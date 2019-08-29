Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions 0 08/29/2019 | 04:11am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions Metsä Board Corporation Managers' transactions 29 August 2019 at 11 am EEST Metsäliitto Cooperative, which is a closely associated party to Metsä Board's chairman and two members of the Board, has acquired on 26 August 2019 and 28 August 2019 Metsä Board Corporation's B shares. Metsä Board Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Metsäliitto Osuuskunta Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Hämälä Ilkka Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Metsä Board Oyj LEI: 743700KKB8Q035K38488 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700KKB8Q035K38488_20190828182837_6 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: AQXE Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (2): Volume: 462 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (3): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (4): Volume: 135 Unit price: 4.516 EUR (5): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (6): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.504 EUR (7): Volume: 113 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (8): Volume: 201 Unit price: 4.496 EUR (9): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.496 EUR Aggregated transactions (9): Volume: 5,411 Volume weighted average price: 4.52134 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: BATD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.518 EUR (2): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.491 EUR (3): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.497 EUR (4): Volume: 785 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (5): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.479 EUR Aggregated transactions (5): Volume: 8,785 Volume weighted average price: 4.49766 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 69 Unit price: 4.524 EUR (2): Volume: 62 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (3): Volume: 148 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (4): Volume: 578 Unit price: 4.518 EUR (5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.518 EUR (6): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (7): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (8): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (9): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (10): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.516 EUR (11): Volume: 66 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (12): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.532 EUR (13): Volume: 119 Unit price: 4.544 EUR (14): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (15): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (16): Volume: 12 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (17): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (18): Volume: 41 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (19): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (20): Volume: 86 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (21): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (22): Volume: 19 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (23): Volume: 63 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (24): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (25): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (26): Volume: 8 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (27): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (28): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.556 EUR (29): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (30): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.556 EUR (31): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4.54 EUR (32): Volume: 57 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (33): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (34): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (35): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.538 EUR (36): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.534 EUR (37): Volume: 61 Unit price: 4.54 EUR (38): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (39): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.534 EUR (40): Volume: 14 Unit price: 4.534 EUR (41): Volume: 31 Unit price: 4.534 EUR (42): Volume: 83 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (43): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (44): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.532 EUR (45): Volume: 59 Unit price: 4.518 EUR (46): Volume: 8 Unit price: 4.514 EUR (47): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.514 EUR (48): Volume: 33 Unit price: 4.52 EUR (49): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.52 EUR (50): Volume: 76 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (51): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (52): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (53): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (54): Volume: 19 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (55): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (56): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (57): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (58): Volume: 82 Unit price: 4.496 EUR (59): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.496 EUR (60): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (61): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (62): Volume: 20 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (63): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (64): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (65): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (66): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (67): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.464 EUR Aggregated transactions (67): Volume: 4,487 Volume weighted average price: 4.52748 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: BATP Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,953 Unit price: 4.541 EUR (2): Volume: 745 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (3): Volume: 658 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (4): Volume: 789 Unit price: 4.533 EUR (5): Volume: 1,799 Unit price: 4.557 EUR (6): Volume: 1,256 Unit price: 4.505 EUR (7): Volume: 998 Unit price: 4.511 EUR (8): Volume: 711 Unit price: 4.506 EUR (9): Volume: 1,779 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (10): Volume: 1,046 Unit price: 4.521 EUR (11): Volume: 773 Unit price: 4.515 EUR (12): Volume: 888 Unit price: 4.523 EUR (13): Volume: 831 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (14): Volume: 1,024 Unit price: 4.545 EUR (15): Volume: 836 Unit price: 4.544 EUR (16): Volume: 901 Unit price: 4.561 EUR (17): Volume: 816 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (18): Volume: 695 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (19): Volume: 1,837 Unit price: 4.513 EUR Aggregated transactions (19): Volume: 20,335 Volume weighted average price: 4.53118 