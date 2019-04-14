Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Metro Mining Ltd    MMI   AU000000MMI6

METRO MINING LTD

(MMI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/12
0.155 AUD   --.--%
07:08pMETRO MINING : Operations Recommence at Bauxite Hills
PU
04/08METRO MINING : Managing Director presents at Proactive Investors CEO Series
PU
04/01METRO MINING : Managing Director Presents at Mines & Money, Asia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Metro Mining : Operations Recommence at Bauxite Hills

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 April 2019

Operations Recommence at Bauxite Hills

Highlights

Mining operations recommenced at Bauxite Hills in early April;

Screening and stockpiling activities are well underway;

First Ship arrived on 11 April and has commenced loading;

Construction and installation works to enable the production of 3.5M WMT in 2019 are complete;

Delivery of the supplementary equipment is on schedule.

Metro Mining Ltd (ASX: MMI) (Metro) is pleased to announce the recommencement of operations after the wet season, at their Bauxite Hills Mine north of Weipa.

After a very successful 2018 activities ceased, as planned, at the end of December with 2.04M WMT of bauxite having been loaded onto 33 vessels and sold to 5 separate customers in China during the year.

After operations ceased the focus shifted to 2019 and the expanded production target. Recruitment of new personnel required for the transition to Owner/Operator mining began and was very successful, with the full complement of operational staff now on board.

ASX Announcement | 15 April 2019 | Page 1

During the wet season hiatus on site Metro completed all necessary maintenance on fixed and mobile plant, carried out significant upgrade and beautification works in the camp, and finished haul road maintenance and upgrades.

To prepare for the increase in production in 2019 the port area was increased in size and the layout changed to improve traffic flow. Stockpile management systems were modified and that will improve our quality control systems. The civils for the new screening system quickly followed, and the two screens are now fully installed and operational.

Mining and haulage operations commenced in late March/early April, focusing on building stocks in preparation of the first ship. Screening, stockpiling and barge loading at the port is underway, as are shiploading activities. There are significant stocks on hand and the second ship has been booked to arrive later this week, with both shipments to be delivered to Metro foundation customer Xinfa.

Importantly, Metro wishes to advise the refreshment of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Stage 2 of the project is progressing as planned and is anticipated to be finalised within this quarter.

Metro's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Simon Finnis said:

"We are very pleased with what has been achieved on site and welcome our new and returning personnel to Bauxite Hills.

"Now we have laid the groundwork I am very confident the team will meet this calendar year's revised production target of 3.5 million Wet Metric Tonnes (WMT) and build on last years' successes.

Afer the break for the wet season we are very much looking forward to getting back into operation."

ASX: MMI | ACN 117 763 443

For Further Info: P: +61 (0) 7 3009 8000 | E: info@metromining.com.au| W: www.metromining.com.au

Contact: Simon Finnis, MD & CEO | Mitchell Petrie: Company Secretary |Duane Woodbury: CFO

Registered Office & Head Office: Lvl 2, 247 Adelaide St, Brisbane | GPO Box 10955, Brisbane Q 4000

ASX Announcement | 15 April 2019 | Page 2

Disclaimer

Metro Mining Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2019 23:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on METRO MINING LTD
07:08pMETRO MINING : Operations Recommence at Bauxite Hills
PU
04/08METRO MINING : Managing Director presents at Proactive Investors CEO Series
PU
04/05METRO MINING : managing director wins Asia Pacific Mining Executive of the Year ..
AQ
04/01METRO MINING : Managing Director Presents at Mines & Money, Asia
PU
03/13METRO MINING : appoints MBA and honours degree graduate Fiona Murdoch to board o..
AQ
03/01METRO MINING : plans to lift production by 17% at Bauxite Hills project
AQ
03/01METRO MINING : Bauxite Hills Operations Update
AQ
02/13METRO MINING : to make new board appointment in March
AQ
02/08METRO MINING LIMITED : - Resignation of Director
AQ
01/30METRO MINING : Morgans rates MMI as Add
AQ
More news
Chart METRO MINING LTD
Duration : Period :
Metro Mining Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,38  AUD
Spread / Average Target 145%
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Finnis CEO, Managing Director & Director
Stephen Craig Everett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Duane Woodbury Chief Financial Officer
Lindsay James Ward Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Hennessy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METRO MINING LTD-3.13%154
GLENCORE14.11%58 445
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.91%56 637
COAL INDIA0.02%21 464
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD23.79%13 664
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY11.61%8 828
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About