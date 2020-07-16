Log in
METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
Metsä Board Oyj : Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Metsä Board's Half-Year Financial report for January–June 2020 on 30 July 2020

07/16/2020 | 03:21am EDT

Metsä Board Corporation Investor News 16 July 2020

Metsä Board Corporation will publish its Half-Year Financial report for January-June 2020 on Thursday, 30 July 2020 at 12:00 noon EEST. A conference call and webcast presentation in English will be held on the same day at 3:00 p.m. EEST.

The Half-year Financial report will be presented by Mika Joukio, CEO and Jussi Noponen, CFO.

The conference call and the webcast presentation can be followed live on Metsä Board's website.

The presentation material will be available under the Investor relations section at www.metsaboard.com/investors and at Metsä Board's webcast centre https://metsaboard.videosync.fi/2020-q2-results before the start of the conference call.

Participants are requested to call in and register a few minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the following numbers:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 333 300 0804

US: +1 855 857 0686

The conference ID is 47309172#. By dial in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

Conference call will be recorded. The recording and a transcript will be published later on Metsä Board's website.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION

Further information:
Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101

Metsä Board

www.metsaboard.com

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and forerunner in sustainability. We produce premium lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners for consumer goods packaging as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. We aim for completely fossil free mills and raw materials by 2030.

The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2019, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow Metsä Board: TwitterLinkedInYouTubeInstagram



Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 07:20:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 890 M 2 155 M 2 155 M
Net income 2020 109 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2020 373 M 425 M 425 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 2 109 M 2 408 M 2 404 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 376
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Duration : Period :
Metsä Board Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends METSÄ BOARD OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,16 €
Last Close Price 5,93 €
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mika Henrikki Joukio Chief Executive Officer
Ilkka Tappio Hämälä Chairman
Jussi Noponen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Pihlajaniemi Senior Vice President-Production & Technology
Martti Tapio Asunta Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
METSÄ BOARD OYJ-1.17%2 408
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-21.71%14 710
STORA ENSO OYJ-17.51%9 855
SUZANO S.A.-2.09%9 110
SVENSKA CELLULOSA17.95%8 638
HOLMEN AB7.08%5 775
