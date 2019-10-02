Metsä Board Corporation: Managers' transactions 0 10/02/2019 | 07:04am EDT Send by mail :

Metsä Board Corporation Managers' transactions 2 October 2019 at 12 noon EEST Metsäliitto Cooperative, which is a closely associated party to Metsä Board's chairman and two members of the Board, has acquired on 27 September 2019 and 30 September 2019 Metsä Board Corporation's B shares. Metsä Board Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Metsäliitto Osuuskunta Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Hämälä, Ilkka Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Metsä Board Oyj LEI: 743700KKB8Q035K38488 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700KKB8Q035K38488_20190930231647_6 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-27 Venue: AQXE Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (2): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (3): Volume: 601 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (4): Volume: 170 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (5): Volume: 571 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (6): Volume: 17 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (7): Volume: 750 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (8): Volume: 800 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (9): Volume: 530 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (10): Volume: 309 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (11): Volume: 136 Unit price: 5.21 EUR (12): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (13): Volume: 768 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (14): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.18 EUR (15): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (16): Volume: 597 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (17): Volume: 289 Unit price: 5.11 EUR Aggregated transactions (17): Volume: 10,038 Volume weighted average price: 5.26463 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-27 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 41 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (2): Volume: 28 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (3): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (4): Volume: 91 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (5): Volume: 72 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (6): Volume: 70 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (7): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (8): Volume: 81 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (9): Volume: 64 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (10): Volume: 64 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (11): Volume: 83 Unit price: 5.365 EUR (12): Volume: 437 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (13): Volume: 77 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (14): Volume: 101 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (15): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (16): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (17): Volume: 53 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (18): Volume: 465 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (19): Volume: 490 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (20): Volume: 281 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (21): Volume: 26 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (22): Volume: 56 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (23): Volume: 104 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (24): Volume: 104 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (25): Volume: 206 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (26): Volume: 15 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (27): Volume: 314 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (28): Volume: 3 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (29): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (30): Volume: 163 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (31): Volume: 68 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (32): Volume: 286 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (33): Volume: 52 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (34): Volume: 55 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (35): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (36): Volume: 140 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (37): Volume: 60 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (38): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (39): Volume: 49 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (40): Volume: 54 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (41): Volume: 112 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (42): Volume: 59 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (43): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5.17 EUR Aggregated transactions (43): Volume: 4,974 Volume weighted average price: 5.31423 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-27 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (2): Volume: 180 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (3): Volume: 154 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (4): Volume: 1,684 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (5): Volume: 139 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (6): Volume: 221 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (7): Volume: 91 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (8): Volume: 91 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (9): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (10): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (11): Volume: 121 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (12): Volume: 115 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (13): Volume: 787 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (14): Volume: 159 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (15): Volume: 54 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (16): Volume: 36 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (17): Volume: 124 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (18): Volume: 93 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (19): Volume: 120 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (20): Volume: 201 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (21): Volume: 110 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (22): Volume: 10 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (23): Volume: 120 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (24): Volume: 130 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (25): Volume: 188 Unit price: 5.365 EUR (26): Volume: 79 Unit price: 5.345 EUR (27): Volume: 36 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (28): Volume: 868 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (29): Volume: 196 Unit price: 5.33 EUR (30): Volume: 159 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (31): Volume: 142 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (32): Volume: 48 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (33): Volume: 227 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (34): Volume: 213 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (35): Volume: 144 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (36): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (37): Volume: 66 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (38): Volume: 95 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (39): Volume: 52 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (40): Volume: 81 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (41): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (42): Volume: 474 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (43): Volume: 97 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (44): Volume: 213 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (45): Volume: 213 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (46): Volume: 45 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (47): Volume: 148 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (48): Volume: 419 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (49): Volume: 83 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (50): Volume: 440 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (51): Volume: 