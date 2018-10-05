Metro Mining : Bauxite Hills Project Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

05 October 2018

Bauxite Hills Project Update

Highlights

▪ Shipments in the September quarter were 822kt, with 2018 FY production and shipments guidance remaining unchanged.

▪ Refining results from bauxite processed in China highlight that Bauxite Hills material refines as anticipated.

Metro Mining Ltd (ASX: MMI) (Metro) is pleased to provide an update on its flagship Bauxite Hills Project.

In mid-September, Bauxite Hills shipped its one millionth tonne of ore since operations commenced in April 2018. This represents an excellent achievement for the project after just five months of operation, highlighting the strong commitment by Metro staff and contracting partners. By the end of September total shipments were 1.22 million WMT.

The September quarter contained several key milestones:

▪ Shipments totalled 822kt, more than double the amount shipped in the June quarter (399kt).

▪ Record shipments were recorded in August of 297kt representing an annualised shipping rate of approximately 2.4WMT during the planned 8-month operating window.

▪ Bauxite was shipped to five different Chinese customers including Metro's foundation customer, Xinfa.

▪ Feedback from refiners highlights that the bauxite refines as anticipated and is similar to other products mined from the Weipa region, although being a Direct Shipping Ore product results in different material handling characteristics.

Further details will be included in the September quarterly report planned for release in mid-October. Metro remains on track to meet its 2018 (calendar year) production and shipping guidance of 1.980M - 2.075M WMT.

As previously announced, Metro's marketing program has been successful as evidenced by the project being fully sold for 2018 and already +80% sold for 2019. In particular, Metro is seeing strong demand for the bauxite from refineries located in inland Chinese provinces where supply of domestic bauxite has been hindered by recent mine closures and environmental audits. Bauxite Hills product specifications are well suited to the processing requirements of these refineries.

Metro's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Simon Finnis said:

"I am delighted to see how Bauxite Hills has gone through the ramp-up phase and into steady state production in such a short period.

Given the strong demand currently being seen for Bauxite Hills product this provides an excellent platform to incrementally add to sales in 2019 and increase operational cashflow".