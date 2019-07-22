Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Metro Bank PLC    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/19 11:35:01 am
472.2 GBp   -0.34%
02:41aMETRO BANK : in talks on loan portfolio sale
RE
01:21aMETRO BANK : in talks to sell £500m of mortgages back to US hedge fund
AQ
07/16METRO BANK : Supporting City Giving Day
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Metro Bank : in talks on loan portfolio sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:41am EDT
Signage is seen outside of a Metro Bank in London

(Reuters) - Metro Bank confirmed on Monday it was in talks over the sale of a loan portfolio, the latest step in efforts to shore up its capital base after an accounting error earlier in the year sparked a slide in its shares.

Sky News reported (https://news.sky.com/story/return-to-seller-metro-bank-plots-500m-cerberus-loan-deal-11767909) on Sunday that the troubled lender was readying a 500 million pound deal to‎ offload a mortgage portfolio back to U.S hedge fund Cerberus Capital Management.

Metro said in a statement on Monday that it was in talks to sell a loan portfolio, but gave no details on the potential buyer or nature of the loans.

In February 2018, Metro agreed to buy mortgage debt from several Cerberus-linked companies for 523 million pounds, while in June 2017 it bought a mortgage portfolio from the U.S. firm for 596.7 million pounds.

Metro is under pressure to show it has turned the corner after a major loan book error in January left a hole in its balance sheet and wiped more than 1.5 billion pounds off its market value.

While the bank, led by founder and chairman Vernon Hill, managed to raise 375 million pounds in a over-subscribed capital raise in May, the shares remain down 72% since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Rachel Armstrong)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Simon Jessop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO BANK PLC
02:41aMETRO BANK : in talks on loan portfolio sale
RE
01:21aMETRO BANK : in talks to sell £500m of mortgages back to US hedge fund
AQ
07/16METRO BANK : Supporting City Giving Day
AQ
07/10METRO BANK : Brings the Banking Revolution to Birmingham
PU
07/09METRO BANK : shares down amid board tensions
AQ
07/04METRO BANK : Signs Armed Forces Covenant
PU
06/25METRO BANK : Signs 3 Year Agreement for Artesian Solutions' New Risk and Complia..
AQ
06/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 gives in to fears over U.S.-Iran tensi..
RE
06/19METRO BANK : staff back their boss in most popular chief executive list
AQ
06/14Bank of England says new lenders could be ill-prepared for downturns
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 458 M
EBIT 2019 44,7 M
Net income 2019 17,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,5x
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,78x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,54x
Capitalization 814 M
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 609,07  GBp
Last Close Price 472,20  GBp
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Francis Donaldson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vernon W. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
David Thomas Arden Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Martyn Atkinson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-72.11%1 018
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY16.31%368 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.29%281 519
BANK OF AMERICA19.32%274 672
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.11%203 434
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.50%202 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group