270 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (52): Volume: 89 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (53): Volume: 185 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (54): Volume: 112 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (55): Volume: 567 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (56): Volume: 106 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (57): Volume: 95 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (58): Volume: 85 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (59): Volume: 75 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (60): Volume: 97 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (61): Volume: 234 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (62): Volume: 71 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (63): Volume: 106 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (64): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (65): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (66): Volume: 105 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (67): Volume: 63 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (68): Volume: 72 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (69): Volume: 97 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (70): Volume: 105 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (71): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (72): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (73): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (74): Volume: 92 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (75): Volume: 140 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (76): Volume: 217 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (77): Volume: 116 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (78): Volume: 44 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (79): Volume: 103 Unit price: 5.17 EUR Aggregated transactions (79): Volume: 15,978 Volume weighted average price: 5.33187 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-27 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,654 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (2): Volume: 2,356 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (3): Volume: 911 Unit price: 5.383 EUR (4): Volume: 1,987 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (5): Volume: 2,336 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (6): Volume: 846 Unit price: 5.413 EUR (7): Volume: 1,070 Unit price: 5.408 EUR (8): Volume: 2,428 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (9): Volume: 4,275 Unit price: 5.335 EUR (10): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.335 EUR (11): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (12): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (13): Volume: 3,039 Unit price: 5.328 EUR (14): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.268 EUR (15): Volume: 2,099 Unit price: 5.263 EUR Aggregated transactions (15): Volume: 31,001 Volume weighted average price: 5.3425 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-27 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,936 Unit price: 5.338 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1,936 Volume weighted average price: 5.338 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-27 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 340 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (2): Volume: 421 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (3): Volume: 244 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (4): Volume: 46 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (5): Volume: 21 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (6): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (7): Volume: 53 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (8): Volume: 52 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (9): Volume: 59 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (10): Volume: 78 Unit price: 5.365 EUR (11): Volume: 343 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (12): Volume: 45 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (13): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (14): Volume: 217 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (15): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (16): Volume: 172 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (17): Volume: 273 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (18): Volume: 54 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (19): Volume: 68 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (20): Volume: 39 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (21): Volume: 80 Unit price: 5.17 EUR Aggregated transactions (21): Volume: 2,850 Volume weighted average price: 5.33394 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-27 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 228 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (2): Volume: 566 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (3): Volume: 141 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (4): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (5): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (6): Volume: 931 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (7): Volume: 792 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (8): Volume: 295 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (9): Volume: 420 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (10): Volume: 43 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (11): Volume: 742 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (12): Volume: 559 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (13): Volume: 878 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (14): Volume: 3 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (15): Volume: 1,120 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (16): Volume: 479 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (17): Volume: 79 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (18): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (19): Volume: 291 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (20): Volume: 860 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (21): Volume: 848 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (22): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (23): Volume: 1,429 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (24): Volume: 384 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (25): Volume: 123 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (26): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (27): Volume: 467 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (28): Volume: 1,011 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (29): Volume: 896 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (30): Volume: 90 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (31): Volume: 473 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (32): Volume: 754 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (33): Volume: 719 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (34): Volume: 611 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (35): Volume: 1,156 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (36): Volume: 846 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (37): Volume: 22 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (38): Volume: 224 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (39): Volume: 680 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (40): Volume: 1,313 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (41): Volume: 59 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (42): Volume: 49 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (43): Volume: 1,409 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (44): Volume: 1,384 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (45): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (46): Volume: 1,678 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (47): Volume: 334 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (48): Volume: 345 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (49): Volume: 433 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (50): Volume: 87 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (51): Volume: 140 Unit price: 5.365 EUR (52): Volume: 566 Unit price: 5.365 EUR (53): Volume: 1,921 Unit price: 5.365 EUR (54): Volume: 