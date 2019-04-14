Metro Mining : Operations Recommence at Bauxite Hills

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
15 April 2019
Operations Recommence at Bauxite Hills
Highlights
▪Mining operations recommenced at Bauxite Hills in early April;
▪Screening and stockpiling activities are well underway;
▪First Ship arrived on 11 April and has commenced loading;
▪Construction and installation works to enable the production of 3.5M WMT in 2019 are complete;
▪Delivery of the supplementary equipment is on schedule.
Metro Mining Ltd (ASX: MMI) (Metro) is pleased to announce the recommencement of operations after the wet season, at their Bauxite Hills Mine north of Weipa.
After a very successful 2018 activities ceased, as planned, at the end of December with 2.04M WMT of bauxite having been loaded onto 33 vessels and sold to 5 separate customers in China during the year.
After operations ceased the focus shifted to 2019 and the expanded production target. Recruitment of new personnel required for the transition to Owner/Operator mining began and was very successful, with the full complement of operational staff now on board.
During the wet season hiatus on site Metro completed all necessary maintenance on fixed and mobile plant, carried out significant upgrade and beautification works in the camp, and finished haul road maintenance and upgrades.
To prepare for the increase in production in 2019 the port area was increased in size and the layout changed to improve traffic flow. Stockpile management systems were modified and that will improve our quality control systems. The civils for the new screening system quickly followed, and the two screens are now fully installed and operational.
Mining and haulage operations commenced in late March/early April, focusing on building stocks in preparation of the first ship. Screening, stockpiling and barge loading at the port is underway, as are shiploading activities. There are significant stocks on hand and the second ship has been booked to arrive later this week, with both shipments to be delivered to Metro foundation customer Xinfa.
Importantly, Metro wishes to advise the refreshment of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Stage 2 of the project is progressing as planned and is anticipated to be finalised within this quarter.
Metro's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Simon Finnis said:
"We are very pleased with what has been achieved on site and welcome our new and returning personnel to Bauxite Hills.
"Now we have laid the groundwork I am very confident the team will meet this calendar year's revised production target of 3.5 million Wet Metric Tonnes (WMT) and build on last years' successes.
Afer the break for the wet season we are very much looking forward to getting back into operation."
