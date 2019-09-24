Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions 0 09/24/2019 | 05:42am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions Metsä Board Corporation Managers' transactions 24 September 2019 at 12 noon EEST Metsäliitto Cooperative, which is a closely associated party to Metsä Board's chairman and two members of the Board, has acquired on 19 September 2019 and 20 September 2019 Metsä Board Corporation's B shares. Metsä Board Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Metsäliitto Osuuskunta Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Hämälä, Ilkka Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Metsä Board Oyj LEI: 743700KKB8Q035K38488 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700KKB8Q035K38488_20190923102451_3 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: AQXE Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (2): Volume: 660 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (3): Volume: 13 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (4): Volume: 65 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (5): Volume: 813 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (6): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (7): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (8): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (9): Volume: 636 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (10): Volume: 377 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (11): Volume: 737 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (12): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (13): Volume: 79 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (14): Volume: 345 Unit price: 5.115 EUR Aggregated transactions (14): Volume: 7,409 Volume weighted average price: 5.13569 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: BATD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 4,696 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (2): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.095 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 6,696 Volume weighted average price: 5.09851 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (2): Volume: 375 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (4): Volume: 377 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (5): Volume: 177 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (6): Volume: 89 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (7): Volume: 738 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (8): Volume: 187 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (9): Volume: 194 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (10): Volume: 385 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (11): Volume: 909 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (12): Volume: 1,550 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (13): Volume: 650 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (14): Volume: 190 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (15): Volume: 190 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (16): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (17): Volume: 33 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (18): Volume: 64 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (19): Volume: 29 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (20): Volume: 60 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (21): Volume: 61 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (22): Volume: 61 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (23): Volume: 86 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (24): Volume: 53 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (25): Volume: 77 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (26): Volume: 131 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (27): Volume: 48 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (28): Volume: 47 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (29): Volume: 52 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (30): Volume: 47 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (31): Volume: 86 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (32): Volume: 21 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (33): Volume: 43 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (34): Volume: 49 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (35): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (36): Volume: 418 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (37): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (38): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (39): Volume: 393 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (40): Volume: 119 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (41): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.09 EUR (42): Volume: 63 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (43): Volume: 54 Unit price: 5.08 EUR (44): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.085 EUR (45): Volume: 48 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (46): Volume: 66 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (47): Volume: 60 Unit price: 5.14 EUR Aggregated transactions (47): Volume: 10,732 Volume weighted average price: 5.13736 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: BATP Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,227 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (2): Volume: 2,222 Unit price: 5.098 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 4,449 Volume weighted average price: 5.10401 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 3,806 Unit price: 5.1 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 3,806 Volume weighted average price: 5.1 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,855 Unit price: 5.1 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2,855 Volume weighted average price: 5.1 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 445 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (2): Volume: 172 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (3): Volume: 98 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (4): Volume: 265 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (5): Volume: 265 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (6): Volume: 171 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (7): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (8): Volume: 112 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (9): Volume: 246 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (10): Volume: 95 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (11): Volume: 304 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (12): Volume: 213 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (13): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (14): Volume: 197 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (15): Volume: 144 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (16): Volume: 159 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (17): Volume: 239 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (18): Volume: 111 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (19): Volume: 93 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (20): Volume: 185 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (21): Volume: 192 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (22): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (23): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (24): Volume: 625 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (25): Volume: 92 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (26): Volume: 132 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (27): Volume: 66 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (28): Volume: 98 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (29): Volume: 68 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (30): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (31): Volume: 102 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (32): Volume: 161 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (33): Volume: 169 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (34): Volume: 109 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (35): Volume: 