235 Unit price: 5.365 EUR (55): Volume: 1,121 Unit price: 5.365 EUR (56): Volume: 43 Unit price: 5.365 EUR (57): Volume: 453 Unit price: 5.345 EUR (58): Volume: 65 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (59): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (60): Volume: 190 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (61): Volume: 1,519 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (62): Volume: 149 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (63): Volume: 4,400 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (64): Volume: 593 Unit price: 5.33 EUR (65): Volume: 2,695 Unit price: 5.33 EUR (66): Volume: 946 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (67): Volume: 249 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (68): Volume: 725 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (69): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (70): Volume: 1,697 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (71): Volume: 771 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (72): Volume: 781 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (73): Volume: 172 Unit price: 5.31 EUR (74): Volume: 730 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (75): Volume: 641 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (76): Volume: 120 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (77): Volume: 603 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (78): Volume: 544 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (79): Volume: 680 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (80): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (81): Volume: 216 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (82): Volume: 420 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (83): Volume: 499 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (84): Volume: 561 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (85): Volume: 701 Unit price: 5.29 EUR (86): Volume: 281 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (87): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (88): Volume: 530 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (89): Volume: 142 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (90): Volume: 253 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (91): Volume: 601 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (92): Volume: 638 Unit price: 5.315 EUR (93): Volume: 707 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (94): Volume: 245 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (95): Volume: 132 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (96): Volume: 2,981 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (97): Volume: 1,960 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (98): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (99): Volume: 140 Unit price: 5.32 EUR (100): Volume: 139 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (101): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (102): Volume: 705 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (103): Volume: 195 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (104): Volume: 146 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (105): Volume: 959 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (106): Volume: 277 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (107): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (108): Volume: 2,064 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (109): Volume: 277 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (110): Volume: 800 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (111): Volume: 495 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (112): Volume: 28 Unit price: 5.325 EUR (113): Volume: 43 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (114): Volume: 2,581 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (115): Volume: 1,760 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (116): Volume: 396 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (117): Volume: 198 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (118): Volume: 2,997 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (119): Volume: 632 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (120): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (121): Volume: 393 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (122): Volume: 796 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (123): Volume: 1,969 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (124): Volume: 963 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (125): Volume: 106 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (126): Volume: 1,274 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (127): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (128): Volume: 1,527 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (129): Volume: 946 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (130): Volume: 181 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (131): Volume: 2,082 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (132): Volume: 169 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (133): Volume: 2,043 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (134): Volume: 607 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (135): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (136): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (137): Volume: 599 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (138): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (139): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (140): Volume: 505 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (141): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (142): Volume: 546 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (143): Volume: 700 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (144): Volume: 1,039 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (145): Volume: 293 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (146): Volume: 387 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (147): Volume: 244 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (148): Volume: 800 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (149): Volume: 118 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (150): Volume: 499 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (151): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (152): Volume: 167 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (153): Volume: 250 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (154): Volume: 81 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (155): Volume: 313 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (156): Volume: 846 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (157): Volume: 624 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (158): Volume: 227 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (159): Volume: 43 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (160): Volume: 17 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (161): Volume: 518 Unit price: 5.28 EUR (162): Volume: 638 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (163): Volume: 809 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (164): Volume: 763 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (165): Volume: 636 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (166): Volume: 738 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (167): Volume: 870 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (168): Volume: 881 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (169): Volume: 608 Unit price: 5.305 EUR (170): Volume: 276 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (171): Volume: 710 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (172): Volume: 5 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (173): Volume: 199 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (174): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (175): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (176): Volume: 1,039 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (177): Volume: 805 Unit price: 5.295 EUR (178): Volume: 439 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (179): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (180): Volume: 347 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (181): Volume: 233 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (182): Volume: 545 