METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY    MBT   PHY6028G1361

METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY

(MBT)
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Metropolitan Bank & Trust : 2019 Net Profit Rose 27%

02/19/2020 | 08:31pm EST

By P.R. Venkat

Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 27% on year due to higher net interest income and higher returns on investment securities.

Net profit rose to 28.06 billion Philippine pesos ($554.8 million). Net interest income was PHP76.99 billion, up from PHP68.82 billion in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing to the stock exchange on Thursday.

During the period, other operating income rose 26.8% on year to PHP29.05 billion, due to higher net trading and securities and foreign exchange gains, the Philippine bank said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY End-of-day quote.
METROPOLITAN BANK HOLDING CORP. 0.10% 48.47 Delayed Quote.0.50%
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 107 B
EBIT 2019 47 843 M
Net income 2019 27 844 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,55%
P/E ratio 2019 9,28x
P/E ratio 2020 8,48x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,32x
Capitalization 265 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 80,44  PHP
Last Close Price 59,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 49,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fabian S. Dee President & Executive Director
Arthur Vy Ty Chairman
Paul Robert Y. Murga Executive Vice President & Head-Operations
Joshua E. Naing Senior Executive VP, Head-Financial & Control
Bernardino V. Ramos Senior VP & Head-Information Technology Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST COMPANY5 199
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.69%169 905
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%65 706
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%60 146
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED8.04%50 575
QNB-4.99%49 296
