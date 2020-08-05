Metro Bank : swings to $314 million loss on pandemic bad loan charges

LONDON, Aug 5(Reuters) - Britain's Metro Bank swung
to a loss on Wednesday, as provisions to cover loan losses due
to the coronavirus crisis hammered the lender.
The upstart bank, whose shares have collapsed since it
disclosed an accounting scandal in January last year, said it
made an underlying loss of 240 million pounds ($313.92
million)for the six months ended June from a 3.4 million pounds
profit a year earlier.
Metro Bank, founded in 2015 to take on incumbent high street
banks, on Monday said it has agreed to buy peer-to-peer lender
RateSetter for an initial payment of 2.5 million pounds as it
tries to improve its revenue sources.
($1 = 0.7645 pounds)
