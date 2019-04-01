Metro Bank : Keith Carby to retire

Log in
04/01/2019 | 01:32pm EDT

1 April 2019

METRO BANK PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

Keith Carby to step down as Non-Executive Director

Metro Bank ('the Bank') today announces that, after nine years on the Board, Keith Carby has decided to step down as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 30 April 2019. The Metro Bank Board wishes to thank Keith, as a founding Non-Executive Director, for his significant contribution to the success of the Bank during his tenure. Following the departure of Keith Carby the Board excluding the Chairman will comprise eight Non-Executive Directors, five of whom are independent, and two Executive Directors.

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Jo Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

jo.roberts@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Tina Coates

+44 (0) 7811 246016

tina.coates@metrobank.plc.uk

ENDS

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank is the revolution in British banking. It is celebrated for its exceptional customer experience and was awarded 'Best All Round Personal Finance Provider' at the Moneynet Personal Finance Awards 2019, as well as 'Most Trusted Financial Provider' at the Moneywise Customer Service Awards in 2016 and 2017 and 'Best Financial Provider' at the Evening Standard Business Awards 2017. It is also recognised by Glassdoor in its 'Best Place to Work UK 2019' top 50 list.

Offering retail, business, commercial and private banking services, it prides itself on using technology to give customers the choice to bank however, whenever and wherever they choose. Whether that's through its growing network of stores open seven days a week, from early in the morning to late at night, 362 days a year; on the phone through its UK-based 24/7 contact centres manned by people not machines; or online through its internet banking or award-winning mobile app: the bank offers customers real choice.

The bank employs over 3,900 colleagues and is headquartered in Holborn, London.

Metro Bank PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company number: 6419578. Registered office: One Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA. 'Metrobank' is the registered trade mark of Metro Bank PLC.

It is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. Most relevant deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme refer to the FSCS website www.fscs.org.uk.

All Metro Bank products are subject to status and approval.

Metro Bank PLC is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation (including the METRO newspaper or its publishers) anywhere in the world. Please refer to Metro Bank using the full name.

If you would like to opt out of receiving communications, please email pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk. We will remove you from our distribution list within one working day.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 17:31:17 UTC