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,091 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (2): Volume: 2,084 Unit price: 4.52 EUR (3): Volume: 5,236 Unit price: 4.5 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 9,411 Volume weighted average price: 4.50665 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.54 EUR (2): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.524 EUR (3): Volume: 75 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (4): Volume: 87 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (5): Volume: 211 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (6): Volume: 63 Unit price: 4.508 EUR (7): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (8): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (9): Volume: 121 Unit price: 4.516 EUR (10): Volume: 92 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (11): Volume: 108 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (12): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.532 EUR (13): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.538 EUR (14): Volume: 165 Unit price: 4.544 EUR (15): Volume: 66 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (16): Volume: 75 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (17): Volume: 75 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (18): Volume: 126 Unit price: 4.546 EUR (19): Volume: 121 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (20): Volume: 137 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (21): Volume: 115 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (22): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (23): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (24): Volume: 76 Unit price: 4.556 EUR (25): Volume: 69 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (26): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4.556 EUR (27): Volume: 129 Unit price: 4.54 EUR (28): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (29): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (30): Volume: 88 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (31): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (32): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (33): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (34): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (35): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.538 EUR (36): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.534 EUR (37): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.54 EUR (38): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (39): Volume: 59 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (40): Volume: 76 Unit price: 4.534 EUR (41): Volume: 71 Unit price: 4.534 EUR (42): Volume: 116 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (43): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (44): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.532 EUR (45): Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.518 EUR (46): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (47): Volume: 86 Unit price: 4.5 EUR (48): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.52 EUR (49): Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (50): Volume: 109 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (51): Volume: 86 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (52): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (53): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (54): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.544 EUR (55): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (56): Volume: 92 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (57): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (58): Volume: 207 Unit price: 4.496 EUR (59): Volume: 66 Unit price: 4.504 EUR (60): Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (61): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (62): Volume: 114 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (63): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.504 EUR (64): Volume: 72 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (65): Volume: 88 Unit price: 4.49 EUR (66): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.488 EUR (67): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (68): Volume: 65 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (69): Volume: 109 Unit price: 4.464 EUR (70): Volume: 65 Unit price: 4.47 EUR (71): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4.478 EUR (72): Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.494 EUR (73): Volume: 65 Unit price: 4.5 EUR Aggregated transactions (73): Volume: 6,248 Volume weighted average price: 4.52604 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,852 Unit price: 4.52 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1,852 Volume weighted average price: 4.52 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: JPSI Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,413 Unit price: 4.52 EUR (2): Volume: 3,656 Unit price: 4.5 EUR (3): Volume: 3,117 Unit price: 4.5 EUR (4): Volume: 3,585 Unit price: 4.492 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 12,771 Volume weighted average price: 4.50153 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: SICS Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,041 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (2): Volume: 1,931 Unit price: 4.555 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 3,972 Volume weighted average price: 4.54215 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,794 Unit price: 4.508 EUR (2): Volume: 2,211 Unit price: 4.505 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 4,005 Volume weighted average price: 4.50634 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (2): Volume: 23 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (3): Volume: 21 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (4): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (5): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (6): Volume: 19 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (7): Volume: 59 Unit price: 4.496 EUR (8): Volume: 35 Unit price: 4.512 EUR Aggregated transactions (8): Volume: 239 Volume weighted average price: 4.52653 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,112 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (2): Volume: 1,040 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (3): Volume: 1,974 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (4): Volume: 623 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (5): Volume: 93 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (6): Volume: 1,479 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (7): Volume: 3,679 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (8): Volume: 1,112 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (9): Volume: 487 Unit price: 4.54 EUR (10): Volume: 458 Unit price: 4.524 EUR (11): Volume: 433 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (12): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (13): Volume: 424 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (14): Volume: 259 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (15): Volume: 645 