138 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (36): Volume: 61 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (37): Volume: 73 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (38): Volume: 142 Unit price: 5.08 EUR (39): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.085 EUR (40): Volume: 134 Unit price: 5.09 EUR (41): Volume: 151 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (42): Volume: 105 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (43): Volume: 65 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (44): Volume: 90 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (45): Volume: 115 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (46): Volume: 73 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (47): Volume: 109 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (48): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (49): Volume: 55 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (50): Volume: 147 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (51): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (52): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (53): Volume: 58 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (54): Volume: 56 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (55): Volume: 83 Unit price: 5.065 EUR (56): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.05 EUR (57): Volume: 70 Unit price: 5.07 EUR Aggregated transactions (57): Volume: 7,775 Volume weighted average price: 5.12881 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 3,806 Unit price: 5.1 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 3,806 Volume weighted average price: 5.1 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: MHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,575 Unit price: 5.16 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1,575 Volume weighted average price: 5.16 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: SGMY Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 3,807 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (2): Volume: 2,218 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (4): Volume: 2,224 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (5): Volume: 2,139 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (6): Volume: 1,556 Unit price: 5.133 EUR (7): Volume: 750 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (8): Volume: 1,602 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (9): Volume: 2,211 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (10): Volume: 2,005 Unit price: 5.163 EUR (11): Volume: 871 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (12): Volume: 1,246 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (13): Volume: 43,048 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (14): Volume: 2,204 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (15): Volume: 1,970 Unit price: 5.083 EUR Aggregated transactions (15): Volume: 67,951 Volume weighted average price: 5.10575 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: SICS Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,822 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (2): Volume: 2,039 Unit price: 5.118 EUR (3): Volume: 2,726 Unit price: 5.118 EUR (4): Volume: 3,353 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (5): Volume: 3,015 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (6): Volume: 2,819 Unit price: 5.108 EUR Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 16,774 Volume weighted average price: 5.11846 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,913 Unit price: 5.128 EUR (2): Volume: 1,688 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (3): Volume: 2,354 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (4): Volume: 1,376 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (5): Volume: 7,284 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (6): Volume: 717 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (7): Volume: 2,229 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (8): Volume: 2,231 Unit price: 5.078 EUR Aggregated transactions (8): Volume: 19,792 Volume weighted average price: 5.10447 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 119 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (2): Volume: 111 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (3): Volume: 356 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (4): Volume: 2 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (5): Volume: 1,452 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (6): Volume: 92 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (7): Volume: 88 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (8): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (9): Volume: 34 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (10): Volume: 80 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (11): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (12): Volume: 59 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (13): Volume: 171 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (14): Volume: 48 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (15): Volume: 53 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (16): Volume: 68 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (17): Volume: 34 Unit price: 5.125 EUR Aggregated transactions (17): Volume: 2,937 Volume weighted average price: 5.13409 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (2): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (3): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (4): Volume: 110 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (5): Volume: 550 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (6): Volume: 629 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (7): Volume: 945 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (8): Volume: 550 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (9): Volume: 635 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (10): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (11): Volume: 803 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (12): Volume: 550 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (13): Volume: 896 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (14): Volume: 20 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (15): Volume: 635 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (16): Volume: 245 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (17): Volume: 1,484 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (18): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (19): Volume: 782 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (20): Volume: 40 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (21): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (22): Volume: 1,058 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (23): Volume: 242 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (24): Volume: 899 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (25): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (26): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (27): Volume: 611 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (28): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (29): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (30): Volume: 293 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (31): Volume: 134 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (32): Volume: 1,283 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (33): Volume: 437 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (34): Volume: 145 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (35): Volume: 402 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (36): Volume: 550 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (37): Volume: 277 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (38): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (39): Volume: 1,434 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (40): Volume: 590 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (41): Volume: 311 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (42): Volume: 207 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (43): Volume: 232 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (44): Volume: 1,390 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (45): Volume: 