METSÄ BOARD    METSB   FI0009000665

METSÄ BOARD

(METSB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/21 07:37:43 am
4.534 EUR   +2.30%
Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions

08/21/2019 | 07:18am EDT
Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions 
Metsä Board Corporation Managers' transactions 21 August 2019 at 2 pm EEST
Metsäliitto Cooperative, which is a closely associated party to Metsä Board's
chairman and two members of the Board, has acquired on 16 August 2019 and 19
August 2019 Metsä Board Corporation's B shares.

More specific information on the transactions can be found in the tables below:

+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Closely associated legal     |Metsäliitto Cooperative              |
|party subject to the         |                                     |
|notification:                |                                     |
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Manager within the issuer:   |Ilkka Hämälä                         |
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Manager's position within the|Chairman of the Board                |
|issuer:                      |                                     |
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|The issuer:                  |Metsä Board Corporation              |
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Issuer's LEI-code:           |743700KKB8Q035K38488                 |
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Notification type:           |Initial notification                 |
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Reference number:            |743700KKB8Q035K38488_20190820133357_4|
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Instrument type:             |SHARE                                |
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Nature of the transaction:   |ACQUISITION                          |
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Instrument's name:           |Metsä Board B share                  |
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+
|Instrument's ISIN-code:      |FI0009000665                         |
+-----------------------------+-------------------------------------+



+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |AQXE
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 13,388|Unit price: 4.36 EUR
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |23
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 13,888|Volume weighted average price: 4.36
EUR|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |BATD                                                 |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 6,000|Unit price: 4.33 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |3                                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 6,000|Volume weighted average price: 4.33 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)            |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 6,223|Unit price: 4.35 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transactions:           |62                                                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 6,223|Volume weighted average price: 4.35 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |BATP
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 5,464  |Unit price: 4.33
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |3
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 5,464  |Volume weighted average price: 4.33
EUR|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|                        |               |
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |BLOCKMATCH (BLOX)
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 109,850|Unit price: 4.38
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |20
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 109,850|Volume weighted average price: 4.38
EUR|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 9,065|Unit price: 4.37 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |4                                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 9,065|Volume weighted average price: 4.37 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 25,776|Unit price: 4.36 EUR
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |136
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 25,776|Volume weighted average price: 4.36
EUR|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |DHEL
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 29,527|Unit price: 4.35 EUR
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |7
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 29,527|Volume weighted average price: 4.35
EUR|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |MHEL                                                 |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 2,605|Unit price: 4.34 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |1                                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 2,605|Volume weighted average price: 4.34 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |SGMY
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 12,116|Unit price: 4.33 EUR
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |6
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 12,116|Volume weighted average price: 4.33
EUR|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019                                     |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |TURQUOISE (TRQX)                                   |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 280|Unit price: 4.39 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |1                                                  |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 280|Volume weighted average price: 4.39 EUR|
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 140,054|Unit price: 4.35 EUR
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |315
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 140,054|Volume weighted average price: 4.35
EUR|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |XPAC                                                 |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 2,000|Unit price: 4.32 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |1                                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 2,000|Volume weighted average price: 4.32 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019                                     |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |POSIT (XPOS)                                       |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 159|Unit price: 4.40 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |1                                                  |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 159|Volume weighted average price: 4.40 EUR|
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |16 August 2019
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |UBS MTF (XUBS)
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 37,493|Unit price: 4.37 EUR
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |9
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 37,493|Volume weighted average price: 4.37
EUR|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |AQXE
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 12,438|Unit price: 4.49 EUR
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |17
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 12,438|Volume weighted average price: 4.49
EUR|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |BATD                                                 |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 2,537|Unit price: 4.51 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |1                                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 2,537|Volume weighted average price: 4.51 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)            |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 3,095|Unit price: 4.49 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |22                                                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 3,095|Volume weighted average price: 4.49 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |BATP                                                 |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 7,408|Unit price: 4.51 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |4                                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 7,408|Volume weighted average price: 4.51 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |BLOCKMATCH (BLOX)                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 3,576|Unit price: 4.43 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |1                                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 3,576|Volume weighted average price: 4.43 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 1,356|Unit price: 4.44 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |1                                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 1,356|Volume weighted average price: 4.44 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 13,478|Unit price: 4.47 EUR
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |114
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 13,478|Volume weighted average price: 4.47
EUR|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |DHEL
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 27,938|Unit price: 4.49 EUR
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |8
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 27,938|Volume weighted average price: 4.49
EUR|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |JPSI
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 38,427|Unit price: 4.49 EUR
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |19
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 38,427|Volume weighted average price: 4.49
EUR|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |TRQM                                                 |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 3,576|Unit price: 4.43 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |1                                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 3,576|Volume weighted average price: 4.43 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019                                     |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |TURQUOISE (TRQX)                                   |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 412|Unit price: 4.50 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |2                                                  |
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 412|Volume weighted average price: 4.50 EUR|
+------------------------+-----------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 134,208|Unit price: 4.48 EUR
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |340
|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 134,208|Volume weighted average price: 4.48
EUR|
+------------------------+---------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Venue:                  |XPAC
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 26,781|Unit price: 4.47 EUR
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Number of transactions: |7
|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 26,781|Volume weighted average price: 4.47
EUR|
+------------------------+--------------+--------------------------------------
-+



+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction date:       |19 August 2019                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Venue:                  |UBS MTF (XUBS)                                       |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Transaction details:    |Volume: 4,770|Unit price: 4.48 EUR                   |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Number of transactions: |1                                                    |
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+
|Aggregated transactions:|Volume: 4,770|Volume weighted average price: 4.48 EUR|
+------------------------+-------------+---------------------------------------+

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 680,000 B shares.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION
Further information:

Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, Metsä Board, tel. +358 400 976 333

Juhani Pitkänen, Secretary to the Board, Metsä Board, tel. +358 10 465 5240
Metsä Board

www.metsaboard.com

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards
including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our
lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more
sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food
service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to
innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental
impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource,
traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.

The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including
brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2018, the company's sales
totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board,
part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

 Follow Metsä
Board: Twitter (https://twitter.com/metsaboard) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.c
o 
m/company/mets
-board) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF6CD152EF0DA1E61) Insta
g 
ram (https://www.instagram.com/metsaboard/) Slideshare (https://www.slideshare.n
e 
t/MetsaBoard)

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 11:17:07 UTC
