended. In Q1 2019/20, an impairment of the hypermarket business to the sum of €237 million was booked based on the current status of negotiation as well as the suspended depreciation. METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 8Overview OUTLOOK Outlook for METRO Earnings The outlook is based on the assumption of stable exchange rates and no further adjustments to the portfolio and only covers METRO's continuing operations. The main opportunities and risks that could influence our outlook are explained in the opportunity and risk report. The achievement of our sales and earnings outlook is further based on our assumptions for 2019/20 regarding macroeconomic developments. Sales Due to the advancing and successful focus on the HoReCa and Traders customer groups, the Management Board expects total sales and like-for-like sales to grow by 1.5% to 3% in financial year 2019/20 (2018/19: 2.2% growth to total sales and 2.1% growth of like-for-like sales). As a consequence of this focus, a further trend improvement is expected in Russia. Germany is expected to show a flat sales development, while the Western Europe (excluding Germany), Eastern Europe (excluding Russia) and Asia segments are expected to grow at the previous year's level. Across all segments, the Management Board sees the delivery business in particular and the synergetic interaction of the various channels as well as the focus on HoReCa and Traders customers as growth drivers. An important focus of METRO is on increasing operating performance and portfolio simplification. Against this background, the Management Board announced to adopt efficiency measures on 19 November 2019. In financial year 2019/20, the Management Board expects this to result in one-time transformation costs of €60 million to €80 million. Before transformation costs for these efficiency measures, the Management Board expects EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions to be roughly at the level of the past financial year (2018/19: € 1,392 million). Earnings in Russia are expected to decline by between €20 million and €30 million as a result of the ongoing repositioning. Earnings growth in Germany and Western Europe (excluding Germany) is expected to compensate for this. For the remaining segments, EBITDA is expected to remain roughly at the previous years level. METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 Income statement 9 INCOME STATEMENT € million Q1 2018/191,2 Q1 2019/20 Sales revenues 7,388 7,548 Cost of sales -6,095 -6,209 Gross profit on sales 1,293 1,339 Other operating income 290 248 Selling expenses -992 -996 General administrative expenses -173 -189 Other operating expenses -76 -75 Earnings from impairment of financial assets -5 -3 Earnings share of operating companies recognised at equity 9 5 Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) 347 327 Earnings share of non-operating companies recognised at equity 0 0 Other investment result 0 1 Interest income 10 8 Interest expenses -71 -64 Other financial result 0 4 Financial result -62 -51 Earnings before taxes EBT 285 276 Income taxes -110 -152 Profit or loss for the period from continuing operations 175 124 Profit or loss for the period from discontinued operations 53 -154 Profit or loss for the period 228 -30 Profit or loss for the period attributable to non-controlling interests 3 4 from continuing operations 3 3 from discontinued operations 1 2 Profit or loss for the period attributable to the shareholders of METRO AG 224 -34 from continuing operations 172 121 from discontinued operations 52 -155 Earnings per share in € (basic = diluted) 0.62 -0.09 from continuing operations 0.47 0.33 from discontinued operations 0.14 -0.43 Adjustment of previous year due to discontinued operations METRO China Adjustment of previous year due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leases) METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 10 Balance sheet BALANCE SHEET ASSETS € million 31/12/20181, 2 30/09/20191 31/12/2019 Non-current assets 8,774 8,850 8,730 Goodwill 780 785 785 Other intangible assets 506 562 562 Property, plant and equipment 6,598 6,652 6,553 Investment properties 136 127 128 Financial assets 87 97 97 Investments accounted for using the equity method 185 179 180 Other financial assets 158 150 143 Other non-financial assets 24 20 17 Deferred tax assets 301 279 265 Current assets 9,874 8,992 9,429 Inventories 2,068 1,946 2,117 Trade receivables 464 482 497 Financial assets 3 4 4 Other financial assets 606 622 651 Other non-financial assets 394 279 333 Entitlements to income tax refunds 224 190 206 Cash and cash equivalents 871 500 681 Assets held for sale 5,244 4,970 4,940 18,648 17,842 18,160 Adjustment of previous year due to discontinued operations METRO China Adjustment of previous year due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leases) METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 Balance sheet 11 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES € million 31/12/20181, 2 30/09/20191 31/12/2019 Equity 2,471 2,357 2,308 Share capital 363 363 363 Capital reserve 6,118 6,118 6,118 Reserves retained from earnings -4,047 -4,155 -4,202 Non-controlling interests 37 31 28 Non-current liabilities 5,493 5,653 5,592 Provisions for post-employment benefits plans and similar obligations 470 543 517 Other provisions 90 108 120 Financial liabilities 4,737 4,766 4,717 Other financial liabilities 56 55 55 Other non-financial liabilities 25 25 25 Deferred tax liabilities 115 155 159 Current liabilities 10,684 9,832 10,260 Trade liabilities 3,792 3,572 3,825 Provisions 169 158 131 Financial liabilities 1,361 1,164 989 Other financial liabilities 631 728 668 Other non-financial liabilities 384 228 284 Income tax liabilities 231 169 264 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 4,116 3,813 4,099 18,648 17,842 18,160 Adjustment of previous year due to discontinued operations METRO China Adjustment of previous year due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leases) METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 Cash flow statement 12 CASH FLOW STATEMENT € million Q1 2018/191,2 Q1 2019/20 EBIT 347 327 Depreciation/amortisation/impairment losses/reversal of impairment losses of assets excl. financial investments 185 200 Change in provisions for pensions and other provisions -22 -15 Change in net working capital 140 47 Income taxes paid -80 -59 Reclassification of gains (-) / losses (+) from the disposal of fixed assets -9 -2 Other -79 -47 Cash flow from operating activities of continuing operations 482 452 Cash flow from operating activities of discontinued operations 227 197 Cash flow from operating activities 709 649 Acquisition of subsidiaries 0 0 Investments in property, plant and equipment and in investment property (without usufructuary rights from leases) -74 -64 Other investments -51 -35 Investments in monetary assets -11 0 Disposals of subsidiaries 0 0 Divestments 40 19 Disposal of financial investments 7 0 Cash flow from investing activities of continuing operations -88 -81 Cash flow from investing activities of discontinued operations -60 -3 Cash flow from investing activities -148 -83 Dividends paid to METRO AG shareholders 0 0 to other shareholders -7 -7 Redemption of liabilities from put options of non-controlling interests 0 0 Proceeds from new borrowings 116 1,128 Redemption of borrowings -589 -1,415 Interest paid -70 -64 Interest received 9 8 Other financing activities 3 -9 Cash flow from financing activities of continuing operations -536 -359 Cash flow from financing activities of discontinued operations -79 -108 Cash flow from financing activities -615 -468 Total cash flows -55 98 Currency effects on cash and cash equivalents 6 -5 Total change in cash and cash equivalents -49 93 Cash and cash equivalents as of 1 October 1,396 1,044 less cash and cash equivalents reported in assets in accordance with IFRS 5 489 544 Cash and cash equivalents as of 1 October 907 500 Total cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 1,346 1,137 less cash and cash equivalents reported in assets in accordance with IFRS 5 475 456 Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 December 871 681 Adjustment of previous year due to discontinued operations METRO China Adjustment of previous year due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leases) METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 Segment reporting Q1 2019/20 13 SEGMENT REPORTING Q1 2019/20 OPERATING SEGMENTS1, 2 Western Europe Eastern Europe Germany (excl. Germany) Russia (excl. Russia) Asia Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 € million 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 External sales (net) 1,352 1,347 2,921 2,932 801 821 1,861 1,975 443 466 EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions 77 76 207 205 83 87 122 117 17 12 Earnings contributions from real estate transactions 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 EBITDA 77 76 207 206 83 87 124 117 17 12 EBIT 50 50 149 143 68 71 95 84 8 2 Investments 6 9 29 28 5 1 23 26 8 5 METRO continuing METRO discontinued Others Consolidation operations operations Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 Q1 € million 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 2018/19 2019/20 External sales (net) 11 7 0 0 7,388 7,548 2,640 2,643 EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions 24 27 0 1 530 526 142 120 Earnings contributions from real estate transactions 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 -1 EBITDA 23 27 0 1 532 527 142 119 EBIT -24 -24 0 1 347 327 126 -118 Investments 37 63 0 0 107 132 59 36 Adjustment of previous year due to discontinued operations METRO China Adjustment of previous year due to full retrospective application of IFRS 16 (leases) METRO QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1 2019/20 Notes NOTES Accounting principles The income statement, balance sheet as of 30 September and 31 December 2019 and cash flow statement have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted for the EU. The income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement were prepared in accordance with IAS 34 (interim financial reporting). With an exception of IFRS 16 which was applied for the first time and described below, the same accounting view as in consolidated financial statement from 30 September 2019 has been applied. Since 1 October 2019, METRO has been applying IFRS 16, whereby it made use of the option to apply the fully retrospecitve method. METRO's continuing operations (without the hypermarket business and METRO China) resulted in an increase in non-current assets of approximately €2.0 billion and total liabilities of approximately €2.4 billion as of 1 October 2018. As of 30. September 2019, the increase of non- current liabilities amount to €2.1 billion and the total liabilities amount to €2.5 billion due to offsetting effects resulting from additions of right of use, depreciation and repayments. Previous year's figures were adjusted accordingly. In February 2020, METRO published a transition booklet on the effects of IFRS 16, which shows the effects of the transition per quarter and segment for the financial year 2018/19. 14 METRO China has been reported as a discontinued operation respectively disposal group since 30 September 2019. In this quarterly statement, in addition to the balance sheet as at 30 September 2019, a balance sheet as at 31 December 2018 is also provided as a voluntary additional disclosure in order to enable a year-on-year comparison of the current book values taking into account seasonal fluctuations. In contrast to the quarterly statement of the previous year, the assets (€1.7 billion) and liabilities (€1.0 billion) of METRO China are also classified as "held for sale" in the comparable balance sheet as of 31 December 2018 in order to enhance the informative value of these figures. 