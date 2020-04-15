Metsä Board Oyj : Invitation to conference call and webcast presentation of Metsä Board's interim report for January–March 2020 on 29 April 2020

Metsä Board Corporation Investor News 15 April 2020

Metsä Board will publish its interim report for January-March 2020 on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 at 12:00 noon EEST. A conference call and webcast presentation in English will be held on the same day at 3:00 p.m. EEST.

Interim report will be presented by Mika Joukio, CEO and Jussi Noponen, CFO.

The conference call and the webcast presentation can be followed live on Metsä Board's website.

The presentation material will be available under the Investor relations section at www.metsaboard.com/investorsand at Metsä Board's webcast centre https://metsaboard.videosync.fi/2020-0429-q1/before the start of the conference call.

Participants are requested to call in and register a few minutes prior to the start of the conference call on the following numbers:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 333 300 0804

US: +1 855 857 0686

The conference ID is 53842682#. By dial in to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

Conference call will be recorded. The recording and a transcript will be published later on Metsä Board's website.

Katri Sundström, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 462 0101

