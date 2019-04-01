Metro Mining : Managing Director Presents at Mines & Money, Asia

Investment Highlights
12018 Bauxite Production of 2.04M Wet Metric Tonnes (WMT) - Guidance met
2Bauxite Hills Strongly Profitable - Mine EBITDA of A$8.6M in December Quarter 2018
3Expansion now underway - 2019 Production Guidance of 3.5M WMT
4Transformational Growth in China's Seaborne Bauxite Demand driven by fundamentals
5Stage 2 Definitive Feasibility being refreshed - 6.0M WMT pa Production Target for 2021
6Bauxite Market - Remains Strong with Steady and Attractive Pricing
Production & Shipping Results
◼2018 Production Guidance of 2M WMT Achieved
◼Annualised run-rate of 2.5M WMT achieved in second half 2018
◼Strong result given significant cyclone weather disruptions at start and end of operating period
Mined & Shipped Bauxite
|
|
|
|
Mined
|
Shipped
|
2018 Production
|
✓
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guidance Achieved
|
|
|
|
|
|
743
|
816
|
|
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
2047
|
2,037
|
|
|
|
822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
445
|
399
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July Quarter
|
Sept Quarter
|
Dec Quarter
|
Mined
|
Shipped
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 Total
|