516 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (46): Volume: 58 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (47): Volume: 566 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (48): Volume: 89 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (49): Volume: 699 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (50): Volume: 775 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (51): Volume: 263 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (52): Volume: 440 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (53): Volume: 459 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (54): Volume: 146 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (55): Volume: 1,076 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (56): Volume: 956 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (57): Volume: 183 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (58): Volume: 297 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (59): Volume: 10 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (60): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (61): Volume: 1,276 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (62): Volume: 133 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (63): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (64): Volume: 119 Unit price: 5.145 EUR (65): Volume: 435 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (66): Volume: 617 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (67): Volume: 454 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (68): Volume: 376 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (69): Volume: 404 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (70): Volume: 414 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (71): Volume: 306 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (72): Volume: 94 Unit price: 5.155 EUR (73): Volume: 512 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (74): Volume: 673 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (75): Volume: 396 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (76): Volume: 879 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (77): Volume: 375 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (78): Volume: 524 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (79): Volume: 661 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (80): Volume: 395 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (81): Volume: 432 Unit price: 5.09 EUR (82): Volume: 78 Unit price: 5.09 EUR (83): Volume: 373 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (84): Volume: 121 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (85): Volume: 464 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (86): Volume: 170 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (87): Volume: 4 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (88): Volume: 551 Unit price: 5.08 EUR (89): Volume: 715 Unit price: 5.085 EUR (90): Volume: 590 Unit price: 5.09 EUR (91): Volume: 767 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (92): Volume: 75 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (93): Volume: 648 Unit price: 5.105 EUR (94): Volume: 582 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (95): Volume: 730 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (96): Volume: 396 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (97): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (98): Volume: 450 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (99): Volume: 489 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (100): Volume: 664 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (101): Volume: 353 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (102): Volume: 828 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (103): Volume: 828 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (104): Volume: 502 Unit price: 5.115 EUR (105): Volume: 144 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (106): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (107): Volume: 478 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (108): Volume: 659 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (109): Volume: 852 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (110): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (111): Volume: 525 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (112): Volume: 544 Unit price: 5.15 EUR (113): Volume: 436 Unit price: 5.135 EUR (114): Volume: 428 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (115): Volume: 199 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (116): Volume: 39 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (117): Volume: 199 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (118): Volume: 427 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (119): Volume: 608 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (120): Volume: 517 Unit price: 5.065 EUR (121): Volume: 211 Unit price: 5.06 EUR (122): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.055 EUR (123): Volume: 35 Unit price: 5.05 EUR (124): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.05 EUR (125): Volume: 442 Unit price: 5.07 EUR (126): Volume: 413 Unit price: 5.09 EUR (127): Volume: 43 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (128): Volume: 34 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (129): Volume: 1 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (130): Volume: 30 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (131): Volume: 9 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (132): Volume: 2 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (133): Volume: 1 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (134): Volume: 4 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (135): Volume: 2 Unit price: 5.11 EUR (136): Volume: 1 Unit price: 5.11 EUR Aggregated transactions (136): Volume: 93,295 Volume weighted average price: 5.12707 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: XPAC Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,194 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (2): Volume: 1,789 Unit price: 5.16 EUR (3): Volume: 897 Unit price: 5.115 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 4,880 Volume weighted average price: 5.14274 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,988 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (2): Volume: 5,552 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (3): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (4): Volume: 721 Unit price: 5.095 EUR Aggregated transactions (4): Volume: 10,261 Volume weighted average price: 5.09771 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-19 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,201 Unit price: 5.105 EUR (2): Volume: 3,806 Unit price: 5.1 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 5,007 Volume weighted average price: 5.1012 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: AQXE Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 53 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (2): Volume: 78 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (3): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (4): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (5): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (6): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (7): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (8): Volume: 814 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (9): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5 EUR (10): Volume: 83 Unit price: 5 EUR (11): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (12): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (13): Volume: 727 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (14): Volume: 253 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (15): Volume: 597 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (16): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (17): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.065 EUR (18): Volume: 668 Unit price: 5.125 EUR Aggregated transactions (18): Volume: 11,424 Volume weighted average price: 5.02511 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: BATD Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,163 