Metsä Board Corporation Managers' transactions 4 September 2019 at 12 noon EEST Metsäliitto Cooperative, which is a closely associated party to Metsä Board's chairman and two members of the Board, has acquired on 30 August 2019 and 2 September 2019 Metsä Board Corporation's B shares. Metsä Board Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Metsäliitto Osuuskunta Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Hämälä Ilkka Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Metsä Board Oyj LEI: 743700KKB8Q035K38488 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700KKB8Q035K38488_20190903130937_11 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: AQXE Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 16 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (2): Volume: 632 Unit price: 4.738 EUR (3): Volume: 621 Unit price: 4.714 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 1,269 Volume weighted average price: 4.72656 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-30 Venue: BATD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 5,571 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (2): Volume: 4,819 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (3): Volume: 1,066 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (4): Volume: 5,045 Unit price: 4.73 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 16,501 Volume weighted average price: 4.73 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (2): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (3): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (5): Volume: 57 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (6): Volume: 87 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (7): Volume: 57 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (8): Volume: 112 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (9): Volume: 40 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (10): Volume: 26 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (11): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (12): Volume: 13 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (13): Volume: 4 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (14): Volume: 38 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (15): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (16): Volume: 39 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (17): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (18): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (19): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (20): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (21): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (22): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (23): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (24): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (25): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (26): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (27): Volume: 61 Unit price: 4.75 EUR (28): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (29): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.702 EUR (30): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.702 EUR (31): Volume: 28 Unit price: 4.696 EUR (32): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4.696 EUR (33): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.712 EUR (34): Volume: 76 Unit price: 4.712 EUR (35): Volume: 9 Unit price: 4.712 EUR (36): Volume: 57 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (37): Volume: 52 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (38): Volume: 11 Unit price: 4.752 EUR Aggregated transactions (38): Volume: 1,739 Volume weighted average price: 4.74634 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: BATP Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,926 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (2): Volume: 4,383 Unit price: 4.721 EUR (3): Volume: 842 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (4): Volume: 691 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (5): Volume: 5,478 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (6): Volume: 943 Unit price: 4.719 EUR (7): Volume: 128 Unit price: 4.704 EUR (8): Volume: 4,426 Unit price: 4.704 EUR (9): Volume: 652 Unit price: 4.754 EUR Aggregated transactions (9): Volume: 19,469 Volume weighted average price: 4.72392 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 5,279 Unit price: 4.73 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 5,279 Volume weighted average price: 4.73 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,958 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (2): Volume: 2,651 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (3): Volume: 13,605 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (4): Volume: 5,045 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (5): Volume: 747 Unit price: 4.729 EUR Aggregated transactions (5): Volume: 24,006 Volume weighted average price: 4.72997 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 156 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (2): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (3): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (4): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (5): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (6): Volume: 140 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (7): Volume: 130 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (8): Volume: 24 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (9): Volume: 136 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (10): Volume: 6 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (11): Volume: 93 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (12): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (13): Volume: 423 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (14): Volume: 144 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (15): Volume: 110 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (16): Volume: 129 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (17): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (18): Volume: 144 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (19): Volume: 138 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (20): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4.75 EUR (21): Volume: 138 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (22): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (23): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (24): Volume: 114 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (25): Volume: 111 Unit price: 4.75 EUR (26): Volume: 66 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (27): Volume: 292 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (28): Volume: 129 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (29): Volume: 110 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (30): Volume: 110 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (31): Volume: 110 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (32): Volume: 130 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (33): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (34): Volume: 139 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (35): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (36): Volume: 198 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (37): Volume: 87 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (38): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (39): Volume: 114 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (40): Volume: 109 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (41): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4.738 EUR (42): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (43): Volume: 86 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (44): Volume: 134 Unit price: 4.75 EUR (45): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (46): Volume: 33 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (47): Volume: 29 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (48): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (49): Volume: 193 Unit price: 4.736 EUR (50): Volume: 163 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (51): Volume: 222 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (52): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4.72 EUR (53): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (54): Volume: 117 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (55): Volume: 109 Unit price: 4.702 EUR (56): Volume: 112 Unit price: 4.696 EUR (57): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4.698 EUR (58): Volume: 61 Unit price: 4.692 EUR (59): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4.692 EUR (60): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.698 EUR (61): Volume: 62 Unit price: 4.72 EUR (62): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (63): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (64): Volume: 87 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (65): Volume: 207 Unit price: 4.712 EUR (66): Volume: 93 Unit price: 4.708 EUR (67): Volume: 93 Unit price: 4.712 EUR (68): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (69): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (70): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.716 EUR (71): Volume: 83 Unit price: 4.72 EUR (72): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (73): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (74): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (75): Volume: 141 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (76): Volume: 79 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (77): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4.744 EUR (78): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (79): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (80): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (81): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (82): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.744 EUR (83): Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (84): Volume: 63 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (85): Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (86): Volume: 82 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (87): Volume: 69 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (88): Volume: 65 Unit price: 4.704 EUR (89): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.708 EUR (90): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.716 EUR Aggregated transactions (90): Volume: 9,514 Volume weighted average price: 4.7425 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,885 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (2): Volume: 1,169 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (3): Volume: 9,921 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (4): Volume: 875 Unit price: 4.736 EUR (5): Volume: 801 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (6): Volume: 4,752 Unit price: 4.717 EUR Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 19,403 Volume weighted average price: 4.7275 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: JPSI Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 840 Unit price: 4.776 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 840 Volume weighted average price: 4.776 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: MHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 4,074 Unit price: 4.73 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 4,074 Volume weighted average price: 4.73 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-30 Venue: SIGMA X MTF (SGMX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 3,687 Unit price: 4.73 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 3,687 Volume weighted average price: 4.73 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 4,295 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (2): Volume: 744 Unit price: 4.741 EUR (3): Volume: 4,812 Unit price: 4.73 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 9,851 Volume weighted average price: 4.73083 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 37 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (2): Volume: 76 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (3): Volume: 66 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (4): Volume: 20 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (5): Volume: 24 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (6): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.734 EUR Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 267 Volume weighted average price: 4.75554 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 426 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (2): Volume: 868 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (3): Volume: 1,128 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (4): Volume: 5,528 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (5): Volume: 552 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (6): Volume: 347 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (7): Volume: 149 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (8): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (9): Volume: 38,000 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (10): Volume: 286 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (11): Volume: 267 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (12): Volume: 29 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (13): Volume: 74 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (14): Volume: 295 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (15): Volume: 19 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (16): Volume: 456 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (17): Volume: 553 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (18): Volume: 550 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (19): Volume: 167 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (20): Volume: 717 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (21): Volume: 192 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (22): Volume: 170 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (23): Volume: 444 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (24): Volume: 404 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (25): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (26): Volume: 423 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (27): Volume: 385 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (28): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (29): Volume: 450 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (30): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (31): Volume: 518 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (32): Volume: 323 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (33): Volume: 35 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (34): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (35): Volume: 405 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (36): Volume: 148 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (37): Volume: 188 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (38): Volume: 547 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (39): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (40): Volume: 704 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (41): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (42): Volume: 452 Unit price: 4.75 EUR (43): Volume: 457 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (44): Volume: 446 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (45): Volume: 403 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (46): Volume: 32 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (47): Volume: 332 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (48): Volume: 378 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (49): Volume: 368 Unit price: 4.75 EUR (50): Volume: 410 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (51): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (52): Volume: 168 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (53): Volume: 382 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (54): Volume: 269 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (55): Volume: 