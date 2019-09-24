Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Metro Bank PLC    MTRO   GB00BZ6STL67

METRO BANK PLC

(MTRO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Metro Bank : shares plunge to new record low after debt issue axed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 10:08am EDT
Signage is seen outside of a Metro Bank in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Britain's Metro Bank plumbed a fresh all-time low on Tuesday, a day after the struggling lender scrapped a crucial bond sale aimed at bolstering its balance sheet to meet regulatory demands.

The lender's shares opened down as much as 17% and fell even further in UK afternoon trading after a brief rally, down 25% at around 203 pence at 1315 GMT.

Metro, which launched on British high streets in 2010, has struggled to rebuild investor confidence after disclosing a major loan book error in January that has wiped off more than 1.5 billion pounds of its stock value.

The bank ditched a 250 million pound bond issue on Monday after failing to attract investors, despite offering a hefty 7.5% yield.

Metro is required to raise bail-in debt known as "MREL" to meet an interim regulatory deadline of Jan. 1, 2020.

Lloyd Harris, a portfolio manager at Merian Global Investors, who recently exited Metro's existing bond, said he would not be surprised if regulators at the Bank of England gave the bank lender some leeway on its MREL requirements, designed to ensure that investors, and not taxpayers, absorb losses if a bank comes under financial stress.

"The headlines for Metro are gradually getting worse and from a funding perspective, it's not getting any cheaper. Most investors are better off being invested in contingent capital in a strong, stable bank, than in senior debt in weaker banks. At 7.5%, there are just better things to buy," Harris said.

"They raised the 350 million (pounds) in equity, which was great, and I still think the bank is in good shape from a balance sheet perspective – they are just being undone by the rules."

Analysts at Barclays said the failure made it more likely Metro would have to sell further chunks of its loan book, after offloading a portfolio of mortgages to private equity firm Cerberus earlier this year.

"Regardless of whether Metro can eventually issue, we think there's an increasing likelihood – and need - for Metro to dispose of 'non-core' assets," Barclays analysts said in a note.

Since Metro Bank's admission of its loan book error, the lender's shares are down more than 90%, making it the worst performing British bank stock in the FTSE 250 <.FTSE250> this year.

The mistake – which is subject to ongoing probes by regulators – led some business customers to pull money out of the bank and forced Metro Bank's founder Vernon Hill to announce plans to step down as chairman.

Metro Bank has been one of Britain's most shorted stocks this year, with hedge funds including Odey Asset Management betting the challenger bank's problems will get worse.

Almost 93% of Metro shares available to short had been utilised as of Monday, according to Astec Analytics data.

(Reporting By Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise, editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan/Susan Fenton/Jane Merriman)

By Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO BANK PLC
10:08aMETRO BANK : shares plunge to new record low after debt issue axed
RE
07:04aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls as Supreme Court ruling lifts pound
RE
05:17aMETRO BANK : Postponed MREL debt issuance
PU
01:14aMETRO BANK : Embattled Metro Bank cancels bond offering on low demand
AQ
09/23METRO BANK : woes deepen as UK lender ditches debt issue
RE
09/18METRO BANK : shares fall after it warns about investigations impact
RE
09/17METRO BANK : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
09/12METRO BANK : Block listing Interim Review
PU
09/09METRO BANK : Celebrates Two New Stores in the Midlands
PU
09/05METRO BANK : Woodford, Metro Bank, Intu and Ted Baker kicked off FTSE 250 roster
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 444 M
EBIT 2019 43,7 M
Net income 2019 8,80 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 45,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,06x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,92x
Capitalization 470 M
Chart METRO BANK PLC
Duration : Period :
Metro Bank PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METRO BANK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 492,54  GBp
Last Close Price 272,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 182%
Spread / Average Target 80,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Francis Donaldson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vernon W. Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Aisling Kane Chief Operating Officer
David Thomas Arden Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Ben Gunn Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO BANK PLC-83.90%585
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.80%380 061
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION19.81%274 781
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.54%265 806
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.25%215 723
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.15%192 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group