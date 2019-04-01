Log in
METRO MINING : Managing Director Presents at Mines & Money, Asia
PU
03/01METRO MINING : Bauxite Hills Operations Update
AQ
02/08METRO MINING LIMITED : - Resignation of Director
AQ
Metro Mining : Managing Director Presents at Mines & Money, Asia

04/01/2019 | 11:47pm EDT

Mines & Money - Hong Kong

April 2019

Investment Highlights

12018 Bauxite Production of 2.04M Wet Metric Tonnes (WMT) - Guidance met

2Bauxite Hills Strongly Profitable - Mine EBITDA of A$8.6M in December Quarter 2018

3Expansion now underway - 2019 Production Guidance of 3.5M WMT

4Transformational Growth in China's Seaborne Bauxite Demand driven by fundamentals

5Stage 2 Definitive Feasibility being refreshed - 6.0M WMT pa Production Target for 2021

6Bauxite Market - Remains Strong with Steady and Attractive Pricing

2 | ASX : MMI | April 2019

2018 - Year of Delivery!

Forecast: Pre - Production

Delivered

Production - 2018

2.0Mt

2.037Mt

Production (est) - 2019

3.0Mt

3.5Mt

Sales

50% Pre-sold 2018

76% Pre-sold 2019

Customers

1 Customer

5 Customers

Chinese Bauxite Imports

67Mt 2018

~82Mt 2019

Mine Site Cost - 2018

A$24.30/WMT

A$24.30/WMT

3 | ASX : MMI | April 2018

Share Price & Corporate Structure

Share Price Performance January 2017 - February 2019

Price ($)

Volume (m)

$0.35

$0.30 $0.25 $0.20 $0.15 $0.10 $0.05

$0.00

Jan-17Apr-17Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19

Board of Directors

Independent Chairman

Stephen Everett

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Simon Finnis

Non-Executive Director

Mark Sawyer

Independent Non-Executive Director

Philip Hennessy

Independent Non-Executive Director

Fiona Murdoch

Capital Structure

Share Price (14 February 2019)

A$0.135

Shares on Issue

1,383.4M

Market Capitalisation

A$186.7M

Options Unlisted

30.1M

Cash and Receivables (31-Dec-2018)

A$40.5M

Debt Facilities

A$41.8M

Enterprise Value

A$188.0M

Share Register

19.8%

Greenstone

Balanced Property

38.3%

BlackRock

15.9%

DADI

Other Institutions

10.2%

Other Shareholders

9.5%

6.1%

4 | ASX : MMI | April 2019

Production & Shipping Results

2018 Production Guidance of 2M WMT Achieved

Annualised run-rate of 2.5M WMT achieved in second half 2018

Strong result given significant cyclone weather disruptions at start and end of operating period

Mined & Shipped Bauxite

Bauxite Tonns1 (WMT)

Mined

Shipped

2018 Production

Guidance Achieved

743

816

859

2047

2,037

822

445

399

July Quarter

Sept Quarter

Dec Quarter

Mined

Shipped

2018 Total

5 | ASX : MMI | April 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metro Mining Limited published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 03:46:09 UTC
