Metro Bank : shares dive after poor results, chairman to stand down

The bank, which muscled onto Britain's high streets in 2010, also posted an 84% fall in half-year profit on Wednesday and said its founder Vernon Hill would stand down as chairman.

Metro Bank has struggled to rebuild investor confidence after disclosing in January it had under-reported the risk of its loan book by nearly 1 billion pounds, sending its shares into a tailspin that wiped more than 1.5 billion pounds off its market value.

The error forced the bank to raise 375 million pounds from shareholders in May to shore up its capital base, prompting the Bank of England to say the lender was robust and fuelling a short-lived stock rally.

However another quarter of poor numbers released after market close on Wednesday sent the lender's shares plummeting to new lows on Thursday.

Shares were down 19.1% at 385.2 pence at 0812 GMT, a far cry from a high of 4,056 pence in March 2018.

Metro blamed the steep fall in half-year profits, to 3.4 million pounds from 20.8 million a year earlier, on "transformation and remediation programmes" to cut costs and address the loan book error.

The bank's net interest margin - a closely watched measure of underlying profitability - fell to 1.62% from 1.85% the previous year.

Goodbody analyst John Cronin said investors would be concerned by the pressure on profitability.

"We believe that the optimal 'end game' is for Metro to be sold to a third party," he said.

Metro's stock has been volatile since the error in part because a number of hedge funds had placed bets that its performance would deteriorate.

Three funds had short positions equating to more than 0.5% of Metro stock at the end of Tuesday, the level at which the British markets regulator demands disclosure.

Short bets involve paying to borrow the shares before selling them on to another investor, hoping to buy them back at a lower price before returning the stock to the original owner.

Odey Asset Management's was the largest position, at 3.10%.

(Reporting by Iain Withers in London and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Jan Harvey)