Metro Bank PLC

METRO BANK PLC

MTRO
Britain's Metro Bank faces 'significantly higher' bad loans due to pandemic

05/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Metro Bank has warned it faces "significantly higher" volumes of bad loans due to the economic crunch caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, in a statement at its annual investor meeting on Tuesday.

The British challenger lender said the level of impairments would depend on the magnitude and length of the slowdown and it had seen a reduction in customer transaction volumes, which it said may result in lower than expected fee income.

Chief Financial Officer David Arden reiterated the company would consider asset sales to bolster its balance sheet if necessary.

Metro Bank entered the crisis in bad shape after a loan book error last year decimated its stock market value, forced out its top bosses, and triggered an ongoing regulatory investigation.

In a brief trading update earlier this month, Metro said it would disclose detail on how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting its customers in its half-year results but said its capital buffers remained above regulatory minimums.

Metro Bank faced a backlash at its investor meeting last year when a significant minority of shareholders opposed several resolutions including its pay report and the re-election of several board members, although all the resolutions passed.

Voting results from this year's AGM will be published later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 351 M
EBIT 2020 -96,0 M
Net income 2020 -169 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,75x
P/E ratio 2021 -1,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,36x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 126 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 160,75 GBp
Last Close Price 73,00 GBp
Spread / Highest target 722%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Frumkin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Snyder Chairman
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
David Thomas Arden Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Cheryl Newton Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-64.60%154
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.82%272 575
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.17%247 929
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%197 345
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.66%196 589
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.71%132 222
