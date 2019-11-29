Log in
Metso Corporation and Outotec Oyj receive clearance from the United States Department of Justice for the combination of Metso Minerals with Outotec

11/29/2019 | 10:30am EST

Metso Corporation and Outotec Oyj receive clearance from the United States Department of Justice for the combination of Metso Minerals with Outotec

Metso Corporation, Insider Information, November 29, 2019, at 5:30 pm EET

Metso Corporation (“Metso”) and Outotec Oyj (“Outotec”) have on November 29, 2019, received clearance from the United States Department of Justice relating to the combination of Metso’s Minerals business with Outotec through a partial demerger of Metso (the “Combination”).

The waiting period under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), applicable to the proposed Combination, was terminated on Friday, November 29, 2019. This termination satisfies the condition to the completion of the Combination in respect of required United States competition clearances.

The completion of the Combination, which is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2020, remains subject to the statutory creditor hearing process and receipt of all required regulatory and other approvals, including other remaining competition clearances.

METSO CORPORATION

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

Further information, please contact:
Juha Rouhiainen, Vice President, Investor Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 5132

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.metso.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
