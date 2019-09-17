Log in
METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
09/17 11:30:00 am
287 GBp   -1.10%
Metro Bank : Publication of a Prospectus

09/17/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

METRO BANK PLC
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

Publication of Prospectus

The following document has been approved by the UK Listing Authority on 17 September 2019 and is available for viewing:

Prospectus dated 17 September 2019 (the 'Prospectus') relating to Metro Bank PLC's £3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6795M_1-2019-9-17.pdf

A copy of the Prospectus has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

For more information, please contact:

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations

Jo Roberts

+44 (0) 20 3402 8900

IR@metrobank.plc.uk

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations

Charlotte Sjoberg

+44 (0) 7970 633255

pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk

Teneo

Charles Armitstead / Haya Herbert Burns

+44 (0) 7703 330269 / +44 (0) 7342 031051

Metrobank@teneo.com

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Prospectus does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States or otherwise. The Notes described therein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act') or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in or into the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the Securities Act.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 17:21:03 UTC
