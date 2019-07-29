Log in
METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
Metro Bank : finance director to step down

07/29/2019 | 06:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of a Metro Bank in London

(Reuters) - Metro Bank Finance Director David MacLean had stepped down to take on a new role, the troubled British lender said in a statement.

"We can confirm that David MacLean is leaving Metro Bank to take up a new role.  We wish him every success," a spokeswoman said in an email.

MacLean, who reports to Metro's CFO David Arden, is being lined up as British digital bank Revolut's new finance chief, Sky News reported.

Revolut did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

The change at Metro comes days after the bank said customers had pulled 2 billion pounds out of the lender this year following a major accounting error in January.

The bank, which muscled onto Britain's high streets in 2010, also posted an 84% fall in half-year profit on Wednesday and said its founder Vernon Hill would stand down as chairman.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, Editing by Iain Withers)

