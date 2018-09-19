Log in
METRO BANK PLC

METRO BANK PLC (MTRO)
Metro Bank : Provides A Helping Hand To Healthcare Leaders With Invoice Finance Solution

09/19/2018

Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, has today announced that it has provided leading medical insourcing specialists, 18 Week Support Group, with a £4 million invoice finance line, alongside a £400,000 working capital facility, enabling it to further support the healthcare sector.

Mark Stokes, Managing Director Commercial Banking at Metro Bank said: '18 Week Support Group is a well-established healthcare provider that offers vital services to local communities across the UK. We're delighted to have been able to support such a forward-thinking organisation, and look forward to working with them as they grow and continue to make their mark on the healthcare industry.'

18 Week Support Group provides insourcing services to NHS Trusts, enabling them to manage waiting lists in a sustainable, cost-effective and efficient manner, and has recently switched its full day-to-day banking to Metro Bank.

Alexander Chilvers, Operations Directorat 18 Week Support Group added: 'Metro Bank has so far proved to be a valuable partner. Their team has displayed all of the attributes that we were looking for including being responsive, friendly and flexible. But what has impressed us the most has been the level of involvement with senior management throughout the whole process. We are looking forward to a strong continued partnership with Metro Bank.'

Metro Bank provides flexible invoice discounting, factoring, asset finance and cash-flow funding solutions to SMEs and entrepreneurs across the UK. The Invoice Finance team provides fair, flexible and transparent agreements, with no hidden charges and customers are supported by a dedicated team of relationship managers, who provide expert and industry-specific guidance.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 13:52:03 UTC