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (2): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 5.035 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 4,663 Volume weighted average price: 5.0234 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 550 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (2): Volume: 487 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (3): Volume: 714 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (4): Volume: 370 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (5): Volume: 138 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (6): Volume: 833 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (7): Volume: 369 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (8): Volume: 25 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (9): Volume: 1,626 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (10): Volume: 636 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (11): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (12): Volume: 886 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (13): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (14): Volume: 61 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (15): Volume: 109 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (16): Volume: 63 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (17): Volume: 2,407 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (18): Volume: 331 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (19): Volume: 161 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (20): Volume: 92 Unit price: 5 EUR (21): Volume: 55 Unit price: 5 EUR (22): Volume: 62 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (23): Volume: 31 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (24): Volume: 33 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (25): Volume: 197 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (26): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (27): Volume: 61 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (28): Volume: 55 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (29): Volume: 62 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (30): Volume: 93 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (31): Volume: 113 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (32): Volume: 65 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (33): Volume: 73 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (34): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (35): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.998 EUR (36): Volume: 46 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (37): Volume: 83 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (38): Volume: 71 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (39): Volume: 144 Unit price: 5 EUR (40): Volume: 568 Unit price: 5 EUR (41): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5 EUR (42): Volume: 53 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (43): Volume: 59 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (44): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (45): Volume: 72 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (46): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (47): Volume: 76 Unit price: 5 EUR (48): Volume: 69 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (49): Volume: 60 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (50): Volume: 79 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (51): Volume: 81 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (52): Volume: 34 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (53): Volume: 161 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (54): Volume: 79 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (55): Volume: 155 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (56): Volume: 36 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (57): Volume: 87 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (58): Volume: 78 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (59): Volume: 88 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (60): Volume: 177 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (61): Volume: 72 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (62): Volume: 71 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (63): Volume: 1,545 Unit price: 5.05 EUR (64): Volume: 65 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (65): Volume: 49 Unit price: 5.065 EUR (66): Volume: 70 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (67): Volume: 29 Unit price: 5.07 EUR (68): Volume: 26 Unit price: 5.07 EUR (69): Volume: 17 Unit price: 5.085 EUR (70): Volume: 6 Unit price: 5.085 EUR (71): Volume: 39 Unit price: 5.085 EUR (72): Volume: 87 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (73): Volume: 69 Unit price: 5.095 EUR Aggregated transactions (73): Volume: 16,412 Volume weighted average price: 5.02198 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: BATF Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,530 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (2): Volume: 2,080 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (3): Volume: 2,686 Unit price: 5.01 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 6,296 Volume weighted average price: 5.01 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: BATP Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 166 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (2): Volume: 2,505 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (3): Volume: 2,272 Unit price: 5.008 EUR (4): Volume: 2,482 Unit price: 5.008 EUR (5): Volume: 694 Unit price: 5.01 EUR Aggregated transactions (5): Volume: 8,119 Volume weighted average price: 5.00718 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,721 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (2): Volume: 2,131 Unit price: 5.005 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 4,852 Volume weighted average price: 5.005 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 706 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (2): Volume: 2,863 Unit price: 5.008 EUR (3): Volume: 2,337 Unit price: 5.005 EUR Aggregated transactions (3): Volume: 5,906 Volume weighted average price: 5.00645 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 239 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (2): Volume: 128 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (3): Volume: 349 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (4): Volume: 189 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (5): Volume: 87 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (6): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (7): Volume: 125 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (8): Volume: 101 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (9): Volume: 93 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (10): Volume: 145 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (11): Volume: 154 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (12): Volume: 146 Unit price: 5 EUR (13): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5 EUR (14): Volume: 97 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (15): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (16): Volume: 191 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (17): Volume: 88 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (18): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (19): Volume: 111 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (20): Volume: 149 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (21): Volume: 93 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (22): Volume: 56 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (23): Volume: 76 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (25): Volume: 125 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (26): Volume: 97 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (27): Volume: 253 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (28): Volume: 206 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (29): Volume: 194 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (30): Volume: 98 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (31): Volume: 205 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (32): Volume: 111 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (33): Volume: 282 