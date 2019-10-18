Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Metro Bank : Free Pumpkin Decorating for Kids in all Metro Bank Stores

0
10/18/2019 | 09:00am EDT
18th October 2019
  • Halloween event to be held in all 70 Metro Bank stores on Sunday 27 October
  • Free treats, activities and entertainment for all the family
  • Kids' photo competition with one lucky winner receiving a bumper pack of Metro Bank goodies

Metro Bank will be holding its annual Halloween family day on Sunday 27 October, where kids will be able to decorate a pumpkin ahead of Halloween. From 12:00 until 16:00, all the family are invited to their local Metro Bank store to join in the fun. The Bank will be giving away free 'spook-tacular' treats and kids can meet Metro Man, the bank's mascot complete in his Halloween costume.

Ian Walters, Managing Director of Retail and Business Banking at Metro Bank says: "Kids have decorated more than 40,000 pumpkins in their local Metro Bank store since the Bank launched its annual Halloween family day in 2012 and this year, yet again, we're inviting everyone to get their creative hats on, and pop in-store for a fun-filled day. Metro Bank is about more than just banking - it's about being there for the communities we serve and this is just one of the ways we can give something back."

Metro Bank stores act as a community hub for local people, hosting a range of seasonal events throughout the year, as well as charity fundraisers and networking sessions for local residents and businesses. The bank also provides schools and local youth groups with a free financial education programme Money Zone, which has already been delivered to more than 150,000 children across the UK.

The Bank will also be holding a kids' Halloween photo competition where one lucky winner will receive a bumper pack full of Metro Bank goodies. To enter, parents or guardians should head to Twitter to post a photo of their child alongside their decorated pumpkin with the hashtag #MBSpookySnaps between Sunday 27 October to Friday 1 November. For full terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.metrobankonline.co.uk/about-us/competition/metro-bank-photo-comp-tsandcs/

Since opening its doors in 2010, the bank has been committed to providing communities with a customer-focused and convenient banking experience through its award-winning stores that are prominently located within high streets up and down the country. All stores are open at the most convenient time for customers, from early in the morning to late at night, seven days a week.

The Halloween arts and crafts workshops will be held at the following Metro Bank stores:

Store Name

Address

Ashford

High Street, Ashford, TN24 8SA

Aylesbury

Friars Square, Aylesbury, HP20 2SP

Basildon

Eastgate Centre, Basildon, SS14 1HH

Basingstoke

Festival Place, Basingstoke, RG21 7LD

Bath

Stall Street, Bath, BA1 1QB

Bexleyheath

The Broadway Shopping Centre, Bexleyheath, DA6 7JN

Birmingham

85-88 High Street, Birmingham, B4 7TE

Borehamwood

Borehamwood Shopping Park, Borehamwood, WD6 4PR

Brighton

North Street, Brighton, BN1 1ZA

Bristol

Broadmead, Bristol, BS1 3HB

Bromley

High Street, Bromley, BR1 1EG

Cambridge

Christ's Lane, Cambridge, CB2 3BZ

Canterbury

St George's Street, Canterbury, CT1 2SR

Cheapside

120 Cheapside, City of London, EC2V 7JB

Chelmsford

High Street, Chelmsford, CM1 1BE

Chiswick

Chiswick High Road, Chiswick, W4 2ED

Clapham High Street

Clapham High Street, Clapham, SW4 7TG

Clapham Junction

St John's Road, Clapham, SW11 1PN

Colchester

High Street, Colchester, CO1 1DB

Crawley

Queens Square, Crawley, RH10 1HA

Croydon

Centrale Shopping Centre, Croydon, CR0 1TY

Ealing

The Townhouse, The Broadway, Ealing, W5 5JN

Earl's Court

Cromwell Road, London, SW5 9GA

Eastbourne

The Beacon, Terminus Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3NW

Edgware

The Mall, Edgware, HA8 7BD

Enfield

Market Chambers, Church Street, Enfield, EN2 6AA

Epsom

High Street, Epsom, KT19 8DR

Fulham Broadway

Fulham Retail Centre, Fulham, SW6 1BW

Guildford

North Street, Guildford, GU1 4TE

Harrow

St Anns Shopping Centre, Harrow, HA1 1AS

Hemel Hempstead

Marlowes Centre, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1DX

High Wycombe

Eden Walk, High Wycombe, HP11 2AW

Holborn

One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA

Hounslow

High Street, Hounslow, TW3 1BL

Ilford

High Road, Ilford, IG1 1BY

Kensington High Street

Kensington High Street, Kensington, W8 7RG

King's Road

King's Rd, London, SW3 5UA

Kingston

Clarence Street, Kingston, KT1 1NP

Liverpool Street

Bishopsgate, City of London, EC2M 7PP

Luton

Castle Street, Luton, LU1 3AJ

Maidstone

Week Street, Maidstone, ME14 1RN

Merry Hill

50 Two Woods Lane, Brierley Hill, DY5 1TA

Milton Keynes Midsummer

Midsummer Arcade, Milton Keynes, MK9 3BB

Milton Keynes Oakgrove

Babbage Gate, Milton Keynes, MK10 9SU

Moorgate

Moor House, London Wall, EC2Y 5ET

Newbury

Northbrook Street, Newbury, RG14 1AE

Northampton

Abington Street, Northampton, NN1 2AN

Orpington

Nugent Retail Park, Orpington, BR5 3RP

Oxford

Queen Street, Oxford, OX1 1EJ

Peterborough

Long Causeway, Peterborough, PE1 1YJ

Piccadilly

Piccadilly, Mayfair, W1J 8AU

Putney

Putney High Street, Putney, SW15 1SR

Reading

Broad Street Mall, Reading, RG1 7QA

Romford

Waterloo Road, Romford, RM1 1AU

Slough

Farnham Road, Slough, SL1 3TA

Solihull

High Street, Solihull, B91 3SR

Southall

Hayes Bridge Retail Park, Southall, UB4 0RH

Southampton

West Quay Shopping Centre, Southampton, SO15 1QD

Southend

The Victoria Centre, Southend-on-Sea, SS1 2NG

St Albans

St Peter's Street, St Albans, AL1 3ED

Staines

Two Rivers Retail Park, Staines-Upon-Thames, TW18 4WB

Sutton

High Street, Sutton, SM1 1JF

Swindon

Regent Street, Swindon, SN1 1JQ

Tottenham Court Road

Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7QF

Tunbridge Wells

Calverley Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 2TB

Uxbridge

The Pavilions Shopping Centre, Uxbridge, UB8 1JP

Watford

High Street, Watford, WD17 2DQ

Wimbledon

Wimbledon Bridge House, Wimbledon, SW19 7NW

Windsor

Peascod Street, Windsor, SL4 1DP

Wood Green

High Road, London, N22 6EB

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 12:59:02 UTC
