Metro Mining : Operations Recommence at Bauxite Hills

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

15 April 2019

Operations Recommence at Bauxite Hills

Highlights

▪Mining operations recommenced at Bauxite Hills in early April;

▪Screening and stockpiling activities are well underway;

▪First Ship arrived on 11 April and has commenced loading;

▪Construction and installation works to enable the production of 3.5M WMT in 2019 are complete;

▪Delivery of the supplementary equipment is on schedule.

Metro Mining Ltd (ASX: MMI) (Metro) is pleased to announce the recommencement of operations after the wet season, at their Bauxite Hills Mine north of Weipa.

After a very successful 2018 activities ceased, as planned, at the end of December with 2.04M WMT of bauxite having been loaded onto 33 vessels and sold to 5 separate customers in China during the year.

After operations ceased the focus shifted to 2019 and the expanded production target. Recruitment of new personnel required for the transition to Owner/Operator mining began and was very successful, with the full complement of operational staff now on board.