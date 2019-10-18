Metro Bank : Free Pumpkin Decorating for Kids in all Metro Bank Stores

18th October 2019

Halloween event to be held in all 70 Metro Bank stores on Sunday 27 October

Free treats, activities and entertainment for all the family

Kids' photo competition with one lucky winner receiving a bumper pack of Metro Bank goodies

Metro Bank will be holding its annual Halloween family day on Sunday 27 October, where kids will be able to decorate a pumpkin ahead of Halloween. From 12:00 until 16:00, all the family are invited to their local Metro Bank store to join in the fun. The Bank will be giving away free 'spook-tacular' treats and kids can meet Metro Man, the bank's mascot complete in his Halloween costume.

Ian Walters, Managing Director of Retail and Business Banking at Metro Bank says: "Kids have decorated more than 40,000 pumpkins in their local Metro Bank store since the Bank launched its annual Halloween family day in 2012 and this year, yet again, we're inviting everyone to get their creative hats on, and pop in-store for a fun-filled day. Metro Bank is about more than just banking - it's about being there for the communities we serve and this is just one of the ways we can give something back."

Metro Bank stores act as a community hub for local people, hosting a range of seasonal events throughout the year, as well as charity fundraisers and networking sessions for local residents and businesses. The bank also provides schools and local youth groups with a free financial education programme Money Zone, which has already been delivered to more than 150,000 children across the UK.

The Bank will also be holding a kids' Halloween photo competition where one lucky winner will receive a bumper pack full of Metro Bank goodies. To enter, parents or guardians should head to Twitter to post a photo of their child alongside their decorated pumpkin with the hashtag #MBSpookySnaps between Sunday 27 October to Friday 1 November. For full terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.metrobankonline.co.uk/about-us/competition/metro-bank-photo-comp-tsandcs/

Since opening its doors in 2010, the bank has been committed to providing communities with a customer-focused and convenient banking experience through its award-winning stores that are prominently located within high streets up and down the country. All stores are open at the most convenient time for customers, from early in the morning to late at night, seven days a week.

The Halloween arts and crafts workshops will be held at the following Metro Bank stores: