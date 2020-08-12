MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Toronto Stock Exchange > Metro Inc. MRU CA59162N1096 METRO INC. (MRU) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 08/12 10:35:48 am 58.84 CAD +1.20% 10:38a METRO : 3Q 2020 Interim Report PU 07:01a METRO : Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results AQ 08/11 METRO : R E P E A T -- Metro Inc. to Release 2020 Third Quarter Results/ AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Metro : 3Q 2020 Interim Report 0 08/12/2020 | 10:38am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INTERIM REPORT 16-week period ended July 4, 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 HIGHLIGHTS 2020 THIRD QUARTER Sales of $5,835.2 million, up 11.6% and up 11.9% when excluding the impact of IFRS 16 Food same-store sales up 15.6% Pharmacy same-store sales up 1.0% Net earnings of $263.5 million, up 18.5% and adjusted net earnings(1) of $272.3 million, up 18.2% Fully diluted net earnings per share of $1.04, up 20.9% and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) of $1.08, up 20.0% Expenses related to COVID-19 totalling $107 million Synergies of $23 million related to the Jean Coutu Group acquisition, $70 million(3) on an annualized basis REPORT TO SHAREHOLDERS Dear Shareholders, I am pleased to present our interim report for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended July 4, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic represented an unprecedented challenge for all our teams and I am truly proud of the work that was accomplished during the crisis. I would like to thank all our colleagues, affiliates and franchisees, pharmacist- owners, as well as our supplier partners, who pulled together above and beyond the call of duty to provide our customers the essential services of food and pharmacy while never compromising on safety. We delivered solid results in the third quarter, driven by the strong sales growth. Sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 reached $5,835.2 million, up 11.6% compared to $5,229.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16 Leases adopted in the first quarter of 2020, sales reached $5,851.9 million, up 11.9%. Food same-store sales were up 15.6% (3.1% in 2019). Our food basket inflation was approximately 3.0% (2.5% in 2019). Online food sales almost quadrupled in the quarter from a small base last year. Pharmacy same-store sales were up 1.0% (3.4% in 2019), with a 2.7% increase in prescription drugs and a 2.5% decrease in front-store sales. Third quarter net earnings were $263.5 million in fiscal 2020 compared with $222.4 million in 2019, and fully diluted net earnings per share were $1.04 compared with $0.86 in 2019, up 18.5% and 20.9%, respectively. Taking into account adjustments for the 2020 and 2019 third quarters, primarily the amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group acquisition, adjusted net earnings(1) for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totalled $272.3 million compared with $230.3 million in 2019, and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) amounted to $1.08 versus $0.90, up 18.2% and 20.0%, respectively. On August 11, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, an increase of 12.5% over the dividend declared for the same quarter last year. Our priority remains the safety of our employees and our customers as we continue to invest in our stores, our supply chain and our merchandising programs to best serve our customers and ensure our long term growth. Eric R. La Flèche President and Chief Executive Officer August 12, 2020 See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 2 - MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The following Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) sets out the financial position and consolidated results of METRO INC. on July 4, 2020 and for the 16 and 40-week periods then ended. It should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes in this interim report. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 16 and 40-week periods ended July 4, 2020 have been prepared by management in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. They should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and the MD&Apresented in the Corporation's 2019Annual Report. Unless otherwise stated, the interim report is based on information as at July 31, 2020. Additional information, including the Certification of Interim Filings letters for quarter ended July 4, 2020 signed by the President and Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will also be available on the SEDAR website at: www.sedar.com. OPERATING RESULTS Effective the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation adopted IFRS 16 Leases, which replaces IAS 17 Leases. The Corporation adopted the standard using a modified retrospective approach. The operating results of the previous fiscal year have not been restated. SALES Sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 reached $5,835.2 million, up 11.6% compared to $5,229.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16 Leases adopted in the first quarter of 2020, sales reached $5,851.9 million, up 11.9%. Food same-store sales were up 15.6% (3.1% in 2019). Our food basket inflation was approximately 3.0% (2.5% in 2019). Online food sales almost quadrupled in the quarter from a small base last year. Pharmacy same-store sales were up 1.0% (3.4% in 2019), with a 2.7% increase in prescription drugs and a 2.5% decrease in front-store sales. Sales in the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020 totalled $13,853.9 million versus $12,908.6 million for the corresponding period of fiscal 2019, an increase of 7.3%. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, sales were up 7.6%. OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND ASSOCIATE'S EARNINGS This earnings measurement excludes financial costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization and gain on disposal of investment in an associate as well as the gain on revaluation and disposal of an investment at fair value. Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totalled $542.9 million, or 9.3% of sales, versus $423.1 million, or 8.1% of sales for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019. For the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020, operating income before depreciation and amortization and associates' earnings totalled $1,280.1 million or 9.2% of sales compared with $999.9 million or 7.7% of sales for the corresponding period of fiscal 2019. The adoption of IFRS 16 resulted in $16.7 million and $41.7 million decreases in sales related to sublease income for the third quarter and the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020, respectively, with corresponding reductions in gross margin. The adoption of IFRS 16 also resulted in decreases in operating expenses of $76.1 million and $188.1 million for the third quarter and the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020, respectively, as lease payments are now recorded as a reduction of the lease liabilities. These two combined elements had favorable impacts of $59.4 million and $146.4 million on operating income before depreciation and amortization and associates' earnings for the third quarter and the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020, respectively. See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 3 - 16 weeks / Fiscal Year Impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 2020 % % 2020 IFRS 16 excluding 2019 (Millions of dollars) IFRS 16 of sales of sales Sales 5,835.2 (16.7) 5,851.9 5,229.3 Operating income before depreciation and 542.9 59.4 483.5 8.3 423.1 8.1 amortization and associate's earnings 40 weeks / Fiscal Year Impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 2020 % % 2020 IFRS 16 excluding 2019 (Millions of dollars) IFRS 16 of sales of sales Sales 13,853.9 (41.7) 13,895.6 12,908.6 Operating income before depreciation and 1,280.1 146.4 1,133.7 8.2 999.9 7.7 amortization and associate's earnings No adjustment was recorded to operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings in the 2020 and 2019 third quarters. Excluding the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16, operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totalled $483.5 million, or 8.3% of sales compared with $423.1 million, or 8.1% of sales for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019. During the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020, we recognized a loss of $7.5 million on disposal of our subsidiary MissFresh, while for the same period of fiscal 2019, we recorded retail network restructuring expenses of $36.0 million and generated a net gain of $6.0 million on the divestiture of pharmacies. Excluding those items, adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings(2) for the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020 totalled $1,287.6 million, or 9.3% of sales (8.2% excluding the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16) compared with $1,029.9 million, or 8.0% of sales for the corresponding period of fiscal 2019. Synergies related to the Jean Coutu acquisition generated for the third quarter and the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020 amounted to $23 million and $53 million compared to $16 million and $40 million for the corresponding periods of fiscal 2019 and to date, we have generated annualized synergies of $70 million(3). Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments (OI)(2) 40 weeks / Fiscal Year 2020 2019 (Millions of dollars, unless otherwise indicated) OI Sales (%) OI Sales (%) Operating income before depreciation and 1,280.1 13,853.9 9.2 999.9 12,908.6 7.7 amortization and associate's earnings Loss on disposal of a subsidiary 7.5 - Retail network restructuring expenses - 36.0 Gain on divestiture of pharmacies - (6.0) Adjusted operating income before depreciation 1,287.6 13,853.9 9.3 1,029.9 12,908.6 8.0 and amortization and associate's earnings(2) Gross margin on sales for the third quarter and the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020 were 20.0% and 19.8% (20.3% and 20.1% respectively, excluding the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16) versus 19.7% for the corresponding periods of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales for the third quarter of 2020 were 10.7% (12.0% excluding the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16) versus 11.6% for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16, this increase is mainly due to the costs related to COVID-19, such as the temporary pay premium offered to front-line employees, personal protective equipment and sanitization costs, partly mitigated by a reduction in other operating expenses. The costs related to COVID-19 for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were approximately $107 million. See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 4 - For the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020, operating expenses as a percentage of sales was 10.6% compared with 12.0% for the corresponding period of fiscal 2019. Excluding from the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020 the $7.5 million loss on disposal of our subsidiary MissFresh, and excluding from the same period of fiscal 2019 the retail network restructuring expenses of $36.0 million and the $6.0 million net gain generated from the divestiture of pharmacies, operating expenses as a percentage of sales was 10.5% in 2020 (11.8% excluding the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16) compared with 11.8% in 2019. The costs related to COVID-19 for the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020 were approximately $110 million. DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND NET FINANCIAL COSTS Total depreciation and amortization expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $140.5 million, of which $46.8 million is an increase resulting from the adoption of IFRS 16, versus $88.6 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019. For the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020, total depreciation and amortization expense was $344.0 million, of which $114.1 million is an increase resulting from the adoption of IFRS 16, versus $217.9 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019. Net financial costs for the third quarter of 2020 were $43.0 million, of which $10.6 million is an increase resulting from the adoption of IFRS 16, compared with $31.8 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019. For the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020, net financial costs were $106.0 million, of which $26.2 million is an increase resulting from the adoption of IFRS 16, compared with $80.4 million for the corresponding period of fiscal 2019. GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF INVESTMENT IN AN ASSOCIATE AND GAIN ON REVALUATION AND DISPOSAL OF AN INVESTMENT AT FAIR VALUE During fiscal 2019, the Company disposed of its investment in Colo-D Inc., an associate presented in other assets, for a total cash consideration of $58.0 million. A gain before income taxes of $35.4 million on the disposal of this investment was recognized in earnings. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, we disposed of an investment at fair value and the final revaluation of the financial liability resulted in a gain of $1.5 million recognized in net earnings. INCOME TAXES The income tax expense of $95.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 represented an effective tax rate of 26.7% compared with an income tax expense of $81.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019 which represented an effective tax rate of 26.8%. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on the income tax expense is immaterial. The 40-week period income tax expense of $220.2 million for fiscal 2020 and $192.5 million for fiscal 2019 represented an effective tax rate of 26.5% and 26.0% respectively. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on the income tax expense is immaterial. NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS(1) Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $263.5 million compared with $222.4 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019, while fully diluted net earnings per share were $1.04 compared with $0.86 in 2019, up 18.5% and 20.9%, respectively. Excluding the specific items shown in the table below, adjusted net earnings(1) for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totalled $272.3 million compared with $230.3 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019, and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) amounted to $1.08 versus $0.90, up 18.2% and 20.0%, respectively. The adoption of IFRS 16 had an immaterial impact on net earnings and adjusted net earnings(1). Net earnings for the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020 were $609.9 million, an increase of 11.5% from $547.0 million for the corresponding period of fiscal 2019. Fully diluted net earnings per share were $2.40 compared with $2.12 last year, up 13.2%. Excluding the specific items shown in the table below, adjusted net earnings(1) for the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020 totalled $636.0 million compared with $557.6 million for the corresponding period of fiscal 2019, and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) amounted to $2.50 versus $2.16, up 14.1% and 15.7%, respectively. The adoption of IFRS 16 had an immaterial impact on net earnings and adjusted net earnings(1). See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 5 - Net earnings adjustments(1) 16 weeks / Fiscal Year 2020 2019 Change (%) (Millions of Fully (Millions of Fully diluted Net Fully diluted EPS EPS diluted dollars) (Dollars) dollars) (Dollars) earnings EPS Net earnings 263.5 1.04 222.4 0.86 18.5 20.9 Amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group 8.8 8.8 acquisition, after taxes Gain on the disposal of investment in an - (0.9) associate, after taxes Adjusted net earnings(1) 272.3 1.08 230.3 0.90 18.2 20.0 40 weeks / Fiscal Year 2020 2019 Change (%) (Millions of Fully (Millions of Fully diluted Net Fully diluted EPS EPS diluted dollars) (Dollars) dollars) (Dollars) earnings EPS Net earnings 609.9 2.40 547.0 2.12 11.5 13.2 Loss on disposal of a subsidiary, after taxes 4.2 - Retail network restructuring expenses, after - 26.4 taxes Gain on divestiture of pharmacies, after taxes - (4.7) Amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group 21.9 21.9 acquisition, after taxes Gain on the disposal of investment in an - (31.9) associate, after taxes Gain on revaluation and disposal of an - (1.1) investment at fair value, after taxes Adjusted net earnings(1) 636.0 2.50 557.6 2.16 14.1 15.7 See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 6 - Impacts of the adoption of IFRS 16 16 weeks / Fiscal Year 2020 2020 IFRS 16 excluding 2019 (Millions of dollars, unless otherwise indicated) IFRS 16 Sales 5,835.2 (16.7) 5,851.9 5,229.3 Operating income before depreciation and amortization 542.9 59.4 483.5 423.1 and associate's earnings Adjusted operating income before depreciation and 542.9 59.4 483.5 423.1 amortization and associate's earnings(2) Depreciation 140.5 (46.8) 93.7 88.6 Net financial costs 43.0 (10.6) 32.4 31.8 Income taxes 95.9 (0.5) 95.4 81.3 Net earnings 263.5 1.5 262.0 222.4 Adjusted net earnings(1) 272.3 1.5 270.8 230.3 Fully diluted net earnings per share (Dollars) 1.04 0.01 1.03 0.86 Adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) (Dollars) 1.08 0.01 1.07 0.90 40 weeks / Fiscal Year 2020 2020 IFRS 16 excluding 2019 (Millions of dollars, unless otherwise indicated) IFRS 16 Sales 13,853.9 (41.7) 13,895.6 12,908.6 Operating income before depreciation and amortization 1,280.1 146.4 1,133.7 999.9 and associate's earnings Adjusted operating income before depreciation and 1,287.6 146.4 1,141.2 1,029.9 amortization and associate's earnings(2) Depreciation 344.0 (114.1) 229.9 217.9 Net financial costs 106.0 (26.2) 79.8 80.4 Income taxes 220.2 (1.6) 218.6 192.5 Net earnings 609.9 4.5 605.4 547.0 Adjusted net earnings(1) 636.0 4.5 631.5 557.6 Fully diluted net earnings per share (Dollars) 2.40 0.02 2.38 2.12 Adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) (Dollars) 2.50 0.02 2.48 2.16 See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 7 - QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS (Millions of dollars, unless otherwise indicated) 2020 2019 2018 Change (%) Sales Q3(5) 5,835.2 5,229.3 11.6 Q2(4) 3,988.9 3,701.6 7.8 Q1(4) 4,029.8 3,977.7 1.3 Q4(4) 3,858.9 3,736.2 3.3 Net earnings Q3(5) 263.5 222.4 18.5 Q2(4) 176.2 121.5 45.0 Q1(4) 170.2 203.1 (16.2) Q4(4) 167.4 145.0 15.4 Adjusted net earnings(1) Q3(5) 272.3 230.3 18.2 Q2(4) 182.8 155.1 17.9 Q1(4) 180.9 172.2 5.1 Q4(4) 174.0 161.0 8.1 Fully diluted net earnings per share (Dollars) Q3(5) 1.04 0.86 20.9 Q2(4) 0.69 0.47 46.8 Q1(4) 0.67 0.79 (15.2) Q4(4) 0.66 0.56 17.9 Adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) (Dollars) Q3(5) 1.08 0.90 20.0 Q2(4) 0.72 0.60 20.0 Q1(4) 0.71 0.67 6.0 Q4(4) 0.68 0.63 7.9 12 weeks 16 weeks Sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 reached $5,835.2 million, up 11.6% compared to $5,229.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16 Leases adopted in the first quarter of 2020, sales reached $5,851.9 million, up 11.9%. Food same-store sales were up 15.6% (3.1% in 2019). Our food basket inflation was approximately 3.0% (2.5% in 2019). Online food sales almost quadrupled in the quarter from a small base last year. Pharmacy same-store sales were up 1.0% (3.4% in 2019), with a 2.7% increase in prescription drugs and a 2.5% decrease in front-store sales. Sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 reached $3,988.9 million, up 7.8% compared to $3,701.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16 Leases adopted in the first quarter of 2020, sales reached $4,001.5 million, up 8.1%. Food same-store sales were up 9.7% (4.3% in 2019). The shift in Christmas sales represents 0.6% of the same-store sales increase. Our food basket inflation was approximately 2.0% (2.5% in 2019). Pharmacy same-store sales were up 7.9% (1.1% in 2019), with a 7.7% increase in prescription drugs (prescription count up 3.9%) and a 8.3% increase in front-store sales. Sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 reached $4,029.8 million, up 1.3% compared to $3,977.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding the impact of IFRS 16 Leases adopted in the first quarter of 2020, sales reached $4,042.2 million, up 1.6%. Food same-store sales were up 1.4% (3.2% in 2019) and would have been up 2.0% taking into account the shift in Christmas sales. Our food basket inflation was approximately 2.0% (1.8% in 2019). Pharmacy same-store sales were up 3.6% (1.5% in 2019), with a 4.1% increase in prescription drugs (prescription count up 2.5%) and a 2.7% increase in front-store sales. See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 8 - Sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 reached $3,858.9 million, up 3.3% compared to $3,736.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Food same-store sales were up 4.1% (2.1% in 2018) and inflation in our food basket was approximately 2.8% (0.8% in 2018). Pharmacy same-store sales were up 3.4% (1.8% in 2018), with a 3.4% increase in prescription drugs (number of prescriptions were up 2.4%) and a 3.4% increase in front-store sales. Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $263.5 million compared with $222.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, while fully diluted net earnings per share were $1.04 compared with $0.86 in 2019, up 18.5% and 20.9%, respectively. Excluding from the third quarter of fiscal 2020 the amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group acquisition of $11.9 million, and excluding from the third quarter of fiscal 2019 the $1.0 million gain resulting from the selling price adjustment related to the investment in associate Colo-D Inc. and $11.9 million in amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group acquisition, as well as income taxes relating to all these items, adjusted net earnings(1) for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totalled $272.3 million compared with $230.3 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019 and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) amounted to $1.08 compared with $0.90, up 18.2% and 20.0%, respectively. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 were $176.2 million compared with $121.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, while fully diluted net earnings per share were $0.69 compared with $0.47 in 2019, up 45.0% and 46.8%, respectively. Excluding from the second quarter of 2020 the amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group acquisition of $8.9 million, and from the second quarter of fiscal 2019 the retail network restructuring expenses of $36.0 million, the $1.4 million loss on divestiture of pharmacies and $8.8 million in amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group acquisition, as well as income taxes relating to all these items, adjusted net earnings(1) for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 totalled $182.8 million compared with $155.1 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019 and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) amounted to $0.72 compared with $0.60, up 17.9% and 20.0%, respectively. Net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $170.2 million compared with $203.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019, while fully diluted net earnings per share were $0.67 compared with $0.79 in 2019, down 16.2% and 15.2%, respectively. Excluding from the first quarter of 2020 the $7.5 million loss on disposal of a subsidiary and the amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group acquisition of $8.9 million and from the first quarter of fiscal 2019 the $7.4 million gain on divestiture of pharmacies, the amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group acquisition of $9.0 million, the $35.4 million gain on disposal of the investment in associate Colo-D Inc., and the $1.5 million gain on revaluation and disposal of an investment at fair value, as well as income taxes relating to all these items, adjusted net earnings(1) for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 totalled $180.9 million compared with $172.2 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019 and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) amounted to $0.71 compared with $0.67, up 5.1% and 6.0%, respectively. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 were $167.4 million, an increase of 15.4% from $145.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, while fully diluted net earnings per share were $0.66, compared with $0.56 for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding from the fourth quarter of 2019 the amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group acquisition of $9.0 million and from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 the pharmacy network closure and restructuring expenses of $31.4 million, the amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group acquisition of $9.0 million, the gain on revaluation and disposal on an investment at fair value of $15.5 million, as well as income taxes relating to all these items, adjusted net earnings(1) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 totalled $174.0 million compared with $161.0 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2018 and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) amounted to $0.68 compared with $0.63, up 8.1% and 7.9%, respectively. See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 9 - 2020 2019 2018 (Millions of dollars) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Net earnings 263.5 176.2 170.2 167.4 222.4 121.5 203.1 145.0 Retail network restructuring expenses, after taxes - - - - - 26.4 - - Loss on disposal of a subsidiary, after taxes - - 4.2 - - - - - Loss (gain) on divestiture of pharmacies, after - - - - - 0.7 (5.4) - taxes Pharmacy network closure and restructuring - - - - - - - 23.0 expenses, after taxes Amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with the Jean Coutu Group 8.8 6.6 6.5 6.6 8.8 6.5 6.6 6.6 acquisition, after taxes Gain on disposal of investments in associates, - - - - (0.9) - (31.0) - after taxes Gain on revaluation and disposal of an - - - - - - (1.1) (13.6) investment at fair value, after taxes Adjusted net earnings(1) 272.3 182.8 180.9 174.0 230.3 155.1 172.2 161.0 2020 2019 2018 (Dollars) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Fully diluted net earnings per share 1.04 0.69 0.67 0.66 0.86 0.47 0.79 0.56 Adjustments impact 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.02 0.04 0.13 (0.12) 0.07 Adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share(1) 1.08 0.72 0.71 0.68 0.90 0.60 0.67 0.63 CASH POSITION OPERATING ACTIVITIES In the third quarter of 2020, operating activities generated cash inflows of $512.0 million compared with $404.7 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019. This difference resulted primarily from the significant increase in earnings in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the change in non-cash working capital items as well as, from payments and interests received in respect of subleases reclassified to investing activities and payments and interests in respect of lease liabilities reclassified to financing activities in 2020 following the adoption of IFRS 16. In the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020, operating activities generated cash inflows of $1,054.8 million compared with $558.0 million for the corresponding period of fiscal 2019. This difference resulted primarily from significant increase in earnings in 2020, from payments and interests received in respect of subleases reclassified to investing activities and payments and interests in respect of lease liabilities reclassified to financing activities in 2020 following the adoption of IFRS 16, as well as, from the payment in 2019 of taxes payable as at September 29, 2018, which were higher due to the gain realized on the disposal of our investment in Alimentation Couche-Tard in fiscal 2018. INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investing activities required cash outflows of $97.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared with $116.4 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2019. In the first 40 weeks of 2020, investing activities required cash outflows of $262.2 million compared with $162.4 million for the corresponding period of fiscal 2019.This difference stemmed mainly from the buyout of minority interests in Groupe Première Moisson Inc. in the amount of $51.6 million in 2020, the higher fixed assets and investment properties additions of $53.7 million in 2020, and the proceeds of $59.0 million on disposal of our investment in associate Colo-D Inc. in 2019. These items offset the impact of the reclassification of payments and interests in respect of sublease of $84.6 million reclassified from operating activities following the adoption of IFRS 16 in 2020. See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 10 - Duringthefirst40weeksoffiscal2020,weandourretailersopened6stores,carriedoutmajorexpansionsandrenovations of 11 stores, relocated 2 stores and closed 5 stores for a net increase of 130,000 square feet or 0.6% of our food retail network. FINANCING ACTIVITIES In the third quarter of 2020, financing activities required cash outflows of $265.5 million compared with $158.3 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019. This difference resulted mainly from payments and interests on lease liabilities of $100.3 million reclassified from operating activities following the adoption of IFRS 16. In the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020, financing activities required cash outflows of $699.4 million compared with $359.2 million in the corresponding period of fiscal 2019. This difference resulted mainly from payments and interests on lease liabilities of $250.3 million from operating activities following the adoption of IFRS 16 and from higher share repurchases of $62.5 million in 2020. FINANCIAL POSITION We do not anticipate(3) any liquidity risk and consider our financial position at the end of the third quarter of 2020 as very solid. We had an unused authorized revolving credit facility of $595.4 million. Our non-current debt and lease liabilities represented 42.4% of the combined total of non-current debt, lease liabilities and equity (non-current debt and lease liabilities/total capital). At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the main elements of our non-current debt were as follows: Interest Rate Maturity Balance (Millions of dollars) Revolving Credit Facility Rates fluctuate with changes in bankers' acceptance rates November 3, 2024 4.6 Series C Notes 3.20% fixed rate December 1, 2021 300.0 Series F Notes 2.68% fixed rate December 5, 2022 300.0 Series G Notes 3.39% fixed rate December 6, 2027 450.0 Series B Notes 5.97% fixed rate October 15, 2035 400.0 Series D Notes 5.03% fixed rate December 1, 2044 300.0 Series H Notes 4.27% fixed rate December 4, 2047 450.0 Series I Notes 3.41% fixed rate February 28, 2050 400.0 On February 26, 2020, the Corporation issued through a private placement Series I unsecured senior notes in the aggregate principal amount of $400.0, bearing interest at a fixed nominal rate of 3.41%, maturing on February 28, 2050, and redeemable at fair value at the issuer's option at any time prior to maturity. On February 27, 2020, the Corporation redeemed all of the Series E notes in the amount of $400.0 that matured on the same day. Our main financial ratios were as follows: As at As at July 4, 2020 September 28, 2019 Financial structure Non-currentdebt (Millions of dollars) 2,613.6 2,629.0 Non-current lease liabilities (Millions of dollars) 1,852.3 - 4,465.9 2,629.0 Equity (Millions of dollars) 6,059.3 5,968.6 Non-current debt and lease liabilities/total capital (%) 42.4 30.6 See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 11 - As at September 28, 2019 the Corporation intended to refinance the Series E Notes presented under current debt, the amount of $400.0 million was added to non-current debt when calculating the ratio of non-current debt and lease liabilities/ total capital. Excluding the non-current debt on lease liabilities stemming from the adoption of IFRS 16, the percentage was 30.1%. 40 weeks / Fiscal Year 2020 2019 Results Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings/ 12.1 12.4 Financial costs (Times) CAPITAL STOCK, STOCK OPTIONS AND PERFORMANCE SHARE UNITS As at As at July 4, 2020 September 28, 2019 Number of Common Shares outstanding (Thousands) 250,801 253,863 Stock options: Number outstanding (Thousands) 2,406 2,281 Exercise prices (Dollars) 20.30 to 56.92 20.30 to 48.68 Weighted average exercise price (Dollars) 40.91 37.30 Performance share units: Number outstanding (Thousands) 627 605 BUYOUT OF NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST In accordance with the shareholder agreement, the Corporation acquired the minority interest in Groupe Première Moisson Inc. during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 for a cash consideration of $51.6 million. MISSFRESH The Corporation disposed of the assets of subsidiary MissFresh on December 9, 2019 for a cash consideration of $3.5 million and recorded a loss on disposal of $7.5 million mainly related to tangible and intangible assets. The Corporation also recognized a deferred tax asset of $3.3 million related to this subsidiary's fiscal attributes. NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID PROGRAM Under the current normal course issuer bid program, the Corporation may repurchase up to 7,000,000 of its Common Shares between November 25, 2019 and November 24, 2020. Between November 25, 2019 and July 31, 2020, the Corporation has repurchased 3,160,000 Common Shares at an average price of $54.96, for a total consideration of $173.7 million. DIVIDENDS On August 11, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share, an increase of 12.5% over the dividend declared for the same quarter last year. SHARE TRADING The value of METRO shares remained in the $49.03 to $61.74 range over the first 40 weeks of fiscal 2020. During this period, a total of 129.1 million shares were traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The closing price on July 31, 2020 was $58.76 compared with $57.91 at the end of fiscal 2019. See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 12 - CONTINGENCIES In the normal course of business, the Corporation is exposed to various contingencies as described in the Corporation's audited annual consolidated financial statements dated September 28, 2019. In February 2020, a proposed class action was filed in British Columbia by opioid end users against a large group of defendants including subsidiaries of the Corporation, Pro Doc Ltée. and The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. In May 2019, two proposed class actions relating to opioids were also filed in Ontario and in Québec by opioid end users against a large group of defendants including a subsidiary of the Corporation, Pro Doc Ltée. The allegations in these proposed class actions are similar to the allegations contained in the proposed class action filed by the province of British Columbia in August 2018 against numerous manufacturers and distributors of opioids, including subsidiaries of the Corporation, Pro Doc Ltée and The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. These proposed class actions contain allegations of breach of the Competition Act, of fraudulent misrepresentation and deceit, and of negligence. The province of British Columbia seeks damages(unquantified)onbehalfofallfederal,provincialandterritorialgovernmentsandagenciesforexpensesallegedly incurred in paying for opioid prescriptions and other healthcare costs that would be related to opioid addiction and abuse while the Ontario, Québec and British Columbia proposed claims filed by opioid end users seek recovery of damages on behalf of opioid end users in general. The Corporation believes these proceedings are without merits and that, in certain cases, there is no jurisdiction. No provision for contingent losses has been recognized in the Corporation's annual consolidated financial statements. In October 2017, the Canadian Competition Bureau began an investigation into the supply and sale of commercial bread which involves certain Canadian suppliers and retailers, including the Corporation. The Corporation continues to fully cooperate with the Competition Bureau. Based on the information available to date, the Corporation does not believe that it or any of its employees have violated the Competition Act. Class actions lawsuits have also been filed against the Corporation, suppliers and other retailers. On December 19, 2019, the Québec Superior Court granted the application for authorization to institute one of these class actions, the authorization process being merely a procedural step and the judgment in no way decides the case on the merits. The Corporation intends to contest all these actions on the merits. No provision for contingent losses has been recognized in the Corporation's annual consolidated financial statements. CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTED IN 2020 Leases In January 2016, the IASB issued IFRS 16, Leases, which replaces IAS 17, Leases and related interpretations. Under IFRS 16, which provides a single accounting model for leases abolishing the IAS 17 distinction between finance leases and operating leases, most leases are recognized in the statement of financial position. Certain exemptions apply for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The accounting requirements for lessors remain similar to those under IAS 17, such as the distinction between operating leases and finance leases. IFRS 16 applies to fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2019, which for the Corporation is fiscal year beginning on September 29, 2019. Under IFRS 16 transitional provisions, the Corporation adopted the standard using a modified retrospective approach, and the cumulative impact of the initial application of the standard has been recognized as an adjustment to equity on transition. As a lessee, the Corporation recognized right-of-use assets and lease liabilities in respect of operating leases under IAS 17 for property, vehicles and equipment. Depreciation expense for right-of-use assets and interest expense on lease liabilities replaced rental expense previously recognized under IAS 17 on a straight-line basis over the lease term. As at September 29, 2019, the lease liabilities have been measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments and the right-of-use assets have been measured using the modified retrospective approach. The discount rate used has been the Corporation's incremental borrowing rate on the transition date of September 29, 2019. As an intermediate lessor under several leases, the Corporation has assessed the classification of its sublease agreements based on the right-of-use asset related to the main lease and not on the underlying asset. As a result of this change, the Corporation recognized current and non-current accounts receivable recorded for subleases that have been classified as finance leases. The Corporation used the following practical expedients as permitted by IFRS 16 at the initial application date: Apply IFRS 16 only to contracts that were previously identified as leases under IAS 17. See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 13 - Apply a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics.

Rely on an existing assessment to determine whether a lease is onerous, instead of performing a review of the impairment of the right-of-use assets.

right-of-use assets. Exclude leases which end within 12 months of the date of the initial application.

Elect not to apply IFRS 16 to leases for which the underlying asset is of low value.

Exclude initial direct costs from the measurement of right-of-use assets.

right-of-use assets. Use hindsight, such as in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on the Corporation's financial position as at September 29, 2019 was as follows: As at Increase (Decrease) September 29, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Accounts receivables on subleases 86.4 86.4 Non-current assets Fixed assets (16.6) Right-of-use assets 1,222.4 Intangible assets (13.5) Deferred taxes 38.1 Accounts receivables on subleases 645.6 Other assets (0.1) 1,962.3 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Deferred revenues (0.7) Provisions (0.9) Current portion of debt (3.6) Current portion of lease liabilities 250.1 244.9 Non-current liabilities Debt (17.2) Lease liabilities 1,949.7 Provisions (9.5) Deferred taxes (24.1) Other liabilities (12.1) 2,131.7 Equity Retained earnings (169.4) 1,962.3 We recorded an increase of $2,131.7 million in liabilities and of $1,962.3 million in assets, including right-of-use-assets and accounts receivable (current and non-current) on subleases, with a net impact of $169.4 million recorded in opening retained earnings. See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 14 - The Corporation used its incremental borrowing rate as at September 29, 2019 to measure the lease liabilities. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate was 2.42%. The weighted average remaining term of leases was 9 years as at September 29, 2019. The table below shows the reconciliation between operating lease commitments under IAS 17 as at September 28, 2019 and the lease liabilities recognized as at September 29, 2019: Operating lease commitments as at September 28, 2019 2,076.1 Impact of discounting using the incremental borrowing rate (257.9) Extension options reasonably certain to be exercised 360.7 Finance lease liabilities recognized as at September 28, 2019 20.9 Lease liabilities recognized as at September 29, 2019 2,199.8 Current portion of lease liabilities 250.1 Lease liabilities 1,949.7 Lease liabilities total 2,199.8 The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on results of the 16 and 40-week periods ended July 4, 2020 was as follows: Increase (Decrease) 16 weeks 40 weeks Description Sales and gross margin (16.7) (41.7) Sublease income now accounted as interest income and to sublease receivable Occupancy charges (76.1) (188.1) Rental expense replaced by depreciation and financial costs Depreciation 46.8 114.1 Depreciation on right-of-use asset Financial costs 10.6 26.2 Interest expense on lease liabilities net of interest income on sublease Earnings before incomes taxes 2.0 6.1 IFRS 16 impact before income taxes Income taxes 0.5 1.6 Net earnings 1.5 4.5 IFRS 16 net impact Net earnings per share - Fully 0.01 0.02 Diluted net earnings per share impact diluted The net financial costs included the financial costs of $16.5 million and $39.3 million for the 16 and 40-week periods respectively related to lease liabilities and the interest revenues of $5.9 million and $13.1 million on subleases classified as financial leases. Changes in significant accounting policies relating to leases Following adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation updated its accounting policies relating to leases effective September 29, 2019: The Corporation as lessee The Corporation recognizes right-of-use assets and the corresponding lease liabilities at the lease inception date, the date at which the lessor makes available the leased asset to the Corporation. Rental payments under short-term leases or leases with low-value underlying assets and variable payments that are not based on an index or rate are recorded in operating expenses on a straight line basis over the duration of the lease. Lease liabilities represent the present value of fixed and variable lease payments that are based on an index or rate, net of lease incentives receivable. Subsequent to the initial measurement, the Corporation measures the lease liabilities at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Lease liabilities are remeasured when a change is made to the lease agreement. Lease payments are discounted at the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at lease inception. The See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 15 - interest expense is recognized in net financial costs. The lease term includes renewal options that the Corporation is reasonably certain to exercise. Right-of-use assets are measured at the initial value of the lease liabilities, less lease incentives received and restoration costs. Subsequent to initial measurement, the Corporation applies the cost model to right-of-use assets. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost less accumulated amortization, accumulated impairment losses and any remeasurement of lease liabilities. Assets are depreciated from the lease inception date on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term. The Corporation as lessor For subleases, for which the Corporation acts as an intermediate lessor, it evaluates the classification in relation to the right-of-use assets arising from the main lease. The Corporation accounts for the main lease and the sublease as two separate leases. A sublease contract is classified as a finance lease if substantially all risks and rewards incidental to the underlying asset are transferred to the lessee. Otherwise, leases are classified as operating leases and rental income is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease term. For subleases that are classified as finance leases, the Corporation derecognizes the corresponding right-of-use assets and records a net investment in the subleases. Interest income is recorded in net financial costs. The net investment is presented in current and non-current accounts receivable on subleases. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION We have used, throughout this report, different statements that could, within the context of regulations issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, be construed as being forward-looking information. In general, any statement contained herein that does not constitute a historical fact may be deemed a forward-looking statement. Expressions such as "annualize", "anticipate" and other similar expressions are generally indicative of forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon certain assumptions regarding the Canadian food industry, the general economy, our annual budget, as well as our 2020 action plan. These forward-looking statements do not provide any guarantees as to the future performance of the Corporation and are subject to potential risks, known and unknown, as well as uncertainties that could cause the outcome to differ significantly. The arrival of a new competitor is an example of the risks described under the "Risk Management" section of the 2019 Annual Report which could have an impact on these statements. As with the preceding risks, the COVID-19 pandemic constitutes a risk that could have an impact on the business, operations, projects, synergies and performance of the Corporation as well as on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. We believe these statements to be reasonable and pertinent as at the date of publication of this report and represent our expectations. The Corporation does not intend to update any forward-looking statement contained herein, except as required by applicable law. NON-IFRS MEASUREMENTS In addition to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) earnings measurements provided, we have included certain non-IFRS earnings measurements. These measurements are presented for information purposes only. They do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measurements presented by other public companies. ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND ASSOCIATE'S EARNINGS, ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED FULLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings, adjusted net earnings and adjusted fully diluted net earnings per share are earnings measurements that exclude some items that must be recognized under IFRS. They are non-IFRS measurements. We believe that presenting earnings without these items, which are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's performance, leaves readers of financial statements better informed as to the current period and corresponding prior year's period's operating earnings, thus enabling them to better perform trend analysis, evaluate the Corporation's financial performance and judge its future outlook. The exclusion of these items does not imply that they are non-recurring. See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 16 - OUTLOOK(3) While it is impossible to predict how long this pandemic will continue, and exactly what impact it will have on long-term customer shopping patterns, we expect that in the short-term food revenues will continue to grow at higher-than-normal rates versus last year as a portion of restaurant and food service sales continue to transfer to the grocery channel. In the first four weeks of our fourth quarter, food same store sales increased about 10% versus last year. On the pharmacy side, in the first four weeks of our fourth quarter, front-end same store sales increased over 6%. Montréal, August 12, 2020 See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 17 - This page intentionally left blank See table on "Net earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See table on "Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's earnings adjustments" and section on "Non-IFRS Measurements" See section on "Forward-looking Information" - 18 - Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements METRO INC. July 4, 2020 - 19 - Table of contents Page Consolidated statements of income ........................................................................................................... 21 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income .................................................................................. 22 Consolidated statements of financial position ............................................................................................ 23 Consolidated statements of changes in equity ........................................................................................... 24 Consolidated statements of cash flows ...................................................................................................... 26 Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements .................................................................. 27 1- Statement presentation ........................................................................................................................ 27 2- Changes to significant accounting policies ........................................................................................... 27 3- Additional information on the nature of earnings components .............................................................. 30 4- Income taxes ....................................................................................................................................... 31 5- Net earnings per share ........................................................................................................................ 31 6- Debt ..................................................................................................................................................... 32 7- Capital stock ........................................................................................................................................ 32 8- Contingencies ...................................................................................................................................... 33 9- Financial instruments ........................................................................................................................... 34 10-Changes in defined benefit plans ........................................................................................................ 35 11-Comparative figures ............................................................................................................................ 35 12- Approval of financial statements ......................................................................................................... 35 - 20 - Consolidated statements of income Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) 16 weeks 40 weeks Fiscal Year Fiscal Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales 5,835.2 5,229.3 13,853.9 12,908.6 Cost of sales and operating expenses (note 3) (5,292.3) (4,806.2) (12,566.3) (11,878.7) Loss on disposal of a subsidiary (note 3) - - (7.5) - Retail network restructuring expenses (note 3) - - - (36.0) Gain on divestiture of pharmacies (note 3) - - - 6.0 Operating income before depreciation and 542.9 423.1 1,280.1 999.9 amortization and associate's earnings Depreciation and amortization (note 3) (140.5) (88.6) (344.0) (217.9) Financial costs, net (note 3) (43.0) (31.8) (106.0) (80.4) Gain on disposal of an investment in an associate (note 3) - 1.0 - 36.4 Gain on revaluation and disposal of an investment at fair value - - - 1.5 (note 3) Earnings before income taxes 359.4 303.7 830.1 739.5 Income taxes (note 4) (95.9) (81.3) (220.2) (192.5) Net earnings 263.5 222.4 609.9 547.0 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 263.5 221.2 608.9 544.4 Non-controlling interests - 1.2 1.0 2.6 263.5 222.4 609.9 547.0 Net earnings per share (Dollars) (note 5) Basic 1.05 0.87 2.41 2.13 Fully diluted 1.04 0.86 2.40 2.12 See accompanying notes - 21 - Consolidated statements of comprehensive income Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 16 weeks 40 weeks Fiscal Year Fiscal Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net earnings 263.5 222.4 609.9 547.0 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to net earnings Changes in defined benefit plans Actuarial losses (note 10) (61.9) (32.4) (15.2) (85.5) Asset ceiling effect 3.5 3.5 (0.1) 4.7 Minimum funding requirement - - 0.9 0.2 