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (16): Volume: 134 Unit price: 4.522 EUR (17): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.522 EUR (18): Volume: 299 Unit price: 4.508 EUR (19): Volume: 185 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (20): Volume: 203 Unit price: 4.514 EUR (21): Volume: 477 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (22): Volume: 819 Unit price: 4.504 EUR (23): Volume: 459 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (24): Volume: 232 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (25): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (26): Volume: 917 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (27): Volume: 658 Unit price: 4.516 EUR (28): Volume: 361 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (29): Volume: 560 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (30): Volume: 407 Unit price: 4.532 EUR (31): Volume: 463 Unit price: 4.538 EUR (32): Volume: 654 Unit price: 4.544 EUR (33): Volume: 210 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (34): Volume: 218 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (35): Volume: 298 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (36): Volume: 503 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (37): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (38): Volume: 503 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (39): Volume: 37 Unit price: 4.546 EUR (40): Volume: 600 Unit price: 4.546 EUR (41): Volume: 671 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (42): Volume: 659 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (43): Volume: 537 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (44): Volume: 4 Unit price: 4.558 EUR (45): Volume: 625 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (46): Volume: 29 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (47): Volume: 357 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (48): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (49): Volume: 357 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (50): Volume: 672 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (51): Volume: 357 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (52): Volume: 39 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (53): Volume: 357 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (54): Volume: 357 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (55): Volume: 138 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (56): Volume: 234 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (57): Volume: 362 Unit price: 4.556 EUR (58): Volume: 397 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (59): Volume: 354 Unit price: 4.556 EUR (60): Volume: 599 Unit price: 4.54 EUR (61): Volume: 382 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (62): Volume: 463 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (63): Volume: 430 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (64): Volume: 399 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (65): Volume: 399 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (66): Volume: 399 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (67): Volume: 399 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (68): Volume: 339 Unit price: 4.538 EUR (69): Volume: 343 Unit price: 4.534 EUR (70): Volume: 613 Unit price: 4.54 EUR (71): Volume: 465 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (72): Volume: 373 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (73): Volume: 370 Unit price: 4.534 EUR (74): Volume: 483 Unit price: 4.534 EUR (75): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (76): Volume: 349 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (77): Volume: 92 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (78): Volume: 341 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (79): Volume: 335 Unit price: 4.532 EUR (80): Volume: 324 Unit price: 4.518 EUR (81): Volume: 212 Unit price: 4.514 EUR (82): Volume: 247 Unit price: 4.514 EUR (83): Volume: 395 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (84): Volume: 466 Unit price: 4.5 EUR (85): Volume: 436 Unit price: 4.52 EUR (86): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (87): Volume: 443 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (88): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (89): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.528 EUR (90): Volume: 203 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (91): Volume: 246 Unit price: 4.526 EUR (92): Volume: 349 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (93): Volume: 121 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (94): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (95): Volume: 375 Unit price: 4.552 EUR (96): Volume: 320 Unit price: 4.556 EUR (97): Volume: 568 Unit price: 4.544 EUR (98): Volume: 480 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (99): Volume: 119 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (100): Volume: 164 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (101): Volume: 210 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (102): Volume: 325 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (103): Volume: 489 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (104): Volume: 19 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (105): Volume: 470 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (106): Volume: 1,300 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (107): Volume: 489 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (108): Volume: 489 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (109): Volume: 523 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (110): Volume: 443 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (111): Volume: 1,146 Unit price: 4.496 EUR (112): Volume: 395 Unit price: 4.504 EUR (113): Volume: 539 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (114): Volume: 177 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (115): Volume: 260 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (116): Volume: 817 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (117): Volume: 473 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (118): Volume: 213 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (119): Volume: 604 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (120): Volume: 384 Unit price: 4.504 EUR (121): Volume: 562 Unit price: 4.502 EUR (122): Volume: 311 Unit price: 4.49 EUR (123): Volume: 237 Unit price: 4.49 EUR (124): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.488 EUR (125): Volume: 607 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (126): Volume: 19 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (127): Volume: 169 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (128): Volume: 42 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (129): Volume: 280 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (130): Volume: 398 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (131): Volume: 280 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (132): Volume: 23 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (133): Volume: 958 Unit price: 4.498 EUR (134): Volume: 