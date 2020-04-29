Log in
Metsä Board Oyj : Corrections to Metsä Board's January–March 2020 interim report

04/29/2020 | 10:53am EDT

Metsä Board Corporation Stock Exchange release 29 April 2020 at 5.45 p.m. EEST

Metsä Board corrects its January-March 2020 interim report.

In Key figures table on page 3, one row label is incorrect. The latter 'Return on equity' should be 'Return on capital employed'.

In the cash flow statement on page 15, 'Changes in non-current loans and in other financial items' correct figure is EUR -1.3 million (was EUR -50.3 million), ' Net cash flow from financing' correct figure is EUR -1.3 million (was EUR -50.3 million) and 'Changes in cash and cash equivalents' correct figure is EUR 49.0 million (was EUR 45.9 million).

In addition, in the Notes section on page 21, the row labels in Note 8: Financial liabilities are incorrect.

Corrected January-March 2020 interim report in its entirety is available as an attachment to this release.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION

Further information:

Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101

Metsä Board

www.metsaboard.com

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and forerunner in sustainability. We produce premium lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners for consumer goods packaging as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. We aim for completely fossil free mills and raw materials by 2030.

The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2019, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow Metsä Board: TwitterLinkedInYouTubeInstagram

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 14:52:08 UTC
