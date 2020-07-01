Log in
Métropole Télévision    MMT   FR0000053225

M6 Group: Acquisition of EPITHETE FILMS

07/01/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

M6 Group (Paris:MMT) announces the acquisition of EPITHETE FILMS, that holds a catalogue of 25 feature films, such as the Belle et Sébastien trilogy, Malabar Princess, Ridicule, La jeune fille et les loups, Tu seras mon fils.

With this targeted acquisition, M6 Group continues the consolidation of its activities of distribution of audiovisual rights by extending its catalogue, which now contains more than 1 300 feature films.


