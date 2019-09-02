Log in
Metsä Board : The ‘Better with Less – Design Challenge' 2019–2020 packaging design competition opens for entries

09/02/2019 | 03:47am EDT

​The Better with Less - Design Challenge, organised by Metsä Board, the European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards, is now in its second year. Its aim is to inspire designers to create more environmentally-friendly packaging solutions for e-commerce, cosmetics and food.

Submissions in the four categories: cosmetics, e-commerce, food packaging and a 'wild card' category, are open now until 5 January, 2020 at www.betterwithless.org. The competition invites professional packaging designers, as well as packaging design students, from all over the world to submit entries.

The main prize for the Better with Less - Design Challenge is EUR 7,000, with the second prize EUR 2,000 and the third prize EUR 1,000. Additionally, Metsä Board will award one design student with the opportunity for an internship with its packaging design team at its Excellence Centre in Äänekoski, Finland. The winners will be announced in spring 2020.

The huge amount of plastic used in packaging is a global concern, in part because global plastic waste input into the oceans annually amounts to almost nine million tonnes. The Better with Less - Design Challenge is looking for innovative, sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions for everyday goods.

The Better with Less - Design Challenge was first launched by Metsä Board in 2017-2018, with great success - over 300 packaging designs from 38 countries were submitted. The winning design found a truly innovative, environmentally friendly paperboard alternative to plastic bubble wrap.

A world-class jury of renowned packaging design experts includes: Alissa Demorest, Chief Editor of luxury packaging magazine Formes de Luxe; Andrew Gibbs, Founder, CEO & Chief Editor of The Dieline; Charles Ng, Founder & Chief Brand Consultant of MCL Group Hong Kong / China; Clark Goolsby, Chief Creative Officer of Chase Design Group; and Stefan Junge, Professor in Packaging Technology at Beuth University of Applied Sciences Berlin. The chairman, and member of the competition jury, is Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director, EMEA and APAC at Metsä Board.

'We need to challenge the packaging world with new solutions - new ways of thinking and new innovations. This competition is all about lessening environmental impact without compromising brand experiences. We aim to help advance innovative and sustainable packaging design throughout the world', states the competition's chairman and member of the jury, Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director, EMEA and APAC at Metsä Board.

The competition can be followed on social media with the hashtag #betterwithless

Metsä Board's Better with Less - Design Challenge is an initiative to inspire packaging designers all over the world to create packaging solutions that create better brand experiences with less environmental impact. www.betterwithless.org #betterwithless

Link to photos

YouTube video

For further information, please contact:

Marjo Halonen, VP Communications, Metsä Board
Mobile: +358 (0)50 598 7046
Email: marjo.halonen@metsagroup.com

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
METSÄ BOARD-6.72%1 915
UPM-KYMMENE10.70%14 383
STORA ENSO OYJ0.84%9 205
SVENSKA CELLULOSA23.20%6 083
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 778
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-11.29%4 612
