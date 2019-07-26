Log in
METSO

Stephan W Kirsch appointed President of Metso's Mining Equipment business area

07/26/2019 | 02:00am EDT

Stephan W Kirsch appointed President of Metso’s Mining Equipment business area

Metso Corporation stock exchange release, insider information, July 26, 2019 at 09:00 EEST

Stephan W Kirsch has been appointed President, Mining Equipment business area and a member of Metso’s Executive Team from August 1, 2019, onwards.

Stephan joined Metso in 2018, and he currently works as Senior Vice President, Business and Product Management in the Mining Equipment business area.

The current President of Metso’s Mining Equipment business area and member of Metso’s Executive Team, Victor Tapia, will take on another internal assignment before leaving the company.

"I want to express my warmest thanks to Victor for his contribution in developing Metso’s Mining Equipment business and wish him the best of success,” says President and CEO Pekka Vauramo. ”At the same time, I wish Stephan most welcome in his new role and to the Executive Team,” he continues.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.comtwitter.com/metsogroup

Further information

Pekka Vauramo, President and CEO, tel. +358 20 484 3001

Helena Marjaranta, VP, communications and stakeholder relations, tel. +358 20 484 3212, e-mail helena.marjaranta@metso.com

 

