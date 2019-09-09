Metro Bank : Celebrates Two New Stores in the Midlands

Grand Opening celebrations in both Solihull and Merry Hill shopping centre on Friday 20 & Saturday 21 September 2019

Residents, local businesses, families and dogs are invited to the bank's launch parties, complete with music, stilt walkers and much, much more

Stores are open when customers need them - seven-days-a-week, 362 days a year, from early in the morning until late at night

Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, opens its 69th and 70th stores on Friday 20 & Saturday 21 September in Solihull and Merry Hill. To mark the occasion, Metro Bank - which is known for its exceptional customer service, achieving the top spot in the CMA's Service Quality Survey1 - is inviting businesses, residents and four-legged friends to the two-day grand opening parties.

The fun will kick off at both stores at 8am on Friday 20 September, with entertainment including stilt walkers, a DJ, free manicures and face painting. At the Merry Hill store there will also be a local youth dance troupe performing.2 Julian Knight MP and Mike Hammond, Chief Executive of Solihull Hospital Charity will officially open the Solihull store. At Merry Hill, the ribbon will be cut by Paul Uppal, Small Business Commissioner and Steve Smith, Founder of Poundland.

The Solihull store will be located at 119 High Street, in the heart of the town centre, close to Mell Square. The Intu Merry Hill shopping centre store, located on 50 Two Woods Lane Brierley Hill, will be the first Metro Bank to open in the Black Country and the region's first drive-thru banking experience. Just last month, Metro Bank opened its first store in the West Midlands, in Birmingham city centre.

In the lead up to the opening celebrations, Metro Bank colleagues will be outside the stores sharing more information about the banking revolution that Metro Bank brings to communities. The Merry Hill store will also host its first Money Zone, the bank's financial education programme, to a group of young fans of Halesowen Colts FC. The children, aged between five and seven, will be able to have a look around the vault and meet the bank's mascot, Metro Man.

Once opened, customers will be able to visit the stores seven days a week, with no appointment needed, and open a personal or business account on-the-spot, leaving with their debit card in hand, along with internet and mobile banking set-up.

The stores combined will have more than 5,000 safe deposit boxes available, which are already able to be reserved. Additionally, the Merry Hill store will offer a drive-thru banking service, allowing customers to carry out day-to-day transactions from the comfort of their cars.

Craig Donaldson, CEO at Metro Bank said: 'We're thrilled to be opening two more stores in the West Midlands and to become part of the local communities in both the Solihull and the Merry Hill area. We look forward to serving even more of the region's residents and local businesses by providing our unique banking experience.'

Rob Hemus, Asset Director at IM Properties - owners of Mell Square, Solihull added: 'The arrival of Metro Bank to Mell Square is a fantastic addition to the town centre, and will provide the local community with a new and innovative banking service. The new investment highlights how Solihull continues to thrive and we look forward to welcoming new stores to Mell Square in the near future.'

Cllr Patrick Harley, Leader of Dudley Metropolitan Council said: 'We're delighted to see Metro Bank expanding into the Black Country. We're always pleased to see new and exciting businesses investing in our community - a drive-thru bank is something I'm sure many residents will find useful.'

All stores are open at the most convenient time for local people, from 8am to 8pm Monday to Fridays, 8am to 6pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays, 362 days a year.

ENDS

1 Metro Bank achieved the top spot in the Competition and Market Authority's (CMA) latest Service Quality Survey among personal current account holders for its overall service. The bank also came second among business current account customers for overall service quality and was ranked in the top five for all qualifying business and personal services.

2 The youth dance troupe will be performing at the Merry Hill store on Friday 20 September at 2.30pm and Saturday 21 September at 1pm.