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (34): Volume: 161 Unit price: 4.998 EUR (35): Volume: 145 Unit price: 5 EUR (36): Volume: 28 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (37): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (38): Volume: 144 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (39): Volume: 117 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (40): Volume: 94 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (41): Volume: 133 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (42): Volume: 68 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (43): Volume: 79 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (44): Volume: 276 Unit price: 5 EUR (45): Volume: 211 Unit price: 5 EUR (46): Volume: 205 Unit price: 5 EUR (47): Volume: 119 Unit price: 5 EUR (48): Volume: 165 Unit price: 5 EUR (49): Volume: 273 Unit price: 5 EUR (50): Volume: 144 Unit price: 4.998 EUR (51): Volume: 340 Unit price: 4.996 EUR (52): Volume: 324 Unit price: 4.994 EUR (53): Volume: 400 Unit price: 4.994 EUR (54): Volume: 184 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (55): Volume: 121 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (56): Volume: 106 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (57): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (58): Volume: 601 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (59): Volume: 895 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (60): Volume: 67 Unit price: 4.994 EUR (61): Volume: 148 Unit price: 5 EUR (62): Volume: 234 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (63): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (64): Volume: 19 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (65): Volume: 83 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (66): Volume: 128 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (67): Volume: 149 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (68): Volume: 65 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (69): Volume: 309 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (70): Volume: 144 Unit price: 5 EUR (71): Volume: 52 Unit price: 5 EUR (72): Volume: 87 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (73): Volume: 122 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (74): Volume: 150 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (75): Volume: 124 Unit price: 5.02 EUR (76): Volume: 174 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (77): Volume: 128 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (78): Volume: 269 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (79): Volume: 107 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (80): Volume: 247 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (81): Volume: 107 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (82): Volume: 144 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (83): Volume: 112 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (84): Volume: 131 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (85): Volume: 261 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (86): Volume: 105 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (87): Volume: 104 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (88): Volume: 89 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (89): Volume: 95 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (90): Volume: 101 Unit price: 5.07 EUR (91): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.085 EUR (92): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5.1 EUR Aggregated transactions (92): Volume: 14,475 Volume weighted average price: 5.01174 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 3,300 Unit price: 5.001 EUR (2): Volume: 2,163 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (3): Volume: 3,826 Unit price: 5.008 EUR (4): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 5.001 EUR (5): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.02 EUR (6): Volume: 2,006 Unit price: 5.035 EUR Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 16,295 Volume weighted average price: 5.01036 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: MHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,020 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (2): Volume: 2,164 Unit price: 5.01 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 4,184 Volume weighted average price: 5.01 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: SGMY Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 898 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (2): Volume: 943 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (3): Volume: 2,270 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (4): Volume: 650 Unit price: 5.003 EUR (5): Volume: 2,276 Unit price: 5.003 EUR (6): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (7): Volume: 2,270 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (8): Volume: 2,167 Unit price: 5.008 EUR (9): Volume: 1,006 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (10): Volume: 1,477 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (11): Volume: 2,274 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (12): Volume: 406 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (13): Volume: 1,688 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (14): Volume: 2,165 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (15): Volume: 2,274 Unit price: 5.008 EUR (16): Volume: 2,280 Unit price: 5.008 EUR (17): Volume: 2,166 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (18): Volume: 1,986 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (19): Volume: 2,152 Unit price: 5.045 EUR Aggregated transactions (19): Volume: 31,754 Volume weighted average price: 5.01265 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,167 Unit price: 5.008 EUR (2): Volume: 2,165 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (3): Volume: 782 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (4): Volume: 694 Unit price: 5.008 EUR (5): Volume: 80 Unit price: 5.038 EUR (6): Volume: 2,152 Unit price: 5.043 EUR (7): Volume: 3,333 Unit price: 5.035 EUR Aggregated transactions (7): Volume: 11,373 Volume weighted average price: 5.02292 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,163 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (2): Volume: 1,318 Unit price: 5.018 EUR (3): Volume: 58 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (4): Volume: 58 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (5): Volume: 36 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (6): Volume: 55 Unit price: 5.045 EUR Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 3,688 Volume weighted average price: 5.01457 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 111,505 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (2): Volume: 4,198 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (3): Volume: 135 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (4): Volume: 871 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (5): Volume: 819 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (6): Volume: 550 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (7): Volume: 620 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (8): Volume: 615 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (9): Volume: 745 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (10): Volume: 933 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (11): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (12): Volume: 480 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (13): Volume: 925 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (14): Volume: 928 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (15): Volume: 517 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (16): Volume: 268 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (17): Volume: 157 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (18): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (19): Volume: 831 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (20): Volume: 638 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (21): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (22): Volume: 101 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (23): Volume: 119 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (25): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (26): Volume: 