Metsä Board Oyj : Corrections to Metsä Board's January–March 2020 interim report

Metsä Board Corporation Stock Exchange release 29 April 2020 at 5.45 p.m. EEST

Metsä Board corrects its January-March 2020 interim report.

In Key figures table on page 3, one row label is incorrect. The latter 'Return on equity' should be 'Return on capital employed'.

In the cash flow statement on page 15, 'Changes in non-current loans and in other financial items' correct figure is EUR -1.3 million (was EUR -50.3 million), ' Net cash flow from financing' correct figure is EUR -1.3 million (was EUR -50.3 million) and 'Changes in cash and cash equivalents' correct figure is EUR 49.0 million (was EUR 45.9 million).

In addition, in the Notes section on page 21, the row labels in Note 8: Financial liabilities are incorrect.

Corrected January-March 2020 interim report in its entirety is available as an attachment to this release.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION

Further information: Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101



