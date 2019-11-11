Log in
Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.'s holding in Metso

11/11/2019 | 03:00am EST

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on November 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EET

Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.’s holding in Metso

Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso.

On November 7, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s total holding in Metso shares and in financial instruments entitling to shares exceeded 5 percent. BlackRock, Inc. had 7,287,307 shares or 4.84 percent of total shares and votes. Its holding through financial instruments amounted to 263,510 shares, which corresponds to 0.17 percent of the total amount of Metso’s shares. On November 7, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso amounted to 7,550,817 or 5.02 percent of Metso’s shares and votes. Metso’s total number of shares and votes is 150,348,256.

BlackRock, Inc.’s holdings according to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B)Total of both in %
(A + B)
Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached4.84%0.17%5.02%
Position of previous notificationBelow 5%Below 5%Below 5%


A: Shares and voting rights
 Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
ISIN CodeDirect

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 7)		Direct

(SMA 9:5)		Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 7)
FI0009007835 7,287,307 4.84%
SUBTOTAL A 7,287,3074.84%
 
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise PeriodPhysical of cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
CFDN/AN/ACash263,5100.17%
   SUBTOTAL B263,5100.17%

                                  
Metso Corporation

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.metso.com

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