382 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (56): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (57): Volume: 419 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (58): Volume: 493 Unit price: 4.756 EUR (59): Volume: 235 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (60): Volume: 362 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (61): Volume: 274 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (62): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (63): Volume: 285 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (64): Volume: 394 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (65): Volume: 36 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (66): Volume: 600 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (67): Volume: 362 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (68): Volume: 358 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (69): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (70): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (71): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (72): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (73): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (74): Volume: 470 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (75): Volume: 452 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (76): Volume: 393 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (77): Volume: 457 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (78): Volume: 424 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (79): Volume: 346 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (80): Volume: 320 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (81): Volume: 234 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (82): Volume: 234 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (83): Volume: 217 Unit price: 4.736 EUR (84): Volume: 244 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (85): Volume: 219 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (86): Volume: 480 Unit price: 4.738 EUR (87): Volume: 215 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (88): Volume: 219 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (89): Volume: 1,212 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (90): Volume: 389 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (91): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (92): Volume: 389 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (93): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (94): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (95): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (96): Volume: 316 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (97): Volume: 216 Unit price: 4.75 EUR (98): Volume: 347 Unit price: 4.75 EUR (99): Volume: 434 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (100): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (101): Volume: 482 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (102): Volume: 556 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (103): Volume: 802 Unit price: 4.736 EUR (104): Volume: 935 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (105): Volume: 509 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (106): Volume: 426 Unit price: 4.734 EUR (107): Volume: 548 Unit price: 4.72 EUR (108): Volume: 470 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (109): Volume: 524 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (110): Volume: 152 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (111): Volume: 428 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (112): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.702 EUR (113): Volume: 473 Unit price: 4.702 EUR (114): Volume: 473 Unit price: 4.702 EUR (115): Volume: 473 Unit price: 4.702 EUR (116): Volume: 473 Unit price: 4.702 EUR (117): Volume: 138 Unit price: 4.698 EUR (118): Volume: 477 Unit price: 4.698 EUR (119): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4.698 EUR (120): Volume: 173 Unit price: 4.692 EUR (121): Volume: 26 Unit price: 4.692 EUR (122): Volume: 147 Unit price: 4.692 EUR (123): Volume: 114 Unit price: 4.692 EUR (124): Volume: 427 Unit price: 4.692 EUR (125): Volume: 415 Unit price: 4.698 EUR (126): Volume: 15 Unit price: 4.698 EUR (127): Volume: 31 Unit price: 4.698 EUR (128): Volume: 408 Unit price: 4.72 EUR (129): Volume: 419 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (130): Volume: 419 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (131): Volume: 462 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (132): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (133): Volume: 934 Unit price: 4.712 EUR (134): Volume: 470 Unit price: 4.708 EUR (135): Volume: 478 Unit price: 4.712 EUR (136): Volume: 444 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (137): Volume: 543 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (138): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4.712 EUR (139): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.712 EUR (140): Volume: 272 Unit price: 4.714 EUR (141): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.714 EUR (142): Volume: 989 Unit price: 4.712 EUR (143): Volume: 368 Unit price: 4.704 EUR (144): Volume: 447 Unit price: 4.716 EUR (145): Volume: 429 Unit price: 4.72 EUR (146): Volume: 182 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (147): Volume: 179 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (148): Volume: 31 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (149): Volume: 392 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (150): Volume: 367 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (151): Volume: 326 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (152): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (153): Volume: 311 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (154): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (155): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (156): Volume: 403 Unit price: 4.744 EUR (157): Volume: 484 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (158): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (159): Volume: 380 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (160): Volume: 182 Unit price: 4.754 EUR (161): Volume: 176 Unit price: 4.754 EUR (162): Volume: 32 Unit price: 4.754 EUR (163): Volume: 146 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (164): Volume: 522 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (165): Volume: 522 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (166): Volume: 291 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (167): Volume: 291 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (168): Volume: 291 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (169): Volume: 168 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (170): Volume: 354 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (171): Volume: 551 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (172): Volume: 551 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (173): Volume: 551 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (174): Volume: 292 Unit price: 4.744 EUR (175): Volume: 134 Unit price: 4.744 EUR (176): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (177): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (178): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (179): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (180): Volume: 145 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (181): Volume: 280 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (182): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (183): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (184): Volume: 163 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (185): Volume: 425 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (186): Volume: 443 Unit price: 4.748 EUR (187): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (188): Volume: 412 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (189): Volume: 28 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (190): Volume: 396 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (191): Volume: 