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (183): Volume: 389 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (184): Volume: 475 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (185): Volume: 696 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (186): Volume: 736 Unit price: 5.265 EUR (187): Volume: 386 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (188): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.27 EUR (189): Volume: 616 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (190): Volume: 447 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (191): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (192): Volume: 201 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (193): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (194): Volume: 201 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (195): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (196): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (197): Volume: 701 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (198): Volume: 1,300 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (199): Volume: 701 Unit price: 5.285 EUR (200): Volume: 592 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (201): Volume: 615 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (202): Volume: 219 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (203): Volume: 219 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (204): Volume: 610 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (205): Volume: 592 Unit price: 5.275 EUR (206): Volume: 625 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (207): Volume: 1,335 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (208): Volume: 910 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (209): Volume: 468 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (210): Volume: 867 Unit price: 5.26 EUR (211): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (212): Volume: 121 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (213): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (214): Volume: 1,017 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (215): Volume: 1,091 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (216): Volume: 172 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (217): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.24 EUR (218): Volume: 19 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (219): Volume: 325 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (220): Volume: 1,100 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (221): Volume: 620 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (222): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (223): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (224): Volume: 360 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (225): Volume: 112 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (226): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.25 EUR (227): Volume: 317 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (228): Volume: 955 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (229): Volume: 718 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (230): Volume: 564 Unit price: 5.215 EUR (231): Volume: 728 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (232): Volume: 2,089 Unit price: 5.22 EUR (233): Volume: 42 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (234): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (235): Volume: 270 Unit price: 5.205 EUR (236): Volume: 60 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (237): Volume: 760 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (238): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (239): Volume: 862 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (240): Volume: 4 Unit price: 5.195 EUR (241): Volume: 978 Unit price: 5.17 EUR (242): Volume: 215 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (243): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (244): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (245): Volume: 390 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (246): Volume: 347 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (247): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (248): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.165 EUR (249): Volume: 735 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (250): Volume: 367 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (251): Volume: 1 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (252): Volume: 19 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (253): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.14 EUR (254): Volume: 222 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (255): Volume: 438 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (256): Volume: 1,077 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (257): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.125 EUR (258): Volume: 451 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (259): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (260): Volume: 78 Unit price: 5.12 EUR (261): Volume: 8 Unit price: 5.055 EUR (262): Volume: 42 Unit price: 5.055 EUR (263): Volume: 20 Unit price: 5.055 EUR (264): Volume: 1 Unit price: 5.055 EUR (265): Volume: 19 Unit price: 5.055 EUR (266): Volume: 8,055 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (267): Volume: 464 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (268): Volume: 1,481 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (269): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 5.35 EUR Aggregated transactions (269): Volume: 189,293 Volume weighted average price: 5.30613 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-27 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 4,320 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (2): Volume: 959 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (3): Volume: 2,925 Unit price: 5.3 EUR (4): Volume: 9,065 Unit price: 5.293 EUR (5): Volume: 2,450 Unit price: 5.285 EUR Aggregated transactions (5): Volume: 19,719 Volume weighted average price: 5.30976 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-27 Venue: UBS MTF (XUBS) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 4,211 Unit price: 5.39 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 4,211 Volume weighted average price: 5.39 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-30 Venue: AQXE Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (2): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (3): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (4): Volume: 721 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (5): Volume: 93 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (6): Volume: 10 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (7): Volume: 706 Unit price: 5.355 EUR Aggregated transactions (7): Volume: 4,230 Volume weighted average price: 5.40559 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-30 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 284 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (2): Volume: 49 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (3): Volume: 49 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (4): Volume: 111 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (5): Volume: 99 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (6): Volume: 32 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (7): Volume: 24 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (8): Volume: 103 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (9): Volume: 9 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (10): Volume: 85 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (11): Volume: 52 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (12): Volume: 2 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (13): Volume: 49 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (14): Volume: 92 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (15): Volume: 57 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (16): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (17): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (18): Volume: 56 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (19): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (20): Volume: 56 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (21): Volume: 56 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (22): Volume: 8 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (23): Volume: 