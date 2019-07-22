Metro Bank : in talks on loan portfolio sale

Sky News reported (https://news.sky.com/story/return-to-seller-metro-bank-plots-500m-cerberus-loan-deal-11767909) on Sunday that the troubled lender was readying a 500 million pound deal to‎ offload a mortgage portfolio back to U.S hedge fund Cerberus Capital Management.

Metro said in a statement on Monday that it was in talks to sell a loan portfolio, but gave no details on the potential buyer or nature of the loans.

In February 2018, Metro agreed to buy mortgage debt from several Cerberus-linked companies for 523 million pounds, while in June 2017 it bought a mortgage portfolio from the U.S. firm for 596.7 million pounds.

Metro is under pressure to show it has turned the corner after a major loan book error in January left a hole in its balance sheet and wiped more than 1.5 billion pounds off its market value.

While the bank, led by founder and chairman Vernon Hill, managed to raise 375 million pounds in a over-subscribed capital raise in May, the shares remain down 72% since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Rachel Armstrong)