548 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (27): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (28): Volume: 294 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (29): Volume: 437 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (30): Volume: 203 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (31): Volume: 981 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (32): Volume: 605 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (33): Volume: 408 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (34): Volume: 26 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (35): Volume: 911 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (36): Volume: 511 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (37): Volume: 458 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (38): Volume: 643 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (39): Volume: 417 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (40): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (41): Volume: 741 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (42): Volume: 779 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (43): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (44): Volume: 87 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (45): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (46): Volume: 609 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (47): Volume: 712 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (48): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (49): Volume: 1,579 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (50): Volume: 485 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (51): Volume: 716 Unit price: 5 EUR (52): Volume: 49 Unit price: 5 EUR (53): Volume: 589 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (54): Volume: 1,106 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (55): Volume: 450 Unit price: 5 EUR (56): Volume: 430 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (57): Volume: 523 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (58): Volume: 183 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (59): Volume: 961 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (60): Volume: 507 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (61): Volume: 387 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (62): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (63): Volume: 795 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (64): Volume: 647 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (65): Volume: 439 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (66): Volume: 843 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (67): Volume: 6 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (68): Volume: 97 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (69): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (70): Volume: 110 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (71): Volume: 413 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (72): Volume: 351 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (73): Volume: 721 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (74): Volume: 254 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (75): Volume: 646 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (76): Volume: 469 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (77): Volume: 912 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (78): Volume: 63 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (79): Volume: 639 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (80): Volume: 113 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (81): Volume: 370 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (82): Volume: 341 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (83): Volume: 1,750 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (84): Volume: 1,176 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (85): Volume: 15 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (86): Volume: 229 Unit price: 4.998 EUR (87): Volume: 245 Unit price: 4.998 EUR (88): Volume: 95 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (89): Volume: 498 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (90): Volume: 405 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (91): Volume: 850 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (92): Volume: 1,046 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (93): Volume: 172 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (94): Volume: 993 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (95): Volume: 592 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (96): Volume: 667 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (97): Volume: 618 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (98): Volume: 841 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (99): Volume: 1,508 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (100): Volume: 188 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (101): Volume: 813 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (102): Volume: 816 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (103): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4.998 EUR (104): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.998 EUR (105): Volume: 91 Unit price: 4.998 EUR (106): Volume: 380 Unit price: 5 EUR (107): Volume: 370 Unit price: 5 EUR (108): Volume: 192 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (109): Volume: 601 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (110): Volume: 609 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (111): Volume: 746 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (112): Volume: 230 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (113): Volume: 423 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (114): Volume: 737 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (115): Volume: 244 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (116): Volume: 223 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (117): Volume: 213 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (118): Volume: 450 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (119): Volume: 225 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (120): Volume: 719 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (121): Volume: 729 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (122): Volume: 619 Unit price: 5.02 EUR (123): Volume: 412 Unit price: 5.02 EUR (124): Volume: 516 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (125): Volume: 506 Unit price: 4.994 EUR (126): Volume: 233 Unit price: 5 EUR (127): Volume: 1,529 Unit price: 5 EUR (128): Volume: 654 Unit price: 5 EUR (129): Volume: 1,609 Unit price: 5 EUR (130): Volume: 1,609 Unit price: 5 EUR (131): Volume: 828 Unit price: 5 EUR (132): Volume: 781 Unit price: 5 EUR (133): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5 EUR (134): Volume: 1,609 Unit price: 5 EUR (135): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.996 EUR (136): Volume: 626 Unit price: 4.994 EUR (137): Volume: 685 Unit price: 4.994 EUR (138): Volume: 95 Unit price: 4.994 EUR (139): Volume: 797 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (140): Volume: 914 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (141): Volume: 776 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (142): Volume: 3,520 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (143): Volume: 825 Unit price: 4.992 EUR (144): Volume: 398 Unit price: 4.994 EUR (145): Volume: 515 Unit price: 5 EUR (146): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5 EUR (147): Volume: 257 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (148): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (149): Volume: 567 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (150): Volume: 28 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (151): Volume: 445 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (152): Volume: 646 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (153): Volume: 3,740 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (154): Volume: 769 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (155): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (156): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (157): Volume: 1,144 