48 Unit price: 5.44 EUR Aggregated transactions (23): Volume: 1,489 Volume weighted average price: 5.41811 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-30 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 141 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (2): Volume: 52 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (3): Volume: 894 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (4): Volume: 335 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (5): Volume: 1,020 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (6): Volume: 244 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (7): Volume: 314 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (8): Volume: 127 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (9): Volume: 52 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (10): Volume: 70 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (11): Volume: 62 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (12): Volume: 51 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (13): Volume: 146 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (14): Volume: 162 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (15): Volume: 203 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (16): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (17): Volume: 80 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (18): Volume: 77 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (19): Volume: 185 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (20): Volume: 61 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (21): Volume: 138 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (22): Volume: 153 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (23): Volume: 60 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (24): Volume: 102 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (25): Volume: 89 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (26): Volume: 110 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (27): Volume: 20 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (28): Volume: 98 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (29): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (30): Volume: 54 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (31): Volume: 66 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (32): Volume: 72 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (33): Volume: 107 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (34): Volume: 160 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (35): Volume: 68 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (36): Volume: 73 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (37): Volume: 90 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (38): Volume: 104 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (39): Volume: 83 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (40): Volume: 129 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (41): Volume: 80 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (42): Volume: 110 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (43): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (44): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (45): Volume: 69 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (46): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (47): Volume: 69 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (48): Volume: 96 Unit price: 5.45 EUR (49): Volume: 53 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (50): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (51): Volume: 78 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (52): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.425 EUR (53): Volume: 142 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (54): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (55): Volume: 130 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (56): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (57): Volume: 130 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (58): Volume: 54 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (59): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (60): Volume: 70 Unit price: 5.425 EUR (61): Volume: 52 Unit price: 5.33 EUR (62): Volume: 54 Unit price: 5.33 EUR Aggregated transactions (62): Volume: 8,118 Volume weighted average price: 5.42003 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-30 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 3,440 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (2): Volume: 2,406 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (3): Volume: 826 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (4): Volume: 1,194 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (5): Volume: 853 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (6): Volume: 749 Unit price: 5.455 EUR (7): Volume: 864 Unit price: 5.403 EUR Aggregated transactions (7): Volume: 10,332 Volume weighted average price: 5.42284 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-30 Venue: JPSI Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,222 Unit price: 5.425 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 1,222 Volume weighted average price: 5.425 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-30 Venue: SICS Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 849 Unit price: 5.425 EUR (2): Volume: 921 Unit price: 5.435 EUR Aggregated transactions (2): Volume: 1,770 Volume weighted average price: 5.4302 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-30 Venue: TRQM Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 1,255 Unit price: 5.433 EUR (2): Volume: 909 Unit price: 5.425 EUR (3): Volume: 1,635 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (4): Volume: 1,011 Unit price: 5.413 EUR (5): Volume: 2,020 Unit price: 5.42 EUR Aggregated transactions (5): Volume: 6,830 Volume weighted average price: 5.42561 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2019-09-30 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009000665 Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details (1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 5.455 EUR (2): Volume: 535 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (3): Volume: 742 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (4): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (5): Volume: 772 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (6): Volume: 572 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (7): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (8): Volume: 121 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (9): Volume: 251 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (10): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (11): Volume: 800 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (12): Volume: 251 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (13): Volume: 2,812 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (14): Volume: 30 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (15): Volume: 153 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (16): Volume: 458 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (17): Volume: 1,543 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (18): Volume: 530 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (19): Volume: 169 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (20): Volume: 451 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (21): Volume: 508 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (22): Volume: 1,039 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (23): Volume: 1,012 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (24): Volume: 533 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (25): Volume: 475 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (26): Volume: 617 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (27): Volume: 1,296 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (28): Volume: 207 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (29): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (30): Volume: 516 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (31): Volume: 416 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (32): Volume: 61 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (33): Volume: 442 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (34): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (35): Volume: 315 