419 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (135): Volume: 208 Unit price: 4.52 EUR (136): Volume: 770 Unit price: 4.52 EUR (137): Volume: 715 Unit price: 4.52 EUR (138): Volume: 160 Unit price: 4.52 EUR (139): Volume: 8 Unit price: 4.472 EUR (140): Volume: 559 Unit price: 4.464 EUR (141): Volume: 386 Unit price: 4.47 EUR (142): Volume: 560 Unit price: 4.478 EUR (143): Volume: 419 Unit price: 4.494 EUR (144): Volume: 432 Unit price: 4.5 EUR (145): Volume: 545 Unit price: 4.5 EUR (146): Volume: 1,177 Unit price: 4.512 EUR (147): Volume: 354 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (148): Volume: 697 Unit price: 4.51 EUR (149): Volume: 215 Unit price: 4.46 EUR (150): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.46 EUR (151): Volume: 92 Unit price: 4.46 EUR (152): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.46 EUR (153): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.46 EUR (154): Volume: 35 Unit price: 4.46 EUR (155): Volume: 140 Unit price: 4.46 EUR (156): Volume: 154 Unit price: 4.46 EUR (157): Volume: 231 Unit price: 4.46 EUR (158): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.46 EUR Aggregated transactions (158): Volume: 69,017 Volume weighted average price: 4.53142 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: XPAC Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,343 Unit price: 4.516 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2,343 Volume weighted average price: 4.516 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,130 Unit price: 4.491 EUR (2): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 4.486 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 4,630 Volume weighted average price: 4.4883 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-26 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 809 Unit price: 4.508 EUR (2): Volume: 1,948 Unit price: 4.5 EUR (3): Volume: 3,737 Unit price: 4.499 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 6,494 Volume weighted average price: 4.50042 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: AQXE Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 354 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (2): Volume: 479 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (3): Volume: 397 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (4): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (5): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.546 EUR (6): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.544 EUR (7): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.546 EUR (8): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (9): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.54 EUR (10): Volume: 750 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (11): Volume: 708 Unit price: 4.57 EUR Aggregated transactions (11): Volume: 7,265 Volume weighted average price: 4.56096 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: BATD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.605 EUR (2): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (3): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.596 EUR (4): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.597 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 8,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.6005 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 269 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (2): Volume: 412 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (3): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (4): Volume: 1,107 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (5): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (6): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (7): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (8): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (9): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (10): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (11): Volume: 427 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (12): Volume: 130 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (13): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (14): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (15): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (16): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (17): Volume: 39 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (18): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (19): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (20): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.642 EUR (21): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.63 EUR (22): Volume: 8 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (23): Volume: 34 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (24): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (25): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.636 EUR (26): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.638 EUR (27): Volume: 8 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (28): Volume: 15 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (29): Volume: 20 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (30): Volume: 23 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (31): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (32): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (33): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (34): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.632 EUR (35): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.632 EUR (36): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.632 EUR (37): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (38): Volume: 29 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (39): Volume: 71 Unit price: 4.628 EUR (40): Volume: 71 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (41): Volume: 6 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (42): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (43): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (44): Volume: 9 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (45): Volume: 34 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (46): Volume: 9 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (47): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (48): Volume: 62 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (49): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (50): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (51): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (52): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (53): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (54): Volume: 82 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (55): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.598 EUR (56): Volume: 29 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (57): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (58): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.596 EUR (59): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.586 EUR (60): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.59 EUR (61): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.582 