Loss on disposal of the investment at fair value (note 3) - - - (1.3) Corresponding income taxes 15.5 7.6 3.9 21.6 (42.9) (21.3) (10.5) (60.3) Comprehensive income 220.6 201.1 599.4 486.7 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 220.6 199.9 598.4 484.1 Non-controlling interests - 1.2 1.0 2.6 220.6 201.1 599.4 486.7 See accompanying notes - 22 - Consolidated statements of financial position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) As at As at July 4, 2020 September 28, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 366.6 273.4 Accounts receivable 648.7 611.2 Accounts receivable on subleases (note 2) 88.4 - Inventories 1,224.1 1,126.0 Prepaid expenses 39.7 33.2 Current taxes 12.9 44.5 2,380.4 2,088.3 Non-current assets Fixed assets 2,736.2 2,657.8 Investment properties 40.9 41.5 Right-of-use assets (note 2) 1,190.6 - Intangible assets 2,854.7 2,889.0 Goodwill 3,300.7 3,306.5 Deferred taxes (note 2) 44.3 2.8 Defined benefit assets 19.4 25.6 Accounts receivable on subleases (note 2) 605.4 - Other assets 90.2 62.4 13,262.8 11,073.9 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Bank loans 0.1 - Accounts payable 1,386.1 1,331.4 Deferred revenues 33.9 22.3 Current taxes 66.3 33.3 Provisions 3.2 10.9 Current portion of debt (note 6) 20.4 428.6 Current portion of lease liabilities (note 2) 258.0 - Non-controlling interest (note 9) - 51.1 1,768.0 1,877.6 Non-current liabilities Debt (note 6) 2,613.6 2,229.0 Lease liabilities (note 2) 1,852.3 - Defined benefit liabilities 128.1 113.0 Provisions 19.1 30.2 Deferred taxes (note 2) 820.7 842.7 Other liabilities 1.7 12.8 7,203.5 5,105.3 Equity Attributable to equity holders of the parent 6,045.8 5,955.2 Attributable to non-controlling interests 13.5 13.4 6,059.3 5,968.6 13,262.8 11,073.9 See accompanying notes - 23 - Consolidated statements of changes in equity Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Attributable to the equity holders of the parent Capital Treasury Accumulated Non- Contributed Retained other Total stock shares comprehensive Total controlling (note 7) (note 7) surplus earnings income interests equity Balance as at 1,732.3 (24.6) 19.2 4,228.3 - 5,955.2 13.4 5,968.6 September 28, 2019 Net earnings - - - 608.9 - 608.9 1.0 609.9 Other comprehensive - - - (10.5) - (10.5) - (10.5) income Comprehensive income - - - 598.4 - 598.4 1.0 599.4 Stock options exercised 6.3 - (0.8) - - 5.5 - 5.5 Shares redeemed (22.4) - - - - (22.4) - (22.4) Share redemption premium - - - (157.8) - (157.8) - (157.8) Acquisition of treasury shares - (6.2) - - - (6.2) - (6.2) Share-based compensation - - 7.3 - - 7.3 - 7.3 cost Performance share units - 5.7 (5.5) (0.2) - - - - settlement Dividends - - - (164.3) - (164.3) (0.9) (165.2) Adoption of IFRS 16 - - - (169.4) - (169.4) - (169.4) "Leases" (note 2) Change in fair value of a non- - - - (0.5) - (0.5) - (0.5) controlling interest liability (16.1) (0.5) 1.0 (492.2) - (507.8) (0.9) (508.7) Balance as at July 4, 2020 1,716.2 (25.1) 20.2 4,334.5 - 6,045.8 13.5 6,059.3 - 24 - Consolidated statements of changes in equity Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) Attributable to the equity holders of the parent Accumulated Non- Capital Treasury Contributed Retained other Total comprehensive Total controlling stock shares surplus earnings income interests equity Balance as at 1,724.1 (24.9) 20.3 3,918.4 4.9 5,642.8 13.2 5,656.0 September 29, 2018 Net earnings - - - 544.4 - 544.4 2.6 547.0 Other comprehensive - - - (60.3) - (60.3) - (60.3) income Comprehensive income - - - 484.1 - 484.1 2.6 486.7 Stock options exercised 17.5 - (2.6) - - 14.9 - 14.9 Shares redeemed (16.2) - - - - (16.2) - (16.2) Share redemption premium - - - (101.5) - (101.5) - (101.5) Acquisition of treasury - (5.6) - - - (5.6) - (5.6) shares Share-based compensation - - 7.0 - - 7.0 - 7.0 cost Performance share units - 5.8 (5.6) (0.2) - - - - settlement Dividends - - - (148.1) - (148.1) (1.1) (149.2) Adoption of IFRS 9 "Financial instruments" on - - - 4.9 (4.9) - - - the investment at fair value Change in fair value of non- - - - - - - (0.9) (0.9) controlling interests liability Sale of shares in joint - - - - - - 0.2 0.2 ventures 1.3 0.2 (1.2) (244.9) (4.9) (249.5) (1.8) (251.3) Balance as at July 6, 2019 1,725.4 (24.7) 19.1 4,157.6 - 5,877.4 14.0 5,891.4 See accompanying notes - 25 - Consolidated statements of cash flows Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars) 16 weeks 40 weeks Fiscal Year Fiscal Year 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities 359.4 303.7 830.1 739.5 Earnings before income taxes Non-cash items - (1.0) - (36.4) Gain on disposal of an investment in an associate (note 3) Gain on revaluation and disposal of an investment at fair value (note 3) - - - (1.5) Loss on disposal of a subsidiary (note 3) - - 7.5 - Gain on divestiture of pharmacies (note 3) - - - (6.0) Depreciation and amortization 140.5 88.6 344.0 217.9 Loss (gain) on disposal and write-offs of fixed and intangible assets (3.7) - (3.0) 1.1 and investment properties Impairment losses on fixed assets 2.2 0.7 2.2 1.6 Impairment loss reversals on fixed assets - (0.1) - (0.1) Share-based compensation cost 3.1 2.9 7.3 7.0 Difference between amounts paid for employee benefits and current period cost 2.6 1.6 3.6 3.1 Retail network restructuring expenses (note 3) - - - 36.0 Financial costs, net 43.0 31.8 106.0 80.4 547.1 428.2 1,297.7 1,042.6 Net change in non-cash working capital items 16.4 56.6 (86.5) (58.9) Interest paid (note 11) (1.4) (1.6) (3.5) (4.2) Income taxes paid (50.1) (78.5) (152.9) (421.5) 512.0 404.7 1,054.8 558.0 Investing activities - - 3.5 - Net proceeds on disposal of a subsidiary (note 3) Net proceeds on disposal of investments in an associate (note 3) - 1.0 - 59.0 Proceeds on divestiture of pharmacies (note 3) - - - 14.0 Sale of shares in joint ventures - - - 0.2 Buyout of minority interests (note 9) - - (51.6) - Net change in other assets 0.1 (1.2) 1.4 7.7 Additions to fixed assets and investment properties (114.6) (107.1) (268.5) (214.8) Disposal of fixed assets and investment properties 5.0 0.4 7.5 0.6 Additions to intangible assets (21.2) (9.5) (39.1) (29.1) Payments received from subleases 27.1 - 71.5 - Interests received from subleases 5.9 - 13.1 - (97.7) (116.4) (262.2) (162.4) Financing activities (10.2) (0.3) 0.1 - Net change in bank loans Shares issued 2.6 3.7 5.5 14.9 Shares redeemed (59.6) (63.8) (180.2) (117.7) Acquisition of treasury shares (note 7) - - (6.2) (5.6) Increase in debt 5.3 3.9 412.5 45.8 Repayment of debt (2.1) (4.3) (421.3) (49.9) Interest paid on debt (note 11) (45.6) (48.3) (96.2) (99.2) Payment of lease liabilities (capital) (82.4) - (207.7) - Payment of lease liabilities (interest) (17.9) - (42.6) - Net change in other liabilities 1.0 1.7 1.0 0.6 Dividends (56.6) (50.9) (164.3) (148.1) (265.5) (158.3) (699.4) (359.2) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 148.8 130.0 93.2 36.4 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 217.8 133.3 273.4 226.9 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period 366.6 263.3 366.6 263.3 See accompanying notes - 26 - Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) 1. STATEMENT PRESENTATION METRO INC. (the Corporation) is a company incorporated under the laws of Québec. One of Canada's leading food and pharmacy retailers and distributors, the Corporation operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. Its head office is located at 11011 Maurice-Duplessis Blvd., Montréal, Québec, Canada, H1C 1V6. Its two business segments, food operations and pharmacy operations, are combined into one reportable operating segment due to the similar nature of their operations. The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 16 and 40-week periods ended July 4, 2020 have been prepared by management in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and using the same accounting policies and methods of computation as those used in preparing the audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended September 28, 2019 except for changes presented in note 2. They should be read in conjunction with the audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes which were presented in the Corporation's 2019 Annual Report. 2. CHANGES IN SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTED IN 2020 Leases In January 2016, the IASB issued IFRS 16, Leases, which replaces IAS 17, Leases and related interpretations. Under IFRS 16, which provides a single accounting model for leases abolishing the IAS 17 distinction between finance leases and operating leases, most leases are recognized in the statement of financial position. Certain exemptions apply for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The accounting requirements for lessors remain similar to those under IAS 17, such as the distinction between operating leases and finance leases. IFRS 16 applies to fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2019, which for the Corporation is fiscal year beginning on September 29, 2019. Under IFRS 16 transitional provisions, the Corporation adopted the standard using a modified retrospective approach, and the cumulative impact of the initial application of the standard has been recognized as an adjustment to equity on transition. As a lessee, the Corporation recognized right-of-use assets and lease liabilities in respect of operating leases under IAS 17 for property, vehicles and equipment. Depreciation expense for right-of-use assets and interest expense on lease liabilities replaced rental expense previously recognized under IAS 17 on a straight-line basis over the lease term. As at September 29, 2019, the lease liabilities have been measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments and the right-of-use assets have been measured using the modified retrospective approach. The discount rate used has been the Corporation's incremental borrowing rate on the transition date of September 29, 2019. As an intermediate lessor under several leases, the Corporation has assessed the classification of its sublease agreements based on the right-of-use asset related to the main lease and not on the underlying asset. As a result of this change, the Corporation recognized current and non-current accounts receivable recorded for subleases that have been classified as finance leases. The Corporation used the following practical expedients as permitted by IFRS 16 at the initial application date: Apply IFRS 16 only to contracts that were previously identified as leases under IAS 17.

Apply a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics.

Rely on an existing assessment to determine whether a lease is onerous, instead of performing a review of the impairment of the right-of-use assets.

right-of-use assets. Exclude leases which end within 12 months of the date of the initial application.

Elect not to apply IFRS 16 to leases for which the underlying asset is of low value.