28 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (192): Volume: 568 Unit price: 4.716 EUR (193): Volume: 446 Unit price: 4.704 EUR (194): Volume: 438 Unit price: 4.708 EUR (195): Volume: 487 Unit price: 4.704 EUR (196): Volume: 485 Unit price: 4.716 EUR (197): Volume: 227 Unit price: 4.716 EUR (198): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.716 EUR (199): Volume: 337 Unit price: 4.716 EUR (200): Volume: 206 Unit price: 4.718 EUR (201): Volume: 26 Unit price: 4.718 EUR (202): Volume: 63 Unit price: 4.718 EUR Aggregated transactions (202): Volume: 110,289 Volume weighted average price: 4.74269 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: XPAC Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 4,709 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (2): Volume: 1,581 Unit price: 4.736 EUR (3): Volume: 1,366 Unit price: 4.761 EUR (4): Volume: 4,347 Unit price: 4.75 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 12,003 Volume weighted average price: 4.74156 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,997 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (2): Volume: 8,635 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (3): Volume: 1,458 Unit price: 4.733 EUR (4): Volume: 1,615 Unit price: 4.741 EUR (5): Volume: 872 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (6): Volume: 1,088 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (7): Volume: 720 Unit price: 4.741 EUR (8): Volume: 42,766 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (9): Volume: 8,148 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (10): Volume: 79,024 Unit price: 4.722 EUR (11): Volume: 95,653 Unit price: 4.75 EUR Aggregated transactions (11): Volume: 242,976 Volume weighted average price: 4.73549 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-08-30 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,538 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (2): Volume: 676 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (3): Volume: 684 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (4): Volume: 1,623 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (5): Volume: 1,667 Unit price: 4.751 EUR (6): Volume: 1,435 Unit price: 4.765 EUR (7): Volume: 688 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (8): Volume: 1,961 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (9): Volume: 10,304 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (10): Volume: 5,448 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (11): Volume: 1,809 Unit price: 4.726 EUR Aggregated transactions (11): Volume: 28,833 Volume weighted average price: 4.74066 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: AQXE Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 667 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (2): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.796 EUR (3): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.838 EUR (4): Volume: 3,950 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (5): Volume: 315 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (6): Volume: 155 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (7): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (8): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.728 EUR (9): Volume: 658 Unit price: 4.736 EUR (10): Volume: 665 Unit price: 4.748 EUR Aggregated transactions (10): Volume: 10,010 Volume weighted average price: 4.76791 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: BATD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.747 EUR (2): Volume: 1,902 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (3): Volume: 1,902 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (4): Volume: 1,902 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (5): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.733 EUR (6): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.769 EUR (7): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.773 EUR Aggregated transactions (7): Volume: 13,706 Volume weighted average price: 4.76403 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (2): Volume: 61 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (3): Volume: 72 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (4): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (5): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (6): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.792 EUR (7): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (8): Volume: 62 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (9): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (10): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (11): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (12): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (13): Volume: 19 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (14): Volume: 42 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (15): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (16): Volume: 57 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (17): Volume: 62 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (18): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (19): Volume: 61 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (20): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (21): Volume: 117 Unit price: 4.754 EUR (22): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (23): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.738 EUR (24): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (25): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (26): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (27): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (28): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (29): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (30): Volume: 600 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (31): Volume: 677 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (32): Volume: 87 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (33): Volume: 48 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (34): Volume: 65 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (35): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (36): Volume: 12 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (37): Volume: 21 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (38): Volume: 12 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (39): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (40): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (41): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (42): Volume: 27 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (43): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (44): Volume: 12 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (45): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (46): Volume: 44 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (47): Volume: 149 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (48): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (49): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (50): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (51): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (52): Volume: 43 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (53): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (54): Volume: 62 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (55): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (56): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (57): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (58): Volume: 9 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (59): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (60): Volume: 45 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (61): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (62): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (63): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (64): Volume: 70 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (65): Volume: 1,299 Unit price: 4.792 EUR Aggregated transactions (65): Volume: 6,122 Volume weighted average price: 4.76365 