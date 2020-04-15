Log in
04/15/2020 | 03:46pm EDT

ATLANTA, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCBS) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on May 8, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 1, 2020.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Contact Information
Farid Tan
770-455-4978
faridtan@metrocitybank.bank

Lucas Stewart
678-580-6414
lucasstewart@metrocitybank.bank

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metrocity-bankshares-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301041377.html

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
