METSO

(METSO)
Metso : welcomes Quinn Company of California to aggregates distributor community

02/21/2019 | 07:18am EST

Metso welcomes Quinn Company of California to aggregates distributor community

Metso Corporation press release, February 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. EET

Quinn Company expands Southern California customer offering by joining Metso Distributor Community.

Metso is pleased to welcome California-based Quinn Company to its U.S. distributor family.

Quinn is celebrating 100 years of business after getting its start in agriculture. Today, the company sells and leases machines for agriculture, construction, and the marine industry. They will now be providing contractors, recyclers, and aggregates producers with Metso's complete range of mobile and stationary crushing and screening equipment.

Customers will also receive the support of Metso's OEM parts and services, backed by 150 years of industry expertise.

'The addition of Metso crushing and screening products to our product offering is a complement to our existing Caterpillar product line,' said Allen Hofmeister, Crushing Market Development Manager at Quinn Company. 'We look forward to offering Metso's world-class products to our valued customers through new sales, rentals, and wear parts.'

'Metso is very excited to welcome such a well-established and trusted name to our distribution network,' said Ben Hansbury, Vice President, Distribution Sales at Metso. 'This new partnership will provide Southern California customers with an unmatched level of service and support.'

Quinn will have 7 locations in its Metso territory with 83 inside, outside, and product support sales representatives.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability.Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact:

David Fierros, Distribution Manager, Metso, Tel. (480) 258-4662, Email: david.fierros@metso.com

Stephanie Kaminski, Head of Marketing and Communications USA and Canada, Metso, Tel. +1 412 269 5298, Email: stephanie.kaminski@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Caption: Quinn Company will offer Metso's mobile as well as stationary crushing and screening parts and equipment to Southern California, including the new line of NW Rapid(TM) portable crushing plants.

Disclaimer

Metso Oyj published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 12:17:06 UTC