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: BATP Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,089 Unit price: 4.776 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2,089 Volume weighted average price: 4.776 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (2): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.773 EUR (3): Volume: 5,515 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (4): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (5): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (6): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (7): Volume: 3,118 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (8): Volume: 2,044 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (9): Volume: 2,167 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (10): Volume: 5,748 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (11): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (12): Volume: 8,331 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (13): Volume: 1,700 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (14): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.762 EUR Aggregated transactions (14): Volume: 46,623 Volume weighted average price: 4.77074 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 4.769 EUR (2): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (3): Volume: 1,552 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (4): Volume: 1,950 Unit price: 4.776 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 15,502 Volume weighted average price: 4.77332 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 72 Unit price: 4.794 EUR (2): Volume: 202 Unit price: 4.838 EUR (3): Volume: 80 Unit price: 4.814 EUR (4): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.81 EUR (5): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.804 EUR (6): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.788 EUR (7): Volume: 80 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (8): Volume: 69 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (9): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (10): Volume: 88 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (11): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (12): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (13): Volume: 125 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (14): Volume: 125 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (15): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (16): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4.792 EUR (17): Volume: 79 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (18): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (19): Volume: 92 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (20): Volume: 49 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (21): Volume: 110 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (22): Volume: 105 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (23): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (24): Volume: 128 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (25): Volume: 87 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (26): Volume: 103 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (27): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (28): Volume: 115 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (29): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (30): Volume: 79 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (31): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (32): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (33): Volume: 127 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (34): Volume: 61 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (35): Volume: 36 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (36): Volume: 111 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (37): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (38): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (39): Volume: 110 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (40): Volume: 151 Unit price: 4.754 EUR (41): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (42): Volume: 134 Unit price: 4.736 EUR (43): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (44): Volume: 419 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (45): Volume: 160 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (46): Volume: 114 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (47): Volume: 142 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (48): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4.738 EUR (49): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (50): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.724 EUR (51): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (52): Volume: 63 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (53): Volume: 175 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (54): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (55): Volume: 182 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (56): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (57): Volume: 194 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (58): Volume: 84 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (59): Volume: 98 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (60): Volume: 93 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (61): Volume: 143 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (62): Volume: 102 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (63): Volume: 93 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (64): Volume: 217 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (65): Volume: 98 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (66): Volume: 113 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (67): Volume: 109 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (68): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (69): Volume: 111 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (70): Volume: 207 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (71): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (72): Volume: 314 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (73): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (74): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (75): Volume: 108 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (76): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (77): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (78): Volume: 87 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (79): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (80): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (81): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (82): Volume: 174 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (83): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (84): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (85): Volume: 143 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (86): Volume: 126 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (87): Volume: 76 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (88): Volume: 89 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (89): Volume: 99 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (90): Volume: 88 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (91): Volume: 79 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (92): Volume: 78 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (93): Volume: 268 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (94): Volume: 54 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (95): Volume: 136 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (96): Volume: 139 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (97): Volume: 156 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (98): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (99): Volume: 181 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (100): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (101): Volume: 243 Unit price: 4.788 EUR (102): Volume: 246 Unit price: 4.786 EUR Aggregated transactions (102): Volume: 11,996 Volume weighted average