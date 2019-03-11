Metro Bank : Block listing Interim Review

Log in
0
03/11/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

METRO BANK PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

11 March 2019

Name of applicant

Metro Bank PLC

Name of scheme

Long Term Reward Plan - February 2014

Period of return

From

11 September 2018

To

10 March 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return

475,821

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

4,938

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

470,883

Name of contact

Melissa Conway

Telephone number of contact

07814583731

Name of applicant

Metro Bank PLC

Name of scheme

Long Term Reward Plan - September 2014

Period of return

From

11 September 2018

To

10 March 2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return

1,833,413

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

18,949

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,814,464

Name of contact

Melissa Conway

Telephone number of contact

07814583731

Name of applicant

Metro Bank PLC

Name of scheme

Deferred Variable Reward Plan - 2016

Period of return

From

11 September 2018

To

10 March2019

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return

1,426,348

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

209

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,426,139

Name of contact

Melissa Conway

Telephone number of contact

07814583731

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank is the revolution in British banking. It is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience and was awarded 'Best All Round Personal Finance Provider' at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2019, as well as 'Most Trusted Financial Provider' at the Moneywise Customer Service Awards in 2016 and 2017 and 'Best Financial Provider' at the Evening Standard Business Awards 2017. It is also recognised by Glassdoor in its 'Best Place to Work UK 2019' top 50 list.

Offering retail, business, commercial and private banking services, it prides itself on using technology to give customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose. Whether that's through its growing network of stores open seven days a week, from early in the morning to late at night, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based 24/7 contact centres manned by people not machines; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app: the bank offers customers real choice.

The bank employs over 3,900 colleagues and is headquartered in Holborn, London.

Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA. 'Metrobank' is the registered trade mark of Metro Bank PLC.

It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Most relevant deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk.

All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank PLC is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 18:34:07 UTC