EUR (62): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.586 EUR (63): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.578 EUR (64): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.582 EUR (65): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.584 EUR (66): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.578 EUR (67): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.584 EUR (68): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.588 EUR (69): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.564 EUR (70): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.564 EUR (71): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.566 EUR (72): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.566 EUR (73): Volume: 92 Unit price: 4.576 EUR (74): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.588 EUR (75): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.598 EUR (76): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (77): Volume: 5 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (78): Volume: 37 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (79): Volume: 5 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (80): Volume: 450 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (81): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.592 EUR (82): Volume: 29 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (83): Volume: 5 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (84): Volume: 24 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (85): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (86): Volume: 28 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (87): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (88): Volume: 72 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (89): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.58 EUR (90): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.566 EUR (91): Volume: 61 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (92): Volume: 236 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (93): Volume: 357 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (94): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.548 EUR (95): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.546 EUR (96): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (97): Volume: 143 Unit price: 4.562 EUR (98): Volume: 420 Unit price: 4.562 EUR Aggregated transactions (98): Volume: 9,042 Volume weighted average price: 4.59205 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: BATP Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,854 Unit price: 4.639 EUR (2): Volume: 2,187 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (3): Volume: 1,758 Unit price: 4.624 EUR (4): Volume: 927 Unit price: 4.616 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 6,726 Volume weighted average price: 4.62768 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.601 EUR (2): Volume: 5,124 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (3): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.64 EUR (4): Volume: 2,950 Unit price: 4.646 EUR (5): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.642 EUR (6): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.64 EUR (7): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.623 EUR (8): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 4.64 EUR (9): Volume: 18,584 Unit price: 4.64 EUR (10): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.64 EUR (11): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.632 EUR (12): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.624 EUR (13): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (14): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.61 EUR Aggregated transactions (14): Volume: 52,658 Volume weighted average price: 4.63233 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 161 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (2): Volume: 903 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (3): Volume: 164 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (4): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (5): Volume: 153 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (6): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (7): Volume: 155 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (8): Volume: 797 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (9): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (10): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (11): Volume: 148 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (12): Volume: 204 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (13): Volume: 204 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (14): Volume: 204 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (15): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (16): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (17): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (18): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (19): Volume: 123 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (20): Volume: 190 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (21): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (22): Volume: 165 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (23): Volume: 93 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (24): Volume: 111 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (25): Volume: 86 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (26): Volume: 127 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (27): Volume: 192 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (28): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4.642 EUR (29): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.644 EUR (30): Volume: 86 Unit price: 4.646 EUR (31): Volume: 75 Unit price: 4.622 EUR (32): Volume: 115 Unit price: 4.63 EUR (33): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.636 EUR (34): Volume: 152 Unit price: 4.638 EUR (35): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (36): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (37): Volume: 92 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (38): Volume: 72 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (39): Volume: 83 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (40): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (41): Volume: 113 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (42): Volume: 270 Unit price: 4.596 EUR (43): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (44): Volume: 126 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (45): Volume: 58 Unit price: 4.622 EUR (46): Volume: 112 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (47): Volume: 123 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (48): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (49): Volume: 115 Unit price: 4.628 EUR (50): Volume: 139 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (51): Volume: 12 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (52): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (53): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (54): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (55): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (56): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (57): Volume: 