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (158): Volume: 72 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (159): Volume: 375 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (160): Volume: 75 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (161): Volume: 417 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (162): Volume: 367 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (163): Volume: 206 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (164): Volume: 108 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (165): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (166): Volume: 352 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (167): Volume: 567 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (168): Volume: 157 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (169): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (170): Volume: 289 Unit price: 5 EUR (171): Volume: 804 Unit price: 5 EUR (172): Volume: 818 Unit price: 5 EUR (173): Volume: 288 Unit price: 5 EUR (174): Volume: 1,035 Unit price: 5 EUR (175): Volume: 1,009 Unit price: 5 EUR (176): Volume: 537 Unit price: 5.005 EUR (177): Volume: 193 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (178): Volume: 571 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (179): Volume: 90 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (180): Volume: 826 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (181): Volume: 679 Unit price: 5.02 EUR (182): Volume: 750 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (183): Volume: 664 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (184): Volume: 8 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (185): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (186): Volume: 851 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (187): Volume: 892 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (188): Volume: 892 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (189): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (190): Volume: 104 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (191): Volume: 214 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (192): Volume: 788 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (193): Volume: 1,096 Unit price: 5.025 EUR (194): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (195): Volume: 409 Unit price: 5.015 EUR (196): Volume: 654 Unit price: 5.03 EUR (197): Volume: 608 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (198): Volume: 158 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (199): Volume: 1,248 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (200): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (201): Volume: 325 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (202): Volume: 354 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (203): Volume: 53 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (204): Volume: 1,105 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (205): Volume: 280 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (206): Volume: 940 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (207): Volume: 526 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (208): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (209): Volume: 509 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (210): Volume: 30 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (211): Volume: 91 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (212): Volume: 509 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (213): Volume: 116 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (214): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.035 EUR (215): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (216): Volume: 138 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (217): Volume: 431 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (218): Volume: 526 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (219): Volume: 1,140 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (220): Volume: 80 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (221): Volume: 408 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (222): Volume: 492 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (223): Volume: 790 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (224): Volume: 502 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (225): Volume: 423 Unit price: 5.065 EUR (226): Volume: 534 Unit price: 5.04 EUR (227): Volume: 448 Unit price: 5.05 EUR (228): Volume: 425 Unit price: 5.07 EUR (229): Volume: 39 Unit price: 5.085 EUR (230): Volume: 510 Unit price: 5.085 EUR (231): Volume: 625 Unit price: 5.1 EUR (232): Volume: 373 Unit price: 5.095 EUR (233): Volume: 15 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (234): Volume: 46 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (235): Volume: 36 Unit price: 5.13 EUR (236): Volume: 5,887 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (237): Volume: 44 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (238): Volume: 708 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (239): Volume: 3,302 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (240): Volume: 512 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (241): Volume: 2,300 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (242): Volume: 80 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (243): Volume: 3 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (244): Volume: 4,325 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (245): Volume: 599 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (246): Volume: 609 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (247): Volume: 2 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (248): Volume: 15,066 Unit price: 5.045 EUR (249): Volume: 6,563 Unit price: 5.045 EUR Aggregated transactions (249): Volume: 286,262 Volume weighted average price: 5.01737 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: XPAC Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,213 Unit price: 5.008 EUR (2): Volume: 2,879 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (3): Volume: 961 Unit price: 5.018 EUR (4): Volume: 983 Unit price: 5.01 EUR (5): Volume: 1,844 Unit price: 5.003 EUR (6): Volume: 1,999 Unit price: 5.035 EUR Aggregated transactions (6): Volume: 9,879 Volume weighted average price: 5.01428 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,255 Unit price: 5.005 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2,255 Volume weighted average price: 5.005 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-20 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,163 Unit price: 5.01 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 2,163 Volume weighted average price: 5.01 EUR In total, all acquisitions reported above are 710,000 B shares. METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION Further information: Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, Metsä Board, tel. +358 10 462 0101 Juhani Pitkänen, Secretary to the Board, Metsä Board, tel. +358 10 465 5240 Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2018, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Follow Metsä Board: Twitter (https://twitter.com/metsaboard) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.c o m/company/mets -board) YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLF6CD152EF0DA1E61) Insta g ram (https://www.instagram.com/metsaboard/) Slideshare (https://www.slideshare.n e t/MetsaBoard) Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:41:06 UTC 0 Latest news on METSÄ BOARD 05:42a METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions PU 04:12a METSÄ BOARD : The European Carton Excellence Awards' Carton of the Year made of .. PU 09/20 METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions PU 09/18 METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions PU 09/16 METSÄ BOARD : New sheeting line starts up at Metsä Board's Äänekoski mill in Fin.. PU 09/16 METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions PU 09/12 METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions PU 09/10 METSÄ BOARD : Metsä Board designs sustainable packaging concept for artisan hone.. PU 09/10 METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions PU 09/04 METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION : Managers' transactions PU