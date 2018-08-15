Metro Bank : Celebrates Achieving No.2 Spot for Service Among Business and Personal Customers in CMA Survey

15th August 2018

Only provider to gain top five status for all qualifying business and personal services

Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, has achieved second place for overall quality of service among business and personal customers in the Competition and Market Authority's (CMA) inaugural service quality results. The bank, which secured the top spot for its store and overdraft services among Personal Current Account customers, was also the only provider to be ranked top five for all qualifying business and personal services.

As part of the CMA's Retail Banking Market Investigation's final remedies, customers of the 14 largest business current account providers and 16 largest personal current account providers were surveyed on whether they would recommend their provider to friends and family. Metro Bank, which enjoys a Net Promoter Score of c.80%1, achieved some of the industry's highest scores across those services reviewed.

Business Current Account Service Quality Personal Current Account Service Quality Overall service quality 2# (73%) Overall service quality #2 (83%) Service in branches and business centres #2 (75%) Services in branches #1 (84%) Online and mobile banking services #4 (71%) Online and mobile banking services #2 (81%) Relationship/ account management 2# (64%) Overdraft services #1 (75%)

Craig Donaldson, CEO at Metro Bank commented: "As the survey results clearly demonstrate­: Metro Bank creates fans. Providing services that impress and delight our customers goes to the very heart of who we are and these finding are testament to how far we've already come in disrupting British banking and providing customers with the very best banking experience."

The surveys, carried out by independent research agencies GfK UK Ltd and BDRC, will be repeated with results published every six months.