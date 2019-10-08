Moody’s Investors Service assigns a ‘Baa2’ and S&P Global Ratings assigns a ‘BBB-’ credit rating to the future Metso Outotec

Log in
10/08/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on October 8, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. EEST

Metso Corporation and Outotec Oyj have obtained issuer credit ratings from both Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) and S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) for the future Metso Outotec as part of the planned combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals Business.

Moody’s has assigned a ‘Baa2’ long-term issuer rating to the future Metso Outotec. Simultaneously, S&P has assigned a preliminary ‘BBB-’ long-term issuer credit rating to Outotec, to be renamed Metso Outotec, on the proposed combination with Metso Minerals Business. The outlook on both ratings is stable.

Metso’s Credit Ratings remain unchanged at Baa2 Stable (Moody’s) and BBB CreditWatch Negative (S&P). “We are pleased to have obtained credit ratings from both Moody’s and S&P in line with our target of having investment-grade ratings for the combined entity. The outcomes provide the future Metso Outotec with a solid basis going forward,” say Eeva Sipilä, CFO of Metso, and Jari Ålgars, CFO of Outotec.

Nordea advised both companies in the credit rating process.

The planned transaction in brief

On July 4, 2019, Metso announced that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to combine Metso Minerals Business and Outotec to create Metso Outotec. As a result, Metso’s Flow Control business will become the continuing business of the currently listed Metso, which will be subsequently renamed Neles, an independent flow control equipment and services company. The transaction will be executed through a partial demerger of Metso in which all assets and liabilities of Metso that relate to, or primarily serve, the Metso Minerals Business will transfer without liquidation of Metso to Outotec.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.comtwitter.com/metsogroup

