METSÄ BOARD OYJ

METSÄ BOARD OYJ

(METSB)
Metsä Board Oyj : Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Metsä Board's interim report for January–March 2020 on 29 April 2020

04/15/2020 | 03:28am EDT

Metsä Board Corporation Investor News 15 April 2020

Metsä Board will publish its interim report for January-March 2020 on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 at 12:00 noon EEST. A conference call and webcast presentation in English will be held on the same day at 3:00 p.m. EEST.

Interim report will be presented by Mika Joukio, CEO and Jussi Noponen, CFO.

The conference call and the webcast presentation can be followed live on Metsä Board's website.

The presentation material will be available under the Investor relations section at www.metsaboard.com/investorsand at Metsä Board's webcast centre https://metsaboard.videosync.fi/2020-0429-q1/before the start of the conference call.

Participants are requested to call in and register a few minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the following numbers:

Finland: +358 981 710 310
Sweden: +46 856 642 651
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 855 857 0686

The conference ID is 53842682#. By dial in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

Conference call will be recorded. The recording and a transcript will be published later on Metsä Board's website.

METSÄ BOARD CORPORATION

Further information:
Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101

Metsä Board

www.metsaboard.com

Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards and forerunner in sustainability. We produce premium lightweight folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners for consumer goods packaging as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests. We aim for completely fossil free mills and raw materials by 2030.

The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2019, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.9 billion, and it has approximately 2,400 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Follow Metsä Board: TwitterLinkedInYouTubeInstagram

Disclaimer

Metsä Board Oyj published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 07:27:10 UTC