Exclude initial direct costs from the measurement of right-of-use assets.

right-of-use assets. Use hindsight, such as in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. - 27 - Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 on the Corporation's financial position as at September 29, 2019 was as follows: As at Increase (Decrease) September 29, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Accounts receivables on subleases 86.4 86.4 Non-current assets Fixed assets (16.6) Right-of-use assets 1,222.4 Intangible assets (13.5) Deferred taxes 38.1 Accounts receivables on subleases 645.6 Other assets (0.1) 1,962.3 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Deferred revenues (0.7) Provisions (0.9) Current portion of debt (3.6) Current portion of lease liabilities 250.1 244.9 Non-current liabilities Debt (17.2) Lease liabilities 1,949.7 Provisions (9.5) Deferred taxes (24.1) Other liabilities (12.1) 2,131.7 Equity Retained earnings (169.4) 1,962.3 We recorded an increase of $2,131.7 in liabilities and of $1,962.3 in assets, including right-of-use-assets and accounts receivable (current and non-current) on subleases, with a net impact of $169.4 recorded in opening retained earnings. The Corporation used its incremental borrowing rate as at September 29, 2019 to measure the lease liabilities. The weighted average incremental borrowing rate was 2.42%. The weighted average remaining term of leases was 9 years as at September 29, 2019. - 28 - Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) The table below shows the reconciliation between operating lease commitments under IAS 17 as at September 28, 2019 and the lease liabilities recognized as at September 29, 2019: Operating lease commitments as at September 28, 2019 2,076.1 Impact of discounting using the incremental borrowing rate (257.9) Extension options reasonably certain to be exercised 360.7 Finance lease liabilities recognized as at September 28, 2019 20.9 Lease liabilities recognized as at September 29, 2019 2,199.8 Current portion of lease liabilities 250.1 Lease liabilities 1,949.7 Lease liabilities total 2,199.8 Changes in significant accounting policies relating to leases Following adoption of IFRS 16, the Corporation updated its accounting policies relating to leases effective September 29, 2019: The Corporation as lessee The Corporation recognizes right-of-use assets and the corresponding lease liabilities at the lease inception date, the date at which the lessor makes available the leased asset to the Corporation. Rental payments under short-term leases or leases with low-value underlying assets and variable payments that are not based on an index or rate are recorded in operating expenses on a straight line basis over the duration of the lease. Lease liabilities represent the present value of fixed and variable lease payments that are based on an index or rate, net of lease incentives receivable. Subsequent to the initial measurement, the Corporation measures the lease liabilities at amortized cost using the effective interest method. Lease liabilities are remeasured when a change is made to the lease agreement. Lease payments are discounted at the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at lease inception. The interest expense is recognized in net financial costs. The lease term includes renewal options that the Corporation is reasonably certain to exercise. Right-of-use assets are measured at the initial value of the lease liabilities, less lease incentives received and restoration costs. Subsequent to initial measurement, the Corporation applies the cost model to right-of-use assets. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost less accumulated amortization, accumulated impairment losses and any remeasurement of lease liabilities. Assets are depreciated from the lease inception date on a straight-line basis over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term. The Corporation as lessor For subleases, for which the Corporation acts as an intermediate lessor, it evaluates the classification in relation to the right-of-use assets arising from the main lease. The Corporation accounts for the main lease and the sublease as two separate leases. A sublease contract is classified as a finance lease if substantially all risks and rewards incidental to the underlying asset are transferred to the lessee. Otherwise, leases are classified as operating leases and rental income is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease term. For subleases that are classified as finance leases, the Corporation derecognizes the corresponding right-of-use assets and records a net investment in the subleases. Interest income is recorded in net financial costs. The net investment is presented in current and non-current accounts receivable on subleases. - 29 - Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) 3. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE NATURE OF EARNINGS COMPONENTS 16 weeks 40 weeks Fiscal Year Fiscal Year 2020 % 2019 % 2020 % 2019 % Sales 5,835.2 5,229.3 13,853.9 12,908.6 Cost of sales (4,666.1) (4,197.5) (11,107.8) (10,361.0) Gross margin 1,169.1 20.0 1,031.8 19.7 2,746.1 19.8 2,547.6 19.7 Operating expenses Wages and fringe benefits (327.5) (273.0) (737.8) (681.4) Employee benefits expense (29.8) (25.4) (74.8) (64.2) Rents and occupancy charges (note 2) (87.1) (160.5) (225.1) (402.4) Loss on disposal of a subsidiary - - (7.5) - Gain on divestiture of pharmacies - - - 6.0 Retail network restructuring expenses - - - (36.0) Others (181.8) (149.8) (420.8) (369.7) (626.2) 10.7 (608.7) 11.6 (1,466.0) 10.6 (1,547.7) 12.0 Operating income before depreciation and amortization and associate's 542.9 9.3 423.1 8.1 1,280.1 9.2 999.9 7.7 earnings Depreciation and amortization Fixed assets (69.1) (65.2) (167.9) (159.6) Investment properties (0.2) (0.2) (0.5) (0.5) Right-of-use assets (note 2) (48.0) - (117.8) - Intangible assets (23.2) (23.2) (57.8) (57.8) (140.5) (88.6) (344.0) (217.9) Financial costs, net Current interest (1.1) (0.9) (2.5) (2.3) Non-current interest (32.6) (32.0) (80.6) (79.9) Net interests on lease liabilities (note 2) (10.6) - (26.2) - Interest on defined benefit obligations (1.2) (0.6) (3.2) (1.6) net of plan assets Amortization of deferred financing (0.6) (0.9) (1.9) (2.2) costs Interest income 3.2 2.6 8.6 5.7 Passage of time (0.1) - (0.2) (0.1) (43.0) (31.8) (106.0) (80.4) Gain on disposal of an investment in - 1.0 - 36.4 an associate Gain on revaluation and disposal of an - - - 1.5 investment at fair value Earnings before income taxes 359.4 303.7 830.1 739.5 The Corporation disposed of the assets of subsidiary MissFresh on December 9, 2019 for a cash consideration of $3.5 and recorded a loss on disposal of $7.5 mainly related to tangible and intangible assets. The Corporation also recognized a deferred tax asset of $3.3 related to this subsidiary's fiscal attributes. - 30 - Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Corporation recorded retail network restructuring expenses of $36.0 before taxes, comprising a $24.9 provision for severance and occupancy costs and a $11.1 provision, netted against assets, for asset and inventory write-offs resulting from the conversion, relocation or closure of a dozen stores. During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, pursuant to the agreement reached with the Competition Bureau following the Jean Coutu Group acquisition, the Corporation completed the divestiture of rights in the 10 locations where pharmacies are in operation. Consequently, the Corporation recorded in the second quarter of 2019 a $1.4 loss before income taxes on the divestiture of these pharmacies and recognized in the 24-week period ended March 16, 2019 a $6.0 gain before income taxes following the disposition of leases and buildings and the termination of franchise agreements related to these pharmacies, for a total consideration in cash of $14.0. During the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company disposed of its investment in Colo-D Inc., an associate presented in other assets, for a total cash consideration of $58.0 and a gain of $35.4 before income taxes ($31.0 after income taxes). In addition, during the first quarter of 2019, the Corporation finalized the disposal of the entire investment at fair value in Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. (ACT) for final proceeds of $65.7. An amount of $68.4 was received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 upon entering into a forward agreement. The completion of this agreement following the disposal of the investment resulted in a revaluation gain of $1.5 before income taxes presented in earnings as a gain on revaluation and disposal of an investment at fair value.Aloss on disposal of $1.3 before income taxes was recognized in accumulated other comprehensive income. 