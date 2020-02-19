Metropolitan Bank & Trust : 2019 Net Profit Rose 27%

By P.R. Venkat



Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 27% on year due to higher net interest income and higher returns on investment securities.

Net profit rose to 28.06 billion Philippine pesos ($554.8 million). Net interest income was PHP76.99 billion, up from PHP68.82 billion in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing to the stock exchange on Thursday.

During the period, other operating income rose 26.8% on year to PHP29.05 billion, due to higher net trading and securities and foreign exchange gains, the Philippine bank said.

