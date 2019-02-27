Log in
Metro Bank : CEO insists 'no question marks' over lender's future despite cash call

02/27/2019 | 04:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Metro Bank sign outside one of its London branches

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of crisis-hit Metro Bank told Reuters there were "absolutely no question marks" over the future of the lender, after a major accounting blunder triggered a hefty investor cash call, sending its shares into a tailspin.

Shares in Metro Bank fell as much as 24 percent on Wednesday to record lows of around 10 pounds, after it announced plans to tap shareholders for 350 million pounds in fresh capital on Tuesday.

CEO Craig Donaldson told Reuters he had offered to resign after the accounting mistake was uncovered last month but he had the confidence of the board to continue. He would, however, forego his bonus in the wake of the misstep.

Despite the uncertainty thrown up by the planned cash call - still yet to secure full underwriting support - Donaldson insisted he was confident investors would back Metro.

"We are a growth organisation focussed on providing great service to our customers," he told Reuters.

The new capital will be used to plug a hole in Metro's balance sheet after the lender admitted it was more heavily exposed to higher-risk mortgages than its loan book showed.

But it gave no guidance on pricing or terms of the cash call and is yet to determine fees it will have to pay the three investment banks involved - RBC, KBW and Jefferies.

Metro, founded in 2010 to help to break up the dominance of Britain's biggest banks, also told investors it would slow its expansion plans amid "challenging" market conditions, despite more than doubling its annual profits in 2018.

The lender also said the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulatory Authority intended to investigate the circumstances around the accounting blunder.

Spooked investors have fled the stock since the mistake was disclosed, shaving more than a billion pounds off its market value. Shares were trading 19 percent down at 0903 GMT.

For a gra
phic on Metro Bank shares hit all time low, see - https://tmsnrt.rs/2VkfpfC

The cash call overshadowed a boost in 2018 pretax profit to 40.6 million pounds, up from 18.7 million pounds in 2017.

However, both its net interest margin - a closely-watched measure of underlying profitability and its core capital ratio - showed weakness.

Analysts at KBW said the Metro Bank now faced more headwinds than tailwinds.

"While the update provided some favourable items we were hoping for, including a slowdown and re-mixing of the balance sheet, it fell short as it relates to the incremental capital plan including its return on equity aspirations," KBW said.

Goodbody analysts said Metro's update was more downbeat than anticipated, adding that short term trading in the stock "won't be pretty".

"If confidence falters and the rights issue looks like it won't be supported, we believe that private equity could be waiting in the wings," Goodbody said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Iain Withers in London, Additional reporting by Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)

By Iain Withers and Noor Zainab Hussain

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 532 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 66,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,42
P/E ratio 2020 10,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 1 266 M
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 18,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Francis Donaldson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vernon W. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
David Thomas Arden Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Martyn Atkinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-23.21%1 677
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.69%352 826
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA11.53%305 672
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%283 020
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.86%245 016
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 762