price: 4.7705 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,669 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (2): Volume: 8,000 Unit price: 4.776 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 10,669 Volume weighted average price: 4.777 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: JPSI Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,709 Unit price: 4.78 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2,709 Volume weighted average price: 4.78 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: SIGMA X MTF (SGMX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 5,646 Unit price: 4.77 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 5,646 Volume weighted average price: 4.77 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (3): Volume: 74 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (5): Volume: 26 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (6): Volume: 90 Unit price: 4.798 EUR (7): Volume: 221 Unit price: 4.804 EUR (8): Volume: 192 Unit price: 4.804 EUR (9): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4.794 EUR (10): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.794 EUR (11): Volume: 648 Unit price: 4.816 EUR (12): Volume: 239 Unit price: 4.828 EUR (13): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.828 EUR (14): Volume: 426 Unit price: 4.82 EUR (15): Volume: 378 Unit price: 4.814 EUR (16): Volume: 474 Unit price: 4.81 EUR (17): Volume: 451 Unit price: 4.804 EUR (18): Volume: 587 Unit price: 4.796 EUR (19): Volume: 638 Unit price: 4.794 EUR (20): Volume: 394 Unit price: 4.788 EUR (21): Volume: 422 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (22): Volume: 387 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (23): Volume: 413 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (24): Volume: 490 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (25): Volume: 86 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (26): Volume: 33 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (27): Volume: 386 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (28): Volume: 33 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (29): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (30): Volume: 196 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (31): Volume: 436 Unit price: 4.742 EUR (32): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (33): Volume: 343 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (34): Volume: 538 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (35): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (36): Volume: 356 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (37): Volume: 310 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (38): Volume: 17 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (39): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (40): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (41): Volume: 526 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (42): Volume: 158 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (43): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (44): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (45): Volume: 201 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (46): Volume: 201 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (47): Volume: 217 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (48): Volume: 201 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (49): Volume: 217 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (50): Volume: 800 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (51): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (52): Volume: 268 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (53): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (54): Volume: 412 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (55): Volume: 73 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (56): Volume: 229 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (57): Volume: 110 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (58): Volume: 399 Unit price: 4.792 EUR (59): Volume: 380 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (60): Volume: 67 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (61): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (62): Volume: 37 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (63): Volume: 262 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (64): Volume: 384 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (65): Volume: 213 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (66): Volume: 191 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (67): Volume: 51 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (68): Volume: 370 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (69): Volume: 353 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (70): Volume: 303 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (71): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (72): Volume: 134 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (73): Volume: 179 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (74): Volume: 307 Unit price: 4.752 EUR (75): Volume: 368 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (76): Volume: 345 Unit price: 4.764 EUR (77): Volume: 419 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (78): Volume: 172 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (79): Volume: 200 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (80): Volume: 367 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (81): Volume: 437 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (82): Volume: 332 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (83): Volume: 122 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (84): Volume: 240 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (85): Volume: 405 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (86): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (87): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (88): Volume: 289 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (89): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (90): Volume: 371 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (91): Volume: 448 Unit price: 4.758 EUR (92): Volume: 789 Unit price: 4.754 EUR (93): Volume: 361 Unit price: 4.746 EUR (94): Volume: 498 Unit price: 4.738 EUR (95): Volume: 671 Unit price: 4.736 EUR (96): Volume: 21 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (97): Volume: 459 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (98): Volume: 1,727 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (99): Volume: 566 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (100): Volume: 429 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (101): Volume: 426 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (102): Volume: 388 Unit price: 4.738 EUR (103): Volume: 308 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (104): Volume: 348 Unit price: 4.726 EUR (105): Volume: 450 Unit price: 4.728 EUR (106): Volume: 688 Unit price: 4.73 EUR (107): Volume: 286 Unit price: 4.732 EUR (108): Volume: 531 Unit price: 4.74 EUR (109): Volume: 186 Unit price: 4.754 EUR (110): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.754 EUR (111): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (112): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.762 EUR (113): Volume: 1,259 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (114): Volume: 388 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (115): Volume: 1,020 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (116): Volume: 300 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (117): Volume: 736 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (118): Volume: 60 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (119): Volume: 600 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (120): Volume: 383 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (121): Volume: 452 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (122): Volume: 511 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (123): Volume: 302 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (124): Volume: 360 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (125): Volume: 701 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (126): Volume: 406 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (127): Volume: 412 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (128): Volume: 462 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (129): Volume: 350 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (130): Volume: 325 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (131): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (132): Volume: 330 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (133): Volume: 557 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (134): Volume: 1,278 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (135): Volume: 436 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (136): Volume: 436 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (137): Volume: 436 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (138): Volume: 47 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (139): Volume: 436 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (140): Volume: 559 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (141): Volume: 385 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (142): Volume: 282 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (143): Volume: 77 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (144): Volume: 371 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (145): Volume: 447 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (146): Volume: 375 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (147): Volume: 292 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (148): Volume: 310 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (149): Volume: 850 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (150): Volume: 375 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (151): Volume: 326 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (152): Volume: 544 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (153): Volume: 391 Unit price: 4.766 EUR (154): Volume: 258 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (155): Volume: 333 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (156): Volume: 80 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (157): Volume: 266 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (158): Volume: 1,300 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (159): Volume: 266 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (160): Volume: 147 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (161): Volume: 413 Unit price: 4.76 EUR (162): Volume: 348 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (163): Volume: 386 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (164): Volume: 36 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (165): Volume: 406 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (166): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (167): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (168): Volume: 740 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (169): Volume: 962 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (170): Volume: 608 Unit price: 4.772 EUR (171): Volume: 224 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (172): Volume: 411 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (173): Volume: 312 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (174): Volume: 325 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (175): Volume: 325 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (176): Volume: 325 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (177): Volume: 325 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (178): Volume: 275 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (179): Volume: 310 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (180): Volume: 497 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (181): Volume: 502 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (182): Volume: 301 Unit price: 4.792 EUR (183): Volume: 566 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (184): Volume: 634 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (185): Volume: 359 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (186): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (187): Volume: 371 Unit price: 4.788 EUR (188): Volume: 666 Unit price: 4.788 EUR (189): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.788 EUR (190): Volume: 900 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (191): Volume: 586 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (192): Volume: 338 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (193): Volume: 354 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (194): Volume: 2,933 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (195): Volume: 923 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (196): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (197): Volume: 82 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (198): Volume: 942 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (199): Volume: 1,507 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (200): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (201): Volume: 523 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (202): Volume: 305 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (203): Volume: 279 Unit price: 4.784 EUR (204): Volume: 808 Unit price: 4.784 EUR Aggregated transactions (204): Volume: 84,873 Volume weighted average price: 4.77324 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: XPAC Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 4.729 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 4.729 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 3,200 Unit price: 4.773 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 3,200 Volume weighted average price: 4.773 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-02 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 12,224 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (2): Volume: 9,676 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (3): Volume: 1,121 Unit price: 4.785 EUR (4): Volume: 2,645 Unit price: 4.773 EUR (5): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (6): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (7): Volume: 1,444 Unit price: 4.785 EUR (8): Volume: 700 Unit price: 4.781 EUR (9): Volume: 8,150 Unit price: 4.78 EUR (10): Volume: 859 Unit price: 4.781 EUR (11): Volume: 1,149 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (12): Volume: 1,285 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (13): Volume: 948 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (14): Volume: 824 Unit price: 4.768 EUR (15): Volume: 2,873 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (16): Volume: 1,467 Unit price: 4.775 EUR (17): Volume: 11,688 Unit price: 4.77 EUR (18): Volume: 1,244 Unit price: 4.778 EUR (19): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.774 EUR (20): Volume: 1,551 Unit price: 4.779 EUR (21): Volume: 720 Unit price: 4.776 EUR (22): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.782 EUR (23): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 4.786 EUR (24): Volume: 133 Unit price: 4.79 EUR (25): Volume: 2,434 Unit price: 4.788 EUR (26): Volume: 720 Unit price: 4.783 EUR Aggregated transactions (26): Volume: 73,855 Volume weighted average price: 4.7784 EUR In total, all acquisitions reported above are 800,000 B shares. METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION Further information: Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101 Juhani Pitkänen, Secretary to the Board, Metsä Board, tel. +358 10 465 5240 Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2018, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Follow Metsä Board: Twitter (https://twitter.com/metsaboard) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.c o m/company/mets -board) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF6CD152EF0DA1E61) Insta g ram (https://www.instagram.com/metsaboard/) Slideshare (https://www.slideshare.n e t/MetsaBoard) Attachments Original document