93 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (58): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (59): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (60): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4.618 EUR (61): Volume: 83 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (62): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (63): Volume: 133 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (64): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (65): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (66): Volume: 196 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (67): Volume: 57 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (68): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (69): Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (70): Volume: 4 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (71): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (72): Volume: 103 Unit price: 4.598 EUR (73): Volume: 83 Unit price: 4.596 EUR (74): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (75): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (76): Volume: 75 Unit price: 4.596 EUR (77): Volume: 75 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (78): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4.586 EUR (79): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.59 EUR (80): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.592 EUR (81): Volume: 86 Unit price: 4.582 EUR (82): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.586 EUR (83): Volume: 87 Unit price: 4.584 EUR (84): Volume: 115 Unit price: 4.578 EUR (85): Volume: 112 Unit price: 4.584 EUR (86): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (87): Volume: 67 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (88): Volume: 79 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (89): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.588 EUR (90): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.564 EUR (91): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4.564 EUR (92): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.566 EUR (93): Volume: 169 Unit price: 4.576 EUR (94): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.588 EUR (95): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.598 EUR (96): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (97): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (98): Volume: 88 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (99): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4.592 EUR (100): Volume: 113 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (101): Volume: 122 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (102): Volume: 116 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (103): Volume: 71 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (104): Volume: 150 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (105): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.58 EUR (106): Volume: 176 Unit price: 4.564 EUR (107): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.564 EUR (108): Volume: 608 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (109): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.538 EUR (110): Volume: 83 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (111): Volume: 75 Unit price: 4.544 EUR (112): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (113): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.532 EUR (114): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (115): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.58 EUR Aggregated transactions (115): Volume: 13,965 Volume weighted average price: 4.6014 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: JPSI Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,641 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (2): Volume: 1,815 Unit price: 4.63 EUR (3): Volume: 2,577 Unit price: 4.638 EUR (4): Volume: 1,548 Unit price: 4.598 EUR (5): Volume: 1,329 Unit price: 4.596 EUR (6): Volume: 685 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (7): Volume: 1,014 Unit price: 4.622 EUR (8): Volume: 2,010 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (9): Volume: 818 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (10): Volume: 1,973 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (11): Volume: 682 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (12): Volume: 2,304 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (13): Volume: 658 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (14): Volume: 1,891 Unit price: 4.598 EUR (15): Volume: 755 Unit price: 4.598 EUR (16): Volume: 2,178 Unit price: 4.598 EUR Aggregated transactions (16): Volume: 24,878 Volume weighted average price: 4.61042 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 952 Unit price: 4.633 EUR (2): Volume: 908 Unit price: 4.616 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 1,860 Volume weighted average price: 4.6247 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 192 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (2): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (3): Volume: 406 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (4): Volume: 640 Unit price: 4.542 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 1,437 Volume weighted average price: 4.57325 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (2): Volume: 11 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (3): Volume: 866 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (4): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (5): Volume: 23 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (6): Volume: 455 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (7): Volume: 972 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (8): Volume: 789 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (9): Volume: 734 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (10): Volume: 149 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (11): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (12): Volume: 738 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (13): Volume: 558 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (14): Volume: 891 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (15): Volume: 654 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (16): Volume: 33 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (17): Volume: 626 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (18): Volume: 40 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (19): Volume: 241 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (20): Volume: 195 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (21): Volume: 26 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (22): Volume: 377 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (23): Volume: 377 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (24): Volume: 377 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (25): Volume: 149 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (26): Volume: 63 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (27): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (28): Volume: 111 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (29): Volume: 407 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (30): Volume: 126 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (31): Volume: 701 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (32): Volume: 491 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (33): Volume: 119 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (34): Volume: 334 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (35): Volume: 356 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (36): Volume: 130 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (37): Volume: 684 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (38): Volume: 1,035 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (39): Volume: 393 Unit price: 4.614 EUR (40): Volume: 408 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (41): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (42): Volume: 1,041 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (43): Volume: 92 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (44): Volume: 452 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (45): Volume: 461 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (46): Volume: 181 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (47): Volume: 229 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (48): Volume: 467 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (49): Volume: 469 Unit price: 4.642 EUR (50): Volume: 362 Unit price: 4.644 EUR (51): Volume: 455 Unit price: 4.646 EUR (52): Volume: 382 Unit price: 4.638 EUR (53): Volume: 143 Unit price: 4.622 EUR (54): Volume: 307 Unit price: 4.622 EUR (55): Volume: 342 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (56): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (57): Volume: 481 Unit price: 4.63 EUR (58): Volume: 411 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (59): Volume: 438 Unit price: 4.636 EUR (60): Volume: 800 Unit price: 4.636 EUR (61): Volume: 800 Unit price: 4.636 EUR (62): Volume: 239 Unit price: 4.636 EUR (63): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4.636 EUR (64): Volume: 622 Unit price: 4.638 EUR (65): Volume: 109 Unit price: 4.638 EUR (66): Volume: 525 Unit price: 4.638 EUR (67): Volume: 266 Unit price: 4.638 EUR (68): Volume: 634 Unit price: 4.638 EUR (69): Volume: 634 Unit price: 4.638 EUR (70): Volume: 492 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (71): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (72): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (73): Volume: 339 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (74): Volume: 218 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (75): Volume: 563 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (76): Volume: 393 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (77): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (78): Volume: 323 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (79): Volume: 423 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (80): Volume: 423 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (81): Volume: 409 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (82): Volume: 393 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (83): Volume: 147 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (84): Volume: 8 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (85): Volume: 335 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (86): Volume: 24 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (87): Volume: 526 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (88): Volume: 740 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (89): Volume: 600 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (90): Volume: 481 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (91): Volume: 374 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (92): Volume: 383 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (93): Volume: 112 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (94): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (95): Volume: 1,501 Unit price: 4.596 EUR (96): Volume: 61 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (97): Volume: 358 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (98): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (99): Volume: 594 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (100): Volume: 563 Unit price: 4.622 EUR (101): Volume: 260 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (102): Volume: 222 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (103): Volume: 616 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (104): Volume: 764 Unit price: 4.632 EUR (105): Volume: 557 Unit price: 4.632 EUR (106): Volume: 243 Unit price: 4.632 EUR (107): Volume: 314 Unit price: 4.632 EUR (108): Volume: 557 Unit price: 4.632 EUR (109): Volume: 557 Unit price: 4.632 EUR (110): Volume: 65 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (111): Volume: 339 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (112): Volume: 685 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (113): Volume: 339 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (114): Volume: 65 Unit price: 4.634 EUR (115): Volume: 558 Unit price: 4.628 EUR (116): Volume: 558 Unit price: 4.628 EUR (117): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (118): Volume: 202 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (119): Volume: 314 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (120): Volume: 314 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (121): Volume: 202 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (122): Volume: 353 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (123): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (124): Volume: 305 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (125): Volume: 384 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (126): Volume: 384 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (127): Volume: 384 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (128): Volume: 98 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (129): Volume: 286 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (130): Volume: 286 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (131): Volume: 98 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (132): Volume: 372 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (133): Volume: 457 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (134): Volume: 550 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (135): Volume: 25 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (136): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (137): Volume: 389 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (138): Volume: 298 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (139): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (140): Volume: 382 Unit price: 4.618 EUR (141): Volume: 437 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (142): Volume: 444 Unit price: 4.62 EUR (143): Volume: 603 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (144): Volume: 510 Unit price: 4.626 EUR (145): Volume: 397 Unit price: 4.616 EUR (146): Volume: 606 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (147): Volume: 469 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (148): Volume: 398 Unit price: 4.612 EUR (149): Volume: 391 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (150): Volume: 436 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (151): Volume: 257 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (152): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.608 EUR (153): Volume: 398 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (154): Volume: 75 Unit price: 4.598 EUR (155): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.598 EUR (156): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.596 EUR (157): Volume: 486 Unit price: 4.596 EUR (158): Volume: 878 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (159): Volume: 434 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (160): Volume: 399 Unit price: 4.596 EUR (161): Volume: 443 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (162): Volume: 36 Unit price: 4.586 EUR (163): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.586 EUR (164): Volume: 443 Unit price: 4.59 EUR (165): Volume: 397 Unit price: 4.592 EUR (166): Volume: 433 Unit price: 4.582 EUR (167): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.586 EUR (168): Volume: 329 Unit price: 4.586 EUR (169): Volume: 467 Unit price: 4.582 EUR (170): Volume: 335 Unit price: 4.584 EUR (171): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.578 EUR (172): Volume: 342 Unit price: 4.578 EUR (173): Volume: 345 Unit price: 4.578 EUR (174): Volume: 426 Unit price: 4.584 EUR (175): Volume: 430 Unit price: 4.59 EUR (176): Volume: 750 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (177): Volume: 457 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (178): Volume: 370 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (179): Volume: 992 Unit price: 4.588 EUR (180): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.588 EUR (181): Volume: 372 Unit price: 4.588 EUR (182): Volume: 416 Unit price: 4.588 EUR (183): Volume: 416 Unit price: 4.588 EUR (184): Volume: 322 Unit price: 4.564 EUR (185): Volume: 388 Unit price: 4.564 EUR (186): Volume: 436 Unit price: 4.566 EUR (187): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.576 EUR (188): Volume: 685 Unit price: 4.576 EUR (189): Volume: 419 Unit price: 4.588 EUR (190): Volume: 427 Unit price: 4.598 EUR (191): Volume: 436 Unit price: 4.604 EUR (192): Volume: 688 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (193): Volume: 470 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (194): Volume: 168 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (195): Volume: 351 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (196): Volume: 34 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (197): Volume: 267 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (198): Volume: 482 Unit price: 4.592 EUR (199): Volume: 462 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (200): Volume: 501 Unit price: 4.602 EUR (201): Volume: 784 Unit price: 4.606 EUR (202): Volume: 377 Unit price: 4.6 EUR (203): Volume: 683 Unit price: 4.594 EUR (204): Volume: 491 Unit price: 4.58 EUR (205): Volume: 210 Unit price: 4.566 EUR (206): Volume: 262 Unit price: 4.566 EUR (207): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.548 EUR (208): Volume: 35 Unit price: 4.548 EUR (209): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.548 EUR (210): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.548 EUR (211): Volume: 347 Unit price: 4.554 EUR (212): Volume: 913 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (213): Volume: 1,182 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (214): Volume: 82 Unit price: 4.55 EUR (215): Volume: 13 Unit price: 4.548 EUR (216): Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.548 EUR (217): Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.548 EUR (218): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.546 EUR (219): Volume: 723 Unit price: 4.546 EUR (220): Volume: 700 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (221): Volume: 143 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (222): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (223): Volume: 387 Unit price: 4.538 EUR (224): Volume: 446 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (225): Volume: 488 Unit price: 4.544 EUR (226): Volume: 487 Unit price: 4.544 EUR (227): Volume: 536 Unit price: 4.53 EUR (228): Volume: 375 Unit price: 4.536 EUR (229): Volume: 458 Unit price: 4.532 EUR (230): Volume: 167 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (231): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (232): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.542 EUR (233): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (234): Volume: 338 Unit price: 4.56 EUR (235): Volume: 364 Unit price: 4.58 EUR (236): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.57 EUR (237): Volume: 24 Unit price: 4.57 EUR (238): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4.57 EUR (239): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4.57 EUR (240): Volume: 5 Unit price: 4.57 EUR (241): Volume: 86 Unit price: 4.57 EUR Aggregated transactions (241): Volume: 101,594 Volume weighted average price: 4.60289 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: XPAC Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.608 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.608 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-27 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 6,523 Unit price: 4.61 EUR (2): Volume: 717 Unit price: 4.642 EUR (3): Volume: 3,335 Unit price: 4.64 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 10,575 Volume weighted average price: 4.62163 EUR In total, all acquisitions reported above are 400,000 B shares. METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION Further information: Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101 Juhani Pitkänen, Secretary to the Board, Metsä Board, tel. +358 10 465 5240 Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2018, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Follow Metsä Board: Twitter (https://twitter.com/metsaboard) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.c o m/company/mets -board) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF6CD152EF0DA1E61) Insta g ram (https://www.instagram.com/metsaboard/) Slideshare (https://www.slideshare.n e t/MetsaBoard) Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 08:10:05 UTC 0 Latest news on METSÄ BOARD 04:11a METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions PU 08/23 METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions PU 08/21 METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions PU 03/29 METSÄ BOARD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 03/29 METSÄ BOARD : Ex-dividend day for FA 2018 METSÄ BOARD : Slide show half-year results CO 2018 METSÄ BOARD : Half-year report CO 2018 METSÄ BOARD : 1st quarter results CO 2018 METSÄ BOARD : Slide show Q1 results CO 2018 METSÄ BOARD : 1st quarter report CO