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (36): Volume: 1,343 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (37): Volume: 571 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (38): Volume: 484 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (39): Volume: 389 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (40): Volume: 70 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (41): Volume: 1,121 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (42): Volume: 490 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (43): Volume: 557 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (44): Volume: 219 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (45): Volume: 1,044 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (46): Volume: 574 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (47): Volume: 595 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (48): Volume: 803 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (49): Volume: 738 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (50): Volume: 936 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (51): Volume: 492 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (52): Volume: 1,046 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (53): Volume: 362 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (54): Volume: 676 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (55): Volume: 447 Unit price: 5.405 EUR (56): Volume: 432 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (57): Volume: 501 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (58): Volume: 424 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (59): Volume: 300 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (60): Volume: 1,227 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (61): Volume: 463 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (62): Volume: 696 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (63): Volume: 693 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (64): Volume: 821 Unit price: 5.43 EUR (65): Volume: 477 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (66): Volume: 541 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (67): Volume: 541 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (68): Volume: 541 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (69): Volume: 541 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (70): Volume: 841 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (71): Volume: 457 Unit price: 5.395 EUR (72): Volume: 1,161 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (73): Volume: 528 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (74): Volume: 751 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (75): Volume: 699 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (76): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (77): Volume: 778 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (78): Volume: 578 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (79): Volume: 492 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (80): Volume: 930 Unit price: 5.385 EUR (81): Volume: 533 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (82): Volume: 181 Unit price: 5.45 EUR (83): Volume: 203 Unit price: 5.45 EUR (84): Volume: 269 Unit price: 5.45 EUR (85): Volume: 618 Unit price: 5.46 EUR (86): Volume: 600 Unit price: 5.46 EUR (87): Volume: 5 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (88): Volume: 320 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (89): Volume: 999 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (90): Volume: 373 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (91): Volume: 127 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (92): Volume: 67 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (93): Volume: 500 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (94): Volume: 496 Unit price: 5.425 EUR (95): Volume: 576 Unit price: 5.4 EUR (96): Volume: 572 Unit price: 5.425 EUR (97): Volume: 189 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (98): Volume: 337 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (99): Volume: 71 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (100): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (101): Volume: 871 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (102): Volume: 100 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (103): Volume: 292 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (104): Volume: 472 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (105): Volume: 764 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (106): Volume: 169 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (107): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (108): Volume: 195 Unit price: 5.44 EUR (109): Volume: 193 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (110): Volume: 993 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (111): Volume: 407 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (112): Volume: 193 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (113): Volume: 405 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (114): Volume: 84 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (115): Volume: 400 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (116): Volume: 114 Unit price: 5.435 EUR (117): Volume: 1,100 Unit price: 5.425 EUR (118): Volume: 525 Unit price: 5.425 EUR (119): Volume: 200 Unit price: 5.425 EUR (120): Volume: 525 Unit price: 5.425 EUR (121): Volume: 598 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (122): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (123): Volume: 2 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (124): Volume: 50 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (125): Volume: 900 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (126): Volume: 205 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (127): Volume: 40 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (128): Volume: 4 Unit price: 5.42 EUR (129): Volume: 1,100 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (130): Volume: 510 Unit price: 5.415 EUR (131): Volume: 591 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (132): Volume: 310 Unit price: 5.41 EUR (133): Volume: 638 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (134): Volume: 339 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (135): Volume: 341 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (136): Volume: 293 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (137): Volume: 885 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (138): Volume: 348 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (139): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (140): Volume: 481 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (141): Volume: 48 Unit price: 5.355 EUR (142): Volume: 485 Unit price: 5.33 EUR (143): Volume: 473 Unit price: 5.33 EUR (144): Volume: 1,283 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (145): Volume: 174 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (146): Volume: 558 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (147): Volume: 558 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (148): Volume: 558 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (149): Volume: 558 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (150): Volume: 558 Unit price: 5.38 EUR (151): Volume: 990 Unit price: 5.39 EUR (152): Volume: 119 Unit price: 5.345 EUR (153): Volume: 1,263 Unit price: 5.35 EUR (154): Volume: 216 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (155): Volume: 93 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (156): Volume: 107 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (157): Volume: 111 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (158): Volume: 108 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (159): Volume: 74 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (160): Volume: 83 Unit price: 5.36 EUR (161): Volume: 522 Unit price: 5.36 EUR Aggregated transactions (161): Volume: 96,009 Volume weighted average price: 5.41502 EUR In total, all acquisitions reported above are 410,000 B shares. METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION Further information: Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101 Juhani Pitkänen, Secretary to the Board, Metsä Board, tel. +358 10 465 5240 Metsä Board www.metsaboard.com Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2018, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