4. INCOME TAXES The effective income tax rates were as follows: 16 weeks 40 weeks Fiscal Year Fiscal Year (Percentage) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Combined statutory income tax rate 26.5 26.6 26.5 26.6 Changes Loss on disposal of a subsidiary (note 3) - - (0.4) - Gain on disposal of investments in an associate (note 3) - - - (0.7) Others 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.1 26.7 26.8 26.5 26.0 5. NET EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic net earnings per share and fully diluted net earnings per share were calculated using the following number of shares: 16 weeks 40 weeks Fiscal Year Fiscal Year (Millions) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic 251.5 254.6 252.5 255.3 Dilutive effect under: Stock option plan 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.8 Performance share unit plan 0.5 0.6 0.5 0.6 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Fully diluted 252.7 255.9 253.7 256.7 - 31 - Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) 6. DEBT On February 26, 2020, the Corporation issued through a private placement Series I unsecured senior notes in the aggregate principal amount of $400.0, bearing interest at a fixed nominal rate of 3.41%, maturing on February 28, 2050, and redeemable at fair value at the issuer's option at any time prior to maturity. On February 27, 2020, the Corporation redeemed all of the Series E notes in the amount of $400.0 that matured on the same day. 7. CAPITAL STOCK COMMON SHARES ISSUED The Common Shares issued were summarized as follows: Number (Thousands) Balance as at September 29, 2018 256,253 1,724.1 Shares redeemed for cash, excluding premium of $126.1 (2,925) (19.8) Stock options exercised 1,112 28.0 Balance as at September 28, 2019 254,440 1,732.3 Shares redeemed for cash, excluding premium of $157.8 (3,285) (22.4) Stock options exercised 198 6.3 Balance as at July 4, 2020 251,353 1,716.2 TREASURY SHARES The treasury shares were summarized as follows: Number (Thousands) Balance as at September 29, 2018 603 (24.9) Acquisition 115 (5.6) Release (141) 5.9 Balance as at September 28, 2019 577 (24.6) Acquisition 112 (6.2) Release (137) 5.7 Balance as at July 4, 2020 552 (25.1) The treasury shares are held in trust for the performance share unit plan (PSU). They are released into circulation when the PSUs settle. Excluding treasury shares from the Common Shares issued, the Corporation had 250,801,000 outstanding Common Shares issued as at July 4, 2020 (253,863,000 as at September 28, 2019). - 32 - Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) STOCK OPTION PLAN The outstanding options were summarized as follows: Weighted Number average exercise price (Thousands) (Dollars) Balance as at September 29, 2018 3,067 30.30 Granted 416 47.56 Exercised (1,112) 21.55 Cancelled (90) 40.71 Balance as at September 28, 2019 2,281 37.30 Granted 355 56.92 Exercised (198) 27.86 Cancelled (32) 42.20 Balance as at July 4, 2020 2,406 40.91 The exercise prices of the outstanding options ranged from $20.30 to $56.92 as at July 4, 2020 with expiration dates up to 2027. 955,780 of those options could be exercised at a weighted average exercise price of $32.98. The compensation expense for these options amounted to $0.8 and $1.8 for the 16 and 40-week periods ended July 4, 2020 ($0.5 and $1.5 in 2019). PERFORMANCE SHARE UNIT PLAN The number of PSUs outstanding was as follows: Number (Thousands) Balance as at September 29, 2018 579 Granted 226 Exercised (141) Cancelled (59) Balance as at September 28, 2019 605 Granted 205 Exercised (137) Cancelled (46) Balance as at July 4, 2020 627 The compensation expense for the PSU plan amounted to $2.3 and $5.5 for the 16 and 40-week periods ended July 4, 2020 ($2.4 and $5.5 in 2019). 8. CONTINGENCIES In the normal course of business, the Corporation is exposed to various contingencies as described in the Corporation's audited annual consolidated financial statements dated September 28, 2019. In February 2020, a proposed class action was filed in British Columbia by opioid end users against a large group of defendants including subsidiaries of the Corporation, Pro Doc Ltée. and The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. In May 2019, two proposed class actions relating to opioids were also filed in Ontario and in Québec by opioid end users against a large group of defendants including a subsidiary of the Corporation, Pro Doc Ltée. The allegations in these proposed - 33 - Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) class actions are similar to the allegations contained in the proposed class action filed by the province of British Columbia in August 2018 against numerous manufacturers and distributors of opioids, including subsidiaries of the Corporation, Pro Doc Ltée and The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. These proposed class actions contain allegations of breach of the Competition Act, of fraudulent misrepresentation and deceit, and of negligence. The province of British Columbia seeks damages(unquantified)onbehalfofallfederal,provincialandterritorialgovernmentsandagenciesforexpensesallegedly incurred in paying for opioid prescriptions and other healthcare costs that would be related to opioid addiction and abuse while the Ontario, Québec and British Columbia proposed claims filed by opioid end users seek recovery of damages on behalf of opioid end users in general. The Corporation believes these proceedings are without merits and that, in certain cases, there is no jurisdiction. No provision for contingent losses has been recognized in the Corporation's annual consolidated financial statements. In October 2017, the Canadian Competition Bureau began an investigation into the supply and sale of commercial bread which involves certain Canadian suppliers and retailers, including the Corporation. The Corporation continues to fully cooperate with the Competition Bureau. Based on the information available to date, the Corporation does not believe that it or any of its employees have violated the Competition Act. Class actions lawsuits have also been filed against the Corporation, suppliers and other retailers. On December 19, 2019, the Québec Superior Court granted the application for authorization to institute one of these class actions, the authorization process being merely a procedural step and the judgment in no way decides the case on the merits. The Corporation intends to contest all these actions on the merits. No provision for contingent losses has been recognized in the Corporation's annual consolidated financial statements. 9. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The non-current financial instruments' book and fair values were as follows: As at July 4, 2020 As at September 28, 2019 Book value Fair value Book value Fair value Other assets Assets measured at amortized cost Loans to certain customers 89.1 89.1 62.8 62.8 Debt Liabilities measured at amortized cost Revolving Credit Facility 4.6 4.6 - - Series E Notes (note 6) - - 400.0 400.3 Series C Notes 300.0 308.9 300.0 305.2 Series F Notes 300.0 311.4 300.0 302.4 Series G Notes 450.0 498.4 450.0 466.8 Series B Notes 400.0 540.8 400.0 512.0 Series D Notes 300.0 396.3 300.0 362.6 Series H Notes 450.0 544.1 450.0 491.8 Series I Notes (note 6) 400.0 422.6 - - Loans 44.4 44.4 51.0 51.0 2,649.0 3,071.5 2,651.0 2,892.1 The fair value of loans to certain customers and loans payable is equivalent to their carrying value since their interest rates are comparable to market rates. The Corporation categorized the fair value measurement in Level 2, as it is derived from observable market inputs. - 34 - Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements Periods ended July 4, 2020 and July 6, 2019 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars, except for net earnings per share) The fair value of notes represents the obligations that the Corporation would have to meet in the event of the negotiation of similar notes under current market conditions. The Corporation categorized the fair value measurement in Level 2, as it is derived from observable market inputs. Under the shareholder agreement, the Corporation acquired the minority interest in Première Moisson during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 for a cash consideration of $51.6, which represents the price payable based on Première Moisson's fiscal 2019 results. 10. CHANGES IN DEFINED BENEFIT PLANS The actuarial losses of $61.9 and $15.2 recorded in the consolidated statements of comprehensive income during the 16 and 40-week periods ending July 4, 2020 are primarily due to a decrease in discount rates from 3.01% as at September 28, 2019 to 2.88% as at July 4, 2020, net from changes in fair value of assets. 11. COMPARATIVE FIGURES The interest paid on debt were reclassified from operational activities to financing activities in the consolidated statements of cash flows. 12. APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 16 and 40-week periods ended July 4, 2020 (including comparative figures) were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on August 11, 2020. INFORMATION METRO INC.'s Investor Relations Department Telephone: (514) 643-1000 METRO INC.'s corporate information and press releases are available on the Internet at the following address: www.metro.ca - 35 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metro Inc. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 14:37:01 UTC 0 Latest news on METRO INC. 10:38a METRO : 3Q 2020 Interim Report PU 07:01a METRO : Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results AQ 08/11 METRO : R E P E A T -- Metro Inc. to Release 2020 Third Quarter Results/ AQ 08/07 METRO INC. : quaterly earnings release 07/15 METRO INC. : to Release 2020 Third Quarter Results AQ 07/07 Uber launches grocery delivery in Latin America, Canada with U.S. to follow RE 06/20 Canadian banks end extra pandemic pay as infections ease RE 06/12 LOBLAW : Grocers Loblaw and Metro ending wage premium due to pandemic for worker.. AQ 05/20 METRO INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 05/07 GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Merger between 02 and Virgin goes ahead Financials CAD USD Sales 2020 17 927 M 13 477 M 13 477 M Net income 2020 722 M 543 M 543 M Net Debt 2020 2 998 M 2 254 M 2 254 M P/E ratio 2020 20,1x Yield 2020 1,54% Capitalization 14 628 M 10 997 M 10 997 M EV / Sales 2020 0,98x EV / Sales 2021 0,99x Nbr of Employees 90 000 Free-Float 99,6% Chart METRO INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends METRO INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 60,45 CAD Last Close Price 58,14 CAD Spread / Highest target 17,0% Spread / Average Target 3,98% Spread / Lowest Target -14,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Eric Richer La Flèche President, CEO & Non-Independent Director Réal Raymond Chairman François Thibault Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP Frédéric Legault Vice President-Information Systems Éric Legault Vice President-Technology Infrastructure Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) METRO INC. 8.81% 10 997 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 10.98% 36 224 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 15.45% 32 206 SYSCO CORPORATION -28.88% 30 883 TESCO PLC -11.95% 28 615 KROGER 18.18% 26 652