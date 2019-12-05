Metro : announces exclusive talks on hypermarkets sale with X+Bricks

The negotiations with the other bidder consortium led by Redos Real Estate have been terminated, Metro said, adding that Metro will not retain any stake in Real.

The current status of negotiations, which Metro aims to conclude by the end of January, imply a net cash inflow of approximately 500 million euros (£429.54 million), Metro added.

X+Bricks earlier this month beefed up its offer for the hypermarkets, while an initially planned deal with rival Redos - which had envisaged a deal that would have seen Metro keeping a stake in Real - did not get over the finishing line.

Once a sprawling retail conglomerate, Metro has in recent years been restructuring to focus on its core cash-and-carry business, selling off the Kaufhof department stores and then splitting from consumer electronics group Ceconomy.

Real has been struggling for years in a fiercely competitive German market dominated by discounters Aldi and Lidl.

X+Bricks was not immediately available for comment.

By Matthias Inverardi and Arno Schuetze