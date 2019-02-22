Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Metro Bank PLC    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Metro Bank : awarded £120 million to support small and medium-sized businesses and announces plans to move into the north

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 05:56am EST

Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, today announces it has been awarded £120 million in funding from BCR Ltd. The funds will be used to help meet the needs of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and inject vibrant competition into the market.

The additional funds will allow the bank to radically transform the UK SME banking experience. Alongside its existing store opening programme, Metro Bank will open new stores in the North by the end of 2025, including cities such as Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield, and Liverpool. The funds will also enable Metro Bank to bring forward initiatives to introduce a range of game-changing digital capabilities to help SMEs thrive.

Craig Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank said: "Securing this award from BCR Ltd allows us to accelerate our plans to revolutionise banking for SMEs. It will help us bring much needed competition to the underserved SME hotspots in the North, while investing in our digital capabilities and creating new jobs. We already provide tens of thousands of businesses with market-leading service and convenience, and these funds will enable us to introduce new services and products for more SME customers across the country."

Disclaimer

Metro Bank plc published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 10:55:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO BANK PLC
05:56aMETRO BANK : awarded £120 million to support small and medium-sized businesses a..
PU
05:21aUK shares rise as bids lift Dairy Crest and Provident Financial
RE
02:44aMetro, Starling, ClearBank win RBS competition funding
RE
02:18aMETRO BANK : awarded £120 million in funding from BCR Ltd
PU
02/15METRO BANK : responds to the CMA's latest Service Quality Survey
PU
02/11METRO BANK : Investors mull Metro Bank legal action
AQ
02/08METRO BANK : U.S. hedge fund Hound Partners discloses 5 percent stake in UK's Me..
RE
02/07METRO BANK : Battening down the hatches
AQ
02/06CYBG : Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's lending growth defies Brexit gloom
RE
02/05EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Upbeat; By Oil And Bank Stocks Lead The Way
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 402 M
EBIT 2018 56,1 M
Net income 2018 34,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 34,05
P/E ratio 2019 18,10
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 1 270 M
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Francis Donaldson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vernon W. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
David Thomas Arden Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Martyn Atkinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-22.98%1 656
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.04%350 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%288 712
BANK OF AMERICA19.36%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.95%237 531
WELLS FARGO8.09%233 291
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.