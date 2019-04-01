Metro Bank : Keith Carby to retire

1 April 2019

METRO BANK PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

Keith Carby to step down as Non-Executive Director

Metro Bank ('the Bank') today announces that, after nine years on the Board, Keith Carby has decided to step down as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 30 April 2019. The Metro Bank Board wishes to thank Keith, as a founding Non-Executive Director, for his significant contribution to the success of the Bank during his tenure. Following the departure of Keith Carby the Board excluding the Chairman will comprise eight Non-Executive Directors, five of whom are independent